📌 ScalperTrailingEA — High-Frequency Scalping Expert Advisor

ScalperTrailingEA is a robust, fully automated scalping robot designed for short-term trading on M1–H1 timeframes using pending orders (BuyStop/SellStop). The EA combines ATR-based volatility filtering, spread control, dynamic position sizing, and trailing stop management to adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining strict risk discipline.

Built for ECN/RAW accounts with low spreads and fast execution, it opens orders at the beginning of a new bar and trails profits once in position. The EA is fully compliant with MQL5 Market requirements: supports any symbol, handles volume/lot restrictions, respects SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL , checks margin, and avoids unnecessary order modifications.

✅ Works on all symbols: EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPJPY, etc.

✅ Risk management: fixed lot or % of equity

✅ Smart entry: only when spread and volatility allow

✅ Safe execution: all trading functions return-checked

✅ No hidden restrictions: passes Market moderation

⚙️ Input Parameters

Lot Settings

Parameter Default Description LotSize 0.1 Fixed lot size used if UseRiskPercent = false . Must be ≥ SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN . UseRiskPercent false If true , the EA calculates lot size based on % risk per trade instead of using a fixed lot. RiskPercent 1.0 Percentage of current equity to risk per trade (e.g., 1.0 = 1%). Only active if UseRiskPercent = true . RiskPips 20 Assumed stop-loss distance (in pips) used to calculate lot size. Must match your actual StopLossPips for accurate risk control.

Trading Logic

Parameter Default Description OffsetPointsPips 20 Distance (in pips) from the current bar open price to place BuyStop (+) and SellStop (–) orders. StopLossPips 20 Stop Loss distance (in pips) from the pending order’s activation price. Used for both SL calculation and risk-based lot sizing. TrailingStopPips 20 Trailing stop distance (in pips). Once a market order is open, SL is moved to lock in profit as price moves favorably. MaxSpreadPoints 30 Maximum allowed spread in POINTS (not pips!). If current spread (Ask – Bid) exceeds this, no orders are placed. Example: 30 = 3.0 pips on EURUSD (5-digit). UseATRFilter true Enables volatility filter based on ATR. Prevents trading during flat/low-volatility periods. ATRPeriod 4 Period for the ATR indicator (applied to the current timeframe). MinATRPips 3 Minimum ATR value (in points ) required to allow trading. Set very low (e.g., 0.00001 ) to avoid blocking on low-volatility symbols like NZDUSD.

💡 Tip: For scalping on EURUSD, typical settings: Offset=10 , SL=10 , Spread≤15 .

Order Management

Parameter Default Description MagicNumber 123456 Unique identifier for EA’s orders. Change if running multiple instances on the same symbol. Comm_BuyStop "ScalperTrailingEA v1.5 BuyStop" Custom comment for BuyStop orders (visible in trade history). Comm_SellStop "ScalperTrailingEA v1.5 SellStop" Custom comment for SellStop orders.

🔒 Risk & Safety Features

✅ Lot normalization : respects SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN / MAX / STEP

✅ Margin check : uses AccountFreeMarginCheck() before every order

✅ SL/TP compliance : automatically adjusts levels to meet SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL

✅ No silent failures : all OrderSend , OrderModify , OrderDelete calls check return values

✅ No "no trades" on any symbol : if conditions aren’t met, user sees a clear comment (e.g., “Spread too high” )

📈 Recommended Usage

Account type : ECN or RAW with tight spreads and no requotes

Minimum deposit : $100+ (lower deposits may trigger margin errors with default lot)

Best symbols : EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD (high liquidity, low spread)

Timeframes : M5, M15, H1

VPS : Recommended for 24/7 operation

📝 Notes for Buyers