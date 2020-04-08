TrendView Zero

📌 TrendView Zero — Zero Setup. Zero Complexity. Maximum Clarity.

Over time, we received valuable feedback from traders who tested TrendView Ultimate, our most advanced indicator. Many loved its power and depth, but also shared a common challenge:
“It’s incredibly powerful, but it gives SO much information that I don’t always know what to configure.”

This inspired the creation of TrendView Zero, a fully automated, streamlined version that keeps only the information that matters most. It provides clear entry and exit signals, essential performance statistics, and a clean, distraction-free chart.

🔧 Zero Configuration

The indicator analyzes the active chart, runs internal simulations across multiple parameter combinations, and automatically selects the best-performing setup for that symbol and timeframe, based on real historical data. The result is an objective, precise and self-adapting trading system that adjusts intelligently to market conditions.

✅ Core Features

  • Zero Setup Required
There are no parameters to configure and no optimization is needed. TrendView Zero evaluates its own internal configurations and applies the best performer automatically.
  • Clean and Minimal Display
The chart shows only what truly matters: buy and sell signals, historical trades and a compact performance panel, presenting the most relevant data in a clear format, including:
    1. Recommended Lot size, based on account capital and historical performance
    2. Total profit
    3. Average profit per trade
    4. Maximum drawdown percentage
    5. Operations per day, week or month
    6. Start date of the analysis
    7. Win and loss count
    8. Strategy score and rating
  • Intelligent Grid Recovery
Optional recovery system that uses reversal signals to neutralize losing trades.
  • Strategy Score (0–100%)
A proprietary scoring model that evaluates profitability, stability and overall statistical robustness of the selected strategy. The score is based on total profit, average profit per trade, drawdown stability, trade frequency and win/loss consistency. It helps the trader quickly understand the reliability of the strategy. Higher score = stronger setup.
  • Real-Time Signals
After the optimal configuration is selected, the indicator continues generating buy/sell signals using the selected strategy in live conditions.
  • EA Automation Available
Can be paired with TrendView Zero Automator to execute all trades automatically.

📊 How It Works

When attached to the chart, TrendView Zero:
  • Tests several internal parameter combinations
  • Evaluates the historical performance of each
  • Selects the best configuration
  • Displays the strategy score and performance summary
  • Uses the chosen configuration to generate real-time signals
It adapts intelligently to different symbols and market conditions, delivering consistent behavior across forex pairs, indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies.
  • Market Adaptation
Financial markets constantly evolve, and no configuration remains optimal indefinitely. As market conditions shift, the Strategy Score will naturally fluctuate over time. This variation is expected and reflects the changing behavior of the market. If the score drops below a level you consider acceptable for your trading style, you can reload the indicator on the chart. TrendView Zero will then recalculate all parameters using recent market data, ensuring the strategy remains aligned with the current environment and stays up to date.

Sometimes, the optimal configuration for a specific symbol and timeframe may still result in a low score. This simply means that current conditions are unfavorable and that no stronger setup exists for that moment.

🔄 Optional Grid Recovery Mode 

TrendView Zero includes an optional grid recovery system, designed to help recover losing trades under certain market conditions.

Unlike traditional grid systems that open trades at fixed price intervals, TrendView Zero opens recovery trades only when specific price-reversal conditions are detected. These additional entries help improve the average entry price , increasing the chance of closing the sequence safely if the market moves back in your favor.
  • Recommended Lot Size
Lot recommendations become more conservative when grid mode is active, because of the increased risk of multiple simultaneous trades.
  • Strategy Score (0–100%)
When the grid system is enabled, the Strategy Score adjusts accordingly to reflect the added exposure.

💡 Recommended Usage

  • Use the strategy score, profitability, and trade frequency to determine whether the selected setup aligns with your trading style.
  • If the score is high and the performance matches your expectations, simply keep the indicator on the chart. It will continue generating live signals automatically.
  • For full automation and order execution, combine it with TrendView Zero Automator.

