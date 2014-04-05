TrendView Zero

📌 TrendView Zero — Zero Setup. Zero Complexity. Maximum Clarity.

Over time, we received valuable feedback from traders who tested TrendView Ultimate, our most advanced indicator. Many loved its power and depth, but also shared a common challenge:
“It’s incredibly powerful, but it gives SO much information that I don’t always know what to configure.”

This inspired the creation of TrendView Zero, a fully automated, streamlined version that keeps only the information that matters most. It provides clear entry and exit signals, essential performance statistics, and a clean, distraction-free chart.

🔧 Zero Configuration

The indicator analyzes the active chart, runs internal simulations across multiple parameter combinations, and automatically selects the best-performing setup for that symbol and timeframe, based on real historical data. The result is an objective, precise and self-adapting trading system that adjusts intelligently to market conditions.

✅ Core Features

  • Zero Setup Required
There are no parameters to configure and no optimization is needed. TrendView Zero evaluates its own internal configurations and applies the best performer automatically.
  • Clean and Minimal Display
The chart shows only what truly matters: buy and sell signals, historical trades and a compact performance panel, presenting the most relevant data in a clear format, including:
    1. Recommended Lot size, based on account capital and historical performance
    2. Total profit
    3. Average profit per trade
    4. Maximum drawdown percentage
    5. Operations per day, week or month
    6. Start date of the analysis
    7. Win and loss count
    8. Strategy score and rating
  • Intelligent Grid Recovery
Optional recovery system that uses reversal signals to neutralize losing trades.
  • Strategy Score (0–100%)
A proprietary scoring model that evaluates profitability, stability and overall statistical robustness of the selected strategy. The score is based on total profit, average profit per trade, drawdown stability, trade frequency and win/loss consistency. It helps the trader quickly understand the reliability of the strategy. Higher score = stronger setup.
  • Real-Time Signals
After the optimal configuration is selected, the indicator continues generating buy/sell signals using the selected strategy in live conditions.
  • EA Automation Available
Can be paired with TrendView Zero Automator to execute all trades automatically.

📊 How It Works

When attached to the chart, TrendView Zero:
  • Tests several internal parameter combinations
  • Evaluates the historical performance of each
  • Selects the best configuration
  • Displays the strategy score and performance summary
  • Uses the chosen configuration to generate real-time signals
It adapts intelligently to different symbols and market conditions, delivering consistent behavior across forex pairs, indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies.
  • Market Adaptation
Financial markets constantly evolve, and no configuration remains optimal indefinitely. As market conditions shift, the Strategy Score will naturally fluctuate over time. This variation is expected and reflects the changing behavior of the market. If the score drops below a level you consider acceptable for your trading style, you can reload the indicator on the chart. TrendView Zero will then recalculate all parameters using recent market data, ensuring the strategy remains aligned with the current environment and stays up to date.

Sometimes, the optimal configuration for a specific symbol and timeframe may still result in a low score. This simply means that current conditions are unfavorable and that no stronger setup exists for that moment.

🔄 Optional Grid Recovery Mode 

TrendView Zero includes an optional grid recovery system, designed to help recover losing trades under certain market conditions.

Unlike traditional grid systems that open trades at fixed price intervals, TrendView Zero opens recovery trades only when specific price-reversal conditions are detected. These additional entries help improve the average entry price , increasing the chance of closing the sequence safely if the market moves back in your favor.
  • Recommended Lot Size
Lot recommendations become more conservative when grid mode is active, because of the increased risk of multiple simultaneous trades.
  • Strategy Score (0–100%)
When the grid system is enabled, the Strategy Score adjusts accordingly to reflect the added exposure.

💡 Recommended Usage

  • Use the strategy score, profitability, and trade frequency to determine whether the selected setup aligns with your trading style.
  • If the score is high and the performance matches your expectations, simply keep the indicator on the chart. It will continue generating live signals automatically.
  • For full automation and order execution, combine it with TrendView Zero Automator.

⚙️ Parameters

  • Close all operations before midnight (true/false). Optional. Forces daily exit to avoid swap and potential overnight gaps.
  • Enable up to 5-layer grid recovery mode (true/false). Optional. Adds an advanced grid recovery feature for losing trades. 
  • Max simultaneous grid trades (2–5). Defines how many recovery trades may be used when the grid system is enabled. 

👤 Best For

  • Traders who want a powerful strategy without complex configuration
  • Users who found TrendView Ultimate too detailed
  • Anyone who prefers clean charts and automated intelligence
  • Beginners and professionals looking for a reliable plug-and-play system

---

TrendCore Labs — Professional Trading Tools for Modern Traders

