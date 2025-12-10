GridLinesX
- インディケータ
- Nattapon Chuekamhod
- バージョン: 1.0
GridLinesX is a lightweight and efficient utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders visualize price levels with precision. Whether you are a Grid Trader, a Scalper, or simply need to mark psychological price levels, GridLinesX automates the process instantly.
Forget about drawing manual horizontal lines one by one. Simply define your High/Low range and the grid step (in points), and the tool will generate a clean, customizable grid overlay on your chart.
Key Features:
-
Customizable Range: You have full control over the upper (High) and lower (Low) price limits.
-
Point-Based Precision: Define the grid gap in Points (e.g., 500 points for 50 pips), ensuring accuracy across different asset classes like Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), or Indices.
-
Performance Optimized: Built with efficiency in mind. The indicator draws objects once and does not consume CPU resources on every tick.
-
Clean Chart Management: Automatically removes all grid lines when the indicator is removed from the chart, keeping your workspace tidy.
-
Fully Customizable: Adjust line color, style, and width to match your chart template.
-
Information Tooltips: Hover over any line to see the exact price level.
Input Parameters:
1. Grid Settings
-
High Price: The maximum price level for the grid ceiling.
-
Low Price: The minimum price level for the grid floor.
-
Grid Step (Points): The distance between each line measured in Points.
-
Example: For EURUSD (5 decimals), input 100 = 10 Pips.
-
Example: For XAUUSD (2 decimals), input 100 = $1.00 movement.
-
2. Style Settings
-
Line Color: Choose the color of the grid lines.
-
Line Style: Select from Solid, Dash, Dot, etc.
-
Line Width: Adjust the thickness of the lines.
How to Use:
-
Drag and drop GridLinesX onto your chart.
-
Set your desired High and Low price boundaries.
-
Enter the Grid Step (e.g., 500 points).
-
Click OK. The grid will appear instantly.
Developed by: sigp.fyi Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved.