Weinstein Stage Analysis MT4

Weinstein Stage Analysis (MTF) – Professional Market Structure Indicator

This indicator implements Stan Weinstein’s Stage Analysis in a clean, modern, and fully MTF-correct way for MetaTrader 5.

It automatically identifies the four classical market stages:

  • Stage 1 – Base / Accumulation

  • Stage 2 – Advancing Trend

  • Stage 3 – Distribution

  • Stage 4 – Declining Trend

Unlike many simplified versions, this indicator:

  • Calculates the trend on a higher timeframe moving average

  • Projects the correct stage onto any lower chart timeframe

  • Does not repaint

  • Works instantly after loading (no refresh required)

Key Features

✔ Multi-Timeframe (MTF) logic
✔ Candle coloring based on market stage
✔ Dynamic MA from selected timeframe
✔ Stable stage transitions (no flickering)
✔ Ideal for trend trading, position trading, and market regime filtering

Perfect for traders who want to:

  • Trade only in Stage 2 trends

  • Avoid chop and distribution phases

  • Align lower-timeframe entries with higher-timeframe structure 

