ScalperTrailingEA

📌 ScalperTrailingEA — High-Frequency Scalping Expert Advisor

ScalperTrailingEA is a robust, fully automated scalping robot designed for short-term trading on M1–H1 timeframes using pending orders (BuyStop/SellStop). The EA combines ATR-based volatility filtering, spread control, dynamic position sizing, and trailing stop management to adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining strict risk discipline.

Built for ECN/RAW accounts with low spreads and fast execution, it opens orders at the beginning of a new bar and trails profits once in position. The EA is fully compliant with MQL5 Market requirements: supports any symbol, handles volume/lot restrictions, respects SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL , checks margin, and avoids unnecessary order modifications.

Works on all symbols: EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPJPY, etc.
Risk management: fixed lot or % of equity
Smart entry: only when spread and volatility allow
Safe execution: all trading functions return-checked
No hidden restrictions: passes Market moderation

⚙️ Input Parameters

Lot Settings
Parameter
Default
Description
LotSize
0.1
Fixed lot size used if UseRiskPercent = false . Must be ≥ SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN .
UseRiskPercent
false
If true , the EA calculates lot size based on % risk per trade instead of using a fixed lot.
RiskPercent
1.0
Percentage of current equity to risk per trade (e.g., 1.0 = 1%). Only active if UseRiskPercent = true .
RiskPips
20
Assumed stop-loss distance (in pips) used to calculate lot size. Must match your actual StopLossPips for accurate risk control.

Trading Logic
Parameter
Default
Description
OffsetPointsPips
20
Distance (in pips) from the current bar open price to place BuyStop (+) and SellStop (–) orders.
StopLossPips
20
Stop Loss distance (in pips) from the pending order’s activation price. Used for both SL calculation and risk-based lot sizing.
TrailingStopPips
20
Trailing stop distance (in pips). Once a market order is open, SL is moved to lock in profit as price moves favorably.
MaxSpreadPoints
30
Maximum allowed spread in POINTS (not pips!). If current spread (Ask – Bid) exceeds this, no orders are placed. Example: 30 = 3.0 pips on EURUSD (5-digit).
UseATRFilter
true
Enables volatility filter based on ATR. Prevents trading during flat/low-volatility periods.
ATRPeriod
4
Period for the ATR indicator (applied to the current timeframe).
MinATRPips
3
Minimum ATR value (in points) required to allow trading. Set very low (e.g., 0.00001 ) to avoid blocking on low-volatility symbols like NZDUSD.

💡 Tip: For scalping on EURUSD, typical settings: Offset=10 , SL=10 , Spread≤15 .

Order Management
Parameter
Default
Description
MagicNumber
123456
Unique identifier for EA’s orders. Change if running multiple instances on the same symbol.
Comm_BuyStop
"ScalperTrailingEA v1.5 BuyStop"
Custom comment for BuyStop orders (visible in trade history).
Comm_SellStop
"ScalperTrailingEA v1.5 SellStop"
Custom comment for SellStop orders.

🔒 Risk & Safety Features

  • Lot normalization: respects SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN / MAX / STEP
  • Margin check: uses AccountFreeMarginCheck() before every order
  • SL/TP compliance: automatically adjusts levels to meet SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL
  • No silent failures: all OrderSend , OrderModify , OrderDelete calls check return values
  • No "no trades" on any symbol: if conditions aren’t met, user sees a clear comment (e.g., “Spread too high”)

📈 Recommended Usage

  • Account type: ECN or RAW with tight spreads and no requotes
  • Minimum deposit: $100+ (lower deposits may trigger margin errors with default lot)
  • Best symbols: EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD (high liquidity, low spread)
  • Timeframes: M5, M15, H1
  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

📝 Notes for Buyers

  • This EA does not use Martingale, hedging, or grid strategies.
  • Do not use on symbols with high spreads (e.g., exotic pairs) or during news events.
  • Always backtest with your broker’s spread and commission settings.
  • For risk-based lot sizing, ensure RiskPips matches your StopLossPips .

作者のその他のプロダクト
Lot info
Aliaksandr Sych
インディケータ
Основное удобство донного индикатора в том, что он не назойлив как большинство, он хорошо показывает среднюю цену на текущем графике. индикатор информирует о количестве открытых позиций по текущему инструменту, а так же по всем открытым инструментам в том числе. при расчете средней цены учитывает комиссию и свопы, показывает чистую цену. Отображается на графике внизу экрана, есть возможность менять цвет и размер шрифта.
FREE
Lots info
Aliaksandr Sych
ユーティリティ
Основное удобство донного индикатора в том, что он не назойлив как большинство, он хорошо показывает среднюю цену на текущем графике. индикатор информирует о количестве открытых позиций по текущему инструменту, а так же по всем открытым инструментам в том числе. при расчете средней цены учитывает комиссию и свопы, показывает чистую цену. Отображается на графике внизу экрана, есть возможность менять цвет и размер шрифта.
FREE
GoldenTrend
Aliaksandr Sych
エキスパート
GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk. Why GoldenTrend? Монитор Ultra-Fast Trades : Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads. Adaptive Strategy : Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts tradi
フィルタ:
lisi 7887
1575
lisi 7887 2025.12.04 09:42 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Aliaksandr Sych
924
開発者からの返信 Aliaksandr Sych 2025.12.04 10:02
be careful, for it to properly work the broker must provide execution of the order according to the limit order https://tickmill.link/4pLAnST
Konstantin Grihin
268
Konstantin Grihin 2025.12.03 17:14 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

レビューに返信