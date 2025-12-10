GridLinesX

GridLinesX is a lightweight and efficient utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders visualize price levels with precision. Whether you are a Grid Trader, a Scalper, or simply need to mark psychological price levels, GridLinesX automates the process instantly.

Forget about drawing manual horizontal lines one by one. Simply define your High/Low range and the grid step (in points), and the tool will generate a clean, customizable grid overlay on your chart.

Key Features:

  • Customizable Range: You have full control over the upper (High) and lower (Low) price limits.

  • Point-Based Precision: Define the grid gap in Points (e.g., 500 points for 50 pips), ensuring accuracy across different asset classes like Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), or Indices.

  • Performance Optimized: Built with efficiency in mind. The indicator draws objects once and does not consume CPU resources on every tick.

  • Clean Chart Management: Automatically removes all grid lines when the indicator is removed from the chart, keeping your workspace tidy.

  • Fully Customizable: Adjust line color, style, and width to match your chart template.

  • Information Tooltips: Hover over any line to see the exact price level.

Input Parameters:

1. Grid Settings

  • High Price: The maximum price level for the grid ceiling.

  • Low Price: The minimum price level for the grid floor.

  • Grid Step (Points): The distance between each line measured in Points.

    • Example: For EURUSD (5 decimals), input 100 = 10 Pips.

    • Example: For XAUUSD (2 decimals), input 100 = $1.00 movement.

2. Style Settings

  • Line Color: Choose the color of the grid lines.

  • Line Style: Select from Solid, Dash, Dot, etc.

  • Line Width: Adjust the thickness of the lines.

How to Use:

  1. Drag and drop GridLinesX onto your chart.

  2. Set your desired High and Low price boundaries.

  3. Enter the Grid Step (e.g., 500 points).

  4. Click OK. The grid will appear instantly.

Developed by: sigp.fyi Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved.


EasyAgent Trade Tool
Nattapon Chuekamhod
ユーティリティ
EasyAgent Trade Tool.This is not an automatic trading robot (EA) and it doesn’t take decisions or opens position, but it helps your work when you trading manual work with Strategy Tester and you can control trade via magic number. The following functions are available: Order opening in one click. Order closing/deleting in one click. Modification of Stop Loss and Take Profit using a mouse. Closing all orders based on their type. Order reversal. Breakeven function. Trailing Stop function.
