Here is the full professional description for your indicator, rebranded as Institutional Trend Candles (ITC).

You can use this text for your Market documentation, user manual, or simply to understand exactly how your tool functions.

Overview

Institutional Trend Candles (ITC) v1.0

Institutional Trend Candles (ITC) is a specialized trend-following system designed to filter out "retail noise" and visualize the true directional flow of the market. Built specifically for high-volatility assets like Gold (XAUUSD), ITC replaces standard price candles with color-coded signal candles based on volatility stops.

Unlike standard Heiken Ashi or Moving Averages, ITC uses a dynamic ATR Volatility Stop mechanism. It only changes trend direction when price momentum effectively breaks through a significant volatility barrier, helping traders stay in trends longer and avoid premature exits during minor corrections.

Technical Logic

The algorithm operates on a "Breakout and Trail" logic:

Volatility Measurement: It calculates the Average True Range (ATR) to determine the current market "noise" level. Dynamic Stops (The "Institutional Line"): It projects a Support Line below the price in an Uptrend.

It projects a Resistance Line above the price in a Downtrend. Trend Confirmation: The trend only flips when the Candle Close breaches these invisible stop lines. This prevents "wicks" (temporary price spikes) from triggering false reversals.

Visual Signal Guide

ITC differentiates between Trend Impulses (Market moving strongly) and Corrections (Smart money reloading).

🟢 BULLISH PHASE (Up Trend)

Lime Candles (Strong Buy): The trend is UP, and the specific candle is Bullish (Close > Open). This indicates strong buying pressure.

Teal Candles (Correction/Dip): The trend is UP, but the candle is Bearish (Close < Open). This is not a sell signal; it is often an institutional "buy the dip" opportunity.

🔴 BEARISH PHASE (Down Trend)

Deep Pink Candles (Strong Sell): The trend is DOWN, and the specific candle is Bearish (Close < Open). This indicates strong selling pressure.

Maroon Candles (Correction/Rally): The trend is DOWN, but the candle is Bullish (Close > Open). This is a "relief rally" or a retracement, often a good place to add short positions.

Key Parameters

Length (Default: 10): The look-back period for the Price Channel. Increasing this makes the indicator more conservative (slower to change trend).

ATRPeriod (Default: 5): The smoothing period for volatility.

Kv (Default: 2.5): The Institutional Volatility Factor . 2.5 is standard for Forex. 3.0 to 4.0 is recommended for Gold (XAUUSD) to avoid being stopped out by its natural high volatility.



Strategy Application