📌 ScalperTrailingEA — High-Frequency Scalping Expert Advisor
ScalperTrailingEA is a robust, fully automated scalping robot designed for short-term trading on M1–H1 timeframes using pending orders (BuyStop/SellStop). The EA combines ATR-based volatility filtering, spread control, dynamic position sizing, and trailing stop management to adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining strict risk discipline.
Built for ECN/RAW accounts with low spreads and fast execution, it opens orders at the beginning of a new bar and trails profits once in position. The EA is fully compliant with MQL5 Market requirements: supports any symbol, handles volume/lot restrictions, respects SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL , checks margin, and avoids unnecessary order modifications.
✅ Works on all symbols: EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPJPY, etc.
✅ Risk management: fixed lot or % of equity
✅ Smart entry: only when spread and volatility allow
✅ Safe execution: all trading functions return-checked
✅ No hidden restrictions: passes Market moderation
⚙️ Input Parameters
Lot Settings
|
Parameter
|
Default
|
Description
|
LotSize
|
0.1
|
Fixed lot size used if UseRiskPercent = false . Must be ≥ SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN .
|
UseRiskPercent
|
false
|
If true , the EA calculates lot size based on % risk per trade instead of using a fixed lot.
|
RiskPercent
|
1.0
|
Percentage of current equity to risk per trade (e.g., 1.0 = 1%). Only active if UseRiskPercent = true .
|
RiskPips
|
20
|
Assumed stop-loss distance (in pips) used to calculate lot size. Must match your actual StopLossPips for accurate risk control.
Trading Logic
|
Parameter
|
Default
|
Description
|
OffsetPointsPips
|
20
|
Distance (in pips) from the current bar open price to place BuyStop (+) and SellStop (–) orders.
|
StopLossPips
|
20
|
Stop Loss distance (in pips) from the pending order’s activation price. Used for both SL calculation and risk-based lot sizing.
|
TrailingStopPips
|
20
|
Trailing stop distance (in pips). Once a market order is open, SL is moved to lock in profit as price moves favorably.
|
MaxSpreadPoints
|
30
|
Maximum allowed spread in POINTS (not pips!). If current spread (Ask – Bid) exceeds this, no orders are placed. Example: 30 = 3.0 pips on EURUSD (5-digit).
|
UseATRFilter
|
true
|
Enables volatility filter based on ATR. Prevents trading during flat/low-volatility periods.
|
ATRPeriod
|
4
|
Period for the ATR indicator (applied to the current timeframe).
|
MinATRPips
|3
|
Minimum ATR value (in points) required to allow trading. Set very low (e.g., 0.00001 ) to avoid blocking on low-volatility symbols like NZDUSD.
💡 Tip: For scalping on EURUSD, typical settings: Offset=10 , SL=10 , Spread≤15 .
Order Management
|
Parameter
|
Default
|
Description
|
MagicNumber
|
123456
|
Unique identifier for EA’s orders. Change if running multiple instances on the same symbol.
|
Comm_BuyStop
|
"ScalperTrailingEA v1.5 BuyStop"
|
Custom comment for BuyStop orders (visible in trade history).
|
Comm_SellStop
|
"ScalperTrailingEA v1.5 SellStop"
|
Custom comment for SellStop orders.
🔒 Risk & Safety Features
- ✅ Lot normalization: respects SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN / MAX / STEP
- ✅ Margin check: uses AccountFreeMarginCheck() before every order
- ✅ SL/TP compliance: automatically adjusts levels to meet SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL
- ✅ No silent failures: all OrderSend , OrderModify , OrderDelete calls check return values
- ✅ No "no trades" on any symbol: if conditions aren’t met, user sees a clear comment (e.g., “Spread too high”)
📈 Recommended Usage
- Account type: ECN or RAW with tight spreads and no requotes
- Minimum deposit: $100+ (lower deposits may trigger margin errors with default lot)
- Best symbols: EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD (high liquidity, low spread)
- Timeframes: M5, M15, H1
- VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation
📝 Notes for Buyers
- This EA does not use Martingale, hedging, or grid strategies.
- Do not use on symbols with high spreads (e.g., exotic pairs) or during news events.
- Always backtest with your broker’s spread and commission settings.
- For risk-based lot sizing, ensure RiskPips matches your StopLossPips .
