Grid Vision TP and NP

Grid Vision TP and NP (World Edition)

Grid Vision TP and NP is a visual helper indicator for grid / averaging style trading.
This is a chart visualization tool only. It does not place, modify, or close any orders.

It shows you, directly on the chart:

  • where your basket average price is

  • at which price your basket will reach a target profit in money

  • at which price your basket will hit a maximum loss in money (optional)

  • how many grid / averaging steps you still have until your risk limit

It works with any EA or manual trading, as long as there are open positions on the symbol.
Positions are filtered by Symbol and Magic Number.

What it does

  • Aggregates all open positions for the selected Symbol and MagicNumber

  • Calculates the basket average price and draws it as an average line

  • Draws a target-profit line (TP guide) at the price where the basket profit reaches a user-defined amount (account currency)

  • Optionally draws a loss-limit line (SL guide) at the price where the basket loss reaches a user-defined maximum loss

  • Draws grid lines at a custom distance in points (for averaging-style grids)

  • Shows a compact info panel with direction, total lots, number of orders, and current basket P/L

This makes it easy to answer questions like:

  • “If I aim for +X in account currency, where will this basket reach the target?”

  • “How far can price go before I reach –Y in account currency?”

  • “How many more grid steps do I have left at this distance?”

Typical use cases

  • You run grid / averaging EAs that do not draw any guide lines on the chart

  • You want to visually check where your basket reaches a money-based target

  • You trade semi-manually and want a quick overview of:

    • average entry price

    • money-based target / loss limit

    • remaining grid steps

  • You manage several EAs on the same symbol and want to look at one MagicNumber at a time

Main inputs (summary)

Symbol

  • Empty = use the current chart symbol (recommended)

  • Or specify a symbol explicitly (for example “XAUUSD”)

MagicNumber

  • 0 = include all positions on this symbol

  • Any other value = filter by this magic number only

TargetProfit (account currency)

  • Money amount (in account currency) for the basket target

  • Example: 100 → target line is drawn where the basket reaches +100 (account currency)

Loss line (optional)

  • Enable / disable the loss-limit line

  • Maximum loss amount (in account currency)

  • Example: 200 → loss line is drawn where the basket reaches –200 (account currency)

GridDistancePoints

  • Distance between grid lines in points

  • Example: 100 → grid every 100 points

  • Please consider your broker’s digits (3 / 5) when setting this value

GridStepsToShow

  • How many grid steps to display from the base price

UseExtremumAsBase

  • true – use the furthest position price as the base for grid lines

  • false – use the basket average price as the base

Visibility & style

  • ShowAvgLine / ShowTargetLine / ShowLossLine / ShowGridLines / ShowInfoPanel

  • Color / style / width settings to match your chart theme

How to use

  1. Attach the indicator to any chart.

  2. Leave Symbol empty to use the chart symbol, or type a symbol name.

  3. Set MagicNumber to the EA’s magic (or 0 to include all trades).

  4. Enter your desired TargetProfit and, if needed, MaxLoss.

  5. Set GridDistancePoints and GridStepsToShow according to your strategy.

The lines and panel automatically update whenever positions on that symbol/magic change.

Notes & limitations

  • The indicator is purely visual – it does not send orders or modify trades.

  • Money calculations use the broker’s tick value, so for some CFDs the value may differ slightly from manual calculations.

  • Hedged baskets (both BUY and SELL at the same time) are supported, but the “main direction” is considered to be the side with the larger total lot size.

License & disclaimer

  • Redistribution or resale is not permitted.

  • This tool provides visual information only and does not guarantee any profit or protect you from losses.

  • Trading in financial markets involves risk. Use this indicator at your own responsibility.

Grid Vision TP and NP is designed as a simple “pair of glasses” for grid traders – helping you see basket target/loss levels and grid structure at a glance.


