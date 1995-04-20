Indicator Name: "The Range Master"

🎯 Core Purpose

The Range Master is an advanced, multi-timeframe technical indicator designed to identify market consolidation (sideways ranging) and subsequent high-momentum breakout opportunities. It helps traders visually confirm when price action transitions from low-volatility accumulation to high-volatility trend initiation.

⚙️ Functional Description (What it Does)

The Range Master performs three primary, interconnected functions: Range Mapping, Breakout Signaling, and Performance Auditing.

1. Range Mapping & Visualization

The indicator continuously analyzes a look-back window (configurable from Min Range to Max Range) to find a recent period of price consolidation.

Boundary Identification: It identifies the highest high and lowest low reached within the defined range window, marking the critical support and resistance boundaries.

Box Drawing: It plots a visible Rectangle Object directly on the chart, spanning the consolidation period. This instantly alerts the trader to the market's current structural confines. The color of the box ( BullRectangle or BearRectangle ) gives a visual cue as to the directional bias after the breakout.

Multi-Timeframe Utility: By being compatible with all timeframes, the trader can apply it to an H4 chart for swing trade ranges or a 5-minute chart for scalping ranges.

2. Breakout Signaling & Alerting

This is the primary action phase of the indicator, where it generates a trade signal based on the break of the identified range.

Breakout Confirmation: A signal is generated when the price closes definitively outside the high or low of the mapped box, confirming that the trapped market energy has been released in a specific direction.

Visual Signal: A clear, non-repainting arrow (Up or Down, with adjustable size and color) is plotted on the breakout candle to mark the confirmed entry point. $\Uparrow$ Bullish Signal: The close breaks above the range high. $\Downarrow$ Bearish Signal: The close breaks below the range low.

Comprehensive Notifications: To ensure immediate response, the indicator offers flexible alerting systems: Pop-up on-screen alert. Email notification. Sound/Audio notification. PUSH Notification sent directly to the trader's mobile device (essential for multi-timeframe monitoring).



3. Performance Auditing & Transparency

The indicator incorporates an advanced internal backtesting and monitoring system to validate the quality of its own historical signals.

Profit Measurement: For every historical signal generated, the indicator tracks the maximum favorable movement (max profit excursion) that occurred before the market reversed or the next opposing signal appeared.

On-Chart Metrics: It visually tags the chart with the calculated maximum profit (e.g., "+45 pips") realized from that specific signal using custom fonts and colors.

Summary Dashboard: A persistent comment displays crucial statistics, providing transparency into the indicator's performance on the current symbol and timeframe: Total Number of Trades Audited. Overall Win Rate and Loss Rate percentage. Average Profit per Winning Signal (in Pips) . Current Broker Spread (in Pips).



This auditing function is invaluable for validating the indicator's settings across different market conditions and currency pairs before live trading.