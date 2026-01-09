Quantum Sniper X

Quantum Sniper X Gold

Quantum Sniper X Gold is the next-generation trading algorithm for XAUUSD, merging Sniper Precision with Quantum Logic to calculate the highest probability entry points in the gold market.

Unlike traditional EAs that chase prices, Quantum Sniper X patiently waits for the market to come to it. It utilizes a sophisticated Dual-Moving Average mechanism to execute trades at precise Pullback levels, ensuring the best possible Risk-Reward Ratio.

🚀 Quantum Performance Metrics (6-Month Stress Test)

We provide 2 optimized Set Files included with your purchase:

1. 🛡️ Safe Mode (The Quantum Shield)

  • Recovery Factor: 11.68 (Exceptional Recovery Speed)

  • Max Drawdown: Only 4.67% (Safe for Prop Firms)

  • Win Rate: Optimized for long-term sustainability

  • Ideal for: Large capital, Prop Firm Challenges, Low-risk investors.

2. ⚔️ Aggressive Mode (The Profit Generator)

  • Net Profit: 131.18%

  • Recovery Factor: 7.81

  • Max Drawdown: 8.41%

  • Ideal for: Compounding small accounts quickly.

📥 Download Optimized Set Files (.set)

(Please load these files into the EA inputs)

👉 DOWNLOAD SAFE MODE (.set) 👉 DOWNLOAD AGGRESSIVE MODE (.set)

(Note: If links are not clickable, please check the Comments section)

💎 Advanced Features:

  • Smart Pullback Entry: Trades only when price retraces to the dynamic Fast MA.

  • Deep Retracement Recovery: Automatically detects over-extended pullbacks and executes precision re-entries at the Slow MA.

  • Daily Circuit Breaker: A built-in safety switch that stops trading for the day if a daily loss limit is reached, protecting your capital from "Whipsaw" market days.

  • Quantum Trailing Stop: An intelligent stepping trailing stop that locks in profits while giving the trade room to breathe.

💰 Capital Requirements:

  • Minimum Deposit: $300 

  • Recommended Deposit: $500+ 

  • Note: Gold is volatile. For maximum safety, we recommend starting with a conservative balance.

⚙️ Setup Recommendations:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Zero Spread account.

  • Swap Condition: Free Swap (Islamic) account is highly recommended to maximize profits when holding trend positions overnight.

  • VPS: A low-latency VPS is recommended for optimal performance.