⚙️ Parameters

  • Close all operations before midnight (true/false). Optional. Forces daily exit to avoid swap and potential overnight gaps.
  • Enable up to 5-layer grid recovery mode (true/false). Optional. Adds an advanced grid recovery feature for losing trades. 
  • Max simultaneous grid trades (2–5). Defines how many recovery trades may be used when the grid system is enabled. 

👤 Best For

  • Traders who want a powerful strategy without complex configuration
  • Users who found TrendView Ultimate too detailed
  • Anyone who prefers clean charts and automated intelligence
  • Beginners and professionals looking for a reliable plug-and-play system

---

TrendCore Labs — Professional Trading Tools for Modern Traders

Produtos recomendados
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicadores
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicadores
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
XCalper CandleTimer
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
4.64 (14)
Indicadores
This auxiliary indicator displays time left before closing on the current timeframe with continuous update . It also shows the last trade price and variation from a previous day close in percentage and points. This indicator is pretty handy for daytraders and scalpers who want to precisely monitor closing and opening of candles. Indicator parameters Show in shifted end - Default: False. Display time and values on screen. If True, Displays only time to close aside last candle. Distance from the
FREE
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicadores
O indicador cria cotações atuais, que podem ser comparadas com as históricas e, com base nisso, fazer uma previsão do movimento dos preços. O indicador possui um campo de texto para navegação rápida até a data desejada. Opções: Símbolo - seleção do símbolo que o indicador exibirá; SymbolPeriod - seleção do período do qual o indicador coletará dados; IndicatorColor - cor do indicador; HorisontalShift - deslocamento das cotações desenhadas pelo indicador pelo número especificado de barras; I
SP Market Profile MT5
Jonathas Silva
Indicadores
O SafeProfit Market Profile é o indicador de rastreamento mais avançado do Mercado de Forex. Ele foi desenvolvido para rastrear o perfil de mercado de cada sessão do dia: Asiática, Européia e Americana. Com este indicador você irá operar o Intraday sorrindo... sabendo exatamente para onde os Big Players estão posicionados e o momento exato para onde eles estão indo. O indicador é simples, rápido e objetivo rastreando no preço cada movimento dos Big Players. Saia da estatística dos 95% que só per
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicadores
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
XCalper HiLo Activator
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
Indicadores
HiLo Activator v1.02 by xCalper The HiLo Activator is similar to moving average of previous highs and lows. It is a trend-following indicator used to display market’s direction of movement. The indicator is responsible for entry signals and also helps determine stop-loss levels. The HiLo Activator was first introduced by Robert Krausz in the Feb. 1998 issue of Stocks & Commodities Magazine.
ICT Fair Value Gap Indicator
David Muriithi
4.67 (9)
Indicadores
An ICT fair value gap is a trading concept that identifies market imbalances based on a three-candle sequence. The middle candle has a large body while the adjacent candles have upper and lower wicks that do not overlap with the middle candle. This formation suggests that there is an imbalance where buying and selling powers are not equal. Settings Minimum size of FVG (pips) -> FVGs less than the indicated pips will be not be drawn Show touched FVGs Normal FVG color -> color of FVG that hasn't
FREE
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicadores
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicadores
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
Indicadores
O indicador VR Grid foi projetado para criar uma grade gráfica com configurações definidas pelo usuário. Ao contrário da grade padrão , a VR Grid é usada para construir níveis circulares . Dependendo da escolha do usuário, o passo entre os níveis de rodada pode ser arbitrário. Além disso, ao contrário de outros indicadores e utilitários, o VR Grid mantém a posição da rede mesmo quando o período de tempo muda ou o terminal é reiniciado. Configurações, arquivos de configuração, versões demo, instr
FREE
Haven Volume Profile
Maksim Tarutin
4.63 (8)
Indicadores
Haven Volume Profile é um indicador multifuncional para análise do perfil de volume que ajuda a identificar níveis chave de preços com base na distribuição do volume de negociação. Foi projetado para traders profissionais que desejam entender melhor o mercado e identificar pontos importantes de entrada e saída nas operações. Outros produtos ->  AQUI Principais características: Cálculo do Point of Control (POC) - o nível de maior atividade comercial, que ajuda a identificar os níveis mais líquido
