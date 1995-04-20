The Binary Profit Maker, This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire