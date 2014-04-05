The Higher timeframe candle tracker is used to get a glimpse of what the selected higher time frame candle is like.





It plot the candle after the current price.





It can come in handy for day traders and short term traders that often worry about how the current higher timeframe candle may look like.





You can select the higher time frame or lower time frame from the options provided:





By default the color for bears is red and for bulls is green.