FREE
HiLo Activator Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
5 (1)
Indicadores
HiLo Activator is one of the most used indicators to determine trend. Find it here with the ability to customize period and colors. This indicator also plots up and down arrows when there is a change on the trend, indicating very strong entry and exit points. HiLo fits well to different types of periods for day trading. You can easily understand when it is time to buy or sell. It works pretty good also for other periods like daily and monthly signalizing long-term trends. The use of the indicato
BoxInside MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (4)
Indicadores
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M3 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M3 to H1, M5 - for periods from H2 to H12, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considere
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Indicadores
Se você gosta deste projeto, deixe uma revisão de 5 estrelas. Este indicador desenha os preços abertos, altos, baixos e finais para o especificado período e pode ser ajustado para um fuso horário específico. Estes são níveis importantes olhados por muitos institucional e profissional comerciantes e pode ser útil para você saber os lugares onde eles podem ser mais activa. Os períodos disponíveis são: Dia anterior. Semana anterior. Mês anterior. Quarto anterior. Ano anterior. Ou: Dia atual. Seman
FREE
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Indicadores
Descubra o poder da análise avançada de volume com o Weis Wave Scouter, um indicador revolucionário para MetaTrader 5 que combina os princípios consagrados do método Wyckoff e da análise VSA (Volume Spread Analysis). Desenvolvido para traders que buscam precisão e profundidade em suas operações, este indicador oferece uma leitura tática do mercado por meio da análise de ondas de volume cumulativo, ajudando a identificar pontos-chave de reversão e continuação de tendência. O Weis Wave Scouter a
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicadores
O Indicador WAPV Price and Volume para MT5 faz parte do conjunto de ferramentas do (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) e ( Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume). O Indicador WAPV Price and Volume para MT5 foi criado para facilitar a visualização da movimentação do volume  no gráfico de forma intuitiva. Com ele você pode observar os momentos de pico de volume e momentos em que o mercado não tem interesse profissional Identificar momentos que o Mercado esta se movimentando por inércia e não por moviment
Probability Advanced Indicator
Dioney De Jesus Batista Alves
Indicadores
. O ProbabilityAdvancedIndicator é uma ferramenta sofisticada para análise de probabilidade de tendência, desenvolvida para operações de scalping e day trade. Ele combina múltiplos indicadores técnicos e análise multi-timeframe para gerar sinais visuais claros de probabilidade de compra/venda. O ProbabilityAdvancedIndicator é uma ferramenta completa para traders que buscam: Tomada de decisão baseada em probabilidade Análise técnica consolidada Flexibilidade para diferentes estilos de operação I
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicadores
Versão MT4  |  FAQ O Indicador Owl Smart Levels é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a estrutura de onda correta do mercado e níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Chat privado d
Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
Indicadores
Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicadores
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a highly practical tool that helps traders identify trading opportunities by pinpointing supply and demand imbalances in the market. These imbalances, known as Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) , occur when price moves sharply, leaving a gap between buying and selling pressure. To put it simply, when three consecutive candlesticks form, the space between the first and third candlestick—where price did not
BlockOscilationDay
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Indicadores
BlockOscilationDay - Análise Visual de Mercado Profissional Descrição O BlockOscilationDay é um indicador técnico sofisticado que oferece uma análise visual clara e elegante dos movimentos de mercado. Desenvolvido para traders que valorizam a simplicidade e eficiência, o indicador combina múltiplas camadas de informação em uma interface limpa e intuitiva. Características Principais Análise Multi-Timeframe Linhas de tendência dinâmicas configuráveis em qualquer timeframe Visualização de níveis
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicadores
O nível Premium é um indicador único com mais de 80% de precisão nas previsões corretas! Este indicador foi testado pelos melhores Especialistas em Negociação por mais de dois meses! O indicador do autor você não encontrará em nenhum outro lugar! A partir das imagens você pode ver por si mesmo a precisão desta ferramenta! 1 é ótimo para negociar opções binárias com um tempo de expiração de 1 vela. 2 funciona em todos os pares de moedas, ações, commodities, criptomoedas Instruções: Assim
Master Calendar Osw
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicadores
CALENDÁRIO MESTRE OSW Este indicador foi inicialmente criado para meu uso pessoal, mas fui aprimorando-o aos poucos e implementando funções para ajudar no meu dia a dia de negociação e funções continuarão a ser implementadas se forem úteis. DETALHES DO CALENDÁRIO. >Calendário móvel e detalhado de notícias próximas à data atual, com dados como: data, País, Moeda, Setor da notícia, Nome da Notícia, e Dados anteriores, de previsão e atuais. >O Calendário é atualizado automaticamente a cada 5 m
VolumeProfile MT5
Robert Hess
4.14 (7)
Indicadores
Description: The Volume Profile displays detailed informations of historical trading activities at certain price levels (Market Profile). Locate the areas with the best prices in the market and get an advantage over other market participants. Features: Customizable Market Profile Shows the "fair" Value Area with 70% of all Volume Shows critical low volume zones Shows VPOC, VAL and VAH Points integrated resource management to reduce the load while working with multiple charts Works on all timefr
Time and Sales Tick
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicadores
O Time & Sales Tick Indicator é um indicador para MetaTrader 5 que exibe informações de ticks em tempo real. Ele mostra preço, volume e horário diretamente no gráfico, permitindo análise precisa da atividade do mercado. Funcionalidades Exibe dados de ticks (preço, volume e hora) em um painel sobre o gráfico. Agrupa os ticks em intervalos definidos pelo usuário, com cores diferentes (verde para alta, vermelho para baixa). O painel pode ser posicionado em qualquer canto do gráfico, com ajuste de t
CvdDeltaVolumes
Parasbhai N Patel
Indicadores
Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance. Overview The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean
Market Profile 3 ForexArby com
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
4 (15)
Indicadores
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 5 indicator  version 4.70— is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is als
FREE
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Indicadores
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicadores
Este é um indicador para MT5 que fornece sinais precisos para entrar em uma negociação sem redesenhar. Ele pode ser aplicado a qualquer ativo financeiro: forex, criptomoedas, metais, ações, índices. Ele fornecerá estimativas bastante precisas e informará quando é melhor abrir e fechar um negócio. Assista o vídeo (6:22) com um exemplo de processamento de apenas um sinal que compensou o indicador! A maioria dos traders melhora seus resultados de negociação durante a primeira semana de negociação c
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicadores
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicadores
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicadores
A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é uma ferramenta comercial única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque incorporámos uma série de características proprietárias e uma nova fórmula. Com apenas UM gráfico, pode ler a força da moeda para 28 pares de Forex! Imagine como a sua negociação irá melhorar porque é capaz de apontar o ponto exacto do gatilho de uma nova tendência ou oportunidade de escalada? Manual do utilizador:   clique aqui Este é o p
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicadores
De forma simples, você pode começar a operar quando o movimento dos números brancos — conhecidos como "pips" — começar a aparecer ao lado do candle atual. Os "pips" brancos indicam que uma operação de compra ou venda está ativa e se movendo na direção correta, conforme indicado pela cor branca. Quando o movimento dos pips brancos para e se transforma em uma cor verde estática, isso sinaliza o fim do momento atual. A cor verde dos números representa o lucro total obtido em "pips", independenteme
Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system
Jingfeng Luo
Indicadores
AI Adaptive Market Holographic System Indicator Based on Microstructure and Field Theory Abstract: This paper aims to explore the construction principles and implementation mechanism of a novel financial market analysis tool—the Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system. This system fuses Market Microstructure theory, classical mechanics (elasticity and gravity models), information entropy theory, and adaptive AI algorithms. By aggregating Tick-level data in real-time, physically modeling
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Breakout PRO   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia Breakout Zones! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Quantum Breakout PRO       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada comercial a novos patamares com sua estratégia de zona de fuga inovadora e dinâmica. O Quantum Breakout Indicator lhe dará setas de sinal em zonas de breakout com 5 zonas-alvo de lucro e su
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
3 (4)
Indicadores
MonsterDash Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns . MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found. Settings MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for tho
Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
LEGEX LTD
Indicadores
DESCRIÇÃO ICSM (Impulse-Correction SCOB Mapper) é o indicador que analisa o movimento do preço e identifica impulsos válidos, correções e SCOBs (Single Candle Order Block). É uma ferramenta poderosa que pode ser usada com qualquer tipo de análise técnica porque é flexível, informativa, fácil de usar e melhora substancialmente a consciência do trader sobre as zonas de interesse mais líquidas. CONFIGURAÇÕES Geral | Visuais Tema de cor — define o tema de cor do ICSM. SCOB | Visuais Mostrar S
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicadores
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Next Candle Prediction
Samuel Bedin
Indicadores
Who does not want to predict markets prices? This indicator gives you more confidence to take position. It gives you alerts with a pourcentage of chance that next candle could be bearish or bullish. Of course we can not predict future but we can try.... You can adjust pourcentage in order to get more precise filter. Do not hesitate to contact me for informations.
Advanced Currency Impulse with Alert MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (1)
Indicadores
A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este indicador é uma ferramenta comercial única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque incorporámos uma série de características proprietárias e uma fórmula secreta. Com apenas UM gráfico, dá alertas para todos os 28 pares de moedas. Imagine como a sua negociação irá melhorar porque é capaz de identificar o ponto exacto de desencadeamento de uma nova tendência ou oportunidade de escalada! Construído sobre novos algoritmos sub
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicadores
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
Indicadores
TREND FLOW PRO ajuda a identificar onde o mercado realmente muda de direção. O indicador destaca reversões de tendência e áreas onde os principais participantes do mercado voltam a entrar. As marcações BOS no gráfico representam mudanças reais de tendência e níveis-chave de timeframes superiores. Os dados do indicador não são redesenhados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento de cada candle. Principais elementos do indicador: BOS FLOW – ondas de tendência e mudanças reais de tendência. Repre
Stargogs Spike Catcher
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
4.5 (8)
Indicadores
Stargogs Spike Catcher V4.0 This Indicator is Developed To milk the BOOM and CRASH indices . Now Also work on weltrade for PAIN and GAIN indices. Send me Message if you need any help with the indicator.  CHECK OUT THE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER EA/ROBOT V3: CLICK HERE ALSO CHECK OUT SECOND TO NONEFX SPIKE CATCHER:   CLICK HERE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER V4.0 WHATS NEW! Brand New Strategy. This is the Indicator you need for 2025. New Trend Filter to minimize losses and maximize profits. New Trendline th
Royal Scalping Indicator M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (6)
Indicadores
Royal Scalping Indicator is an advanced price adaptive indicator designed to generate high-quality trading signals. Built-in multi-timeframe and multi-currency capabilities make it even more powerful to have configurations based on different symbols and timeframes. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Royal Scalping is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. Features Price Adaptive Trend Detector Algorithm Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Trend Low
Mais do autor
Reversal Oscillator
Rafael Grecco
Indicadores
Reversal Oscillator — Advanced Momentum Shift Detector Reversal Oscillator is a free indicator designed to highlight price zones that are statistically outside their normal movement patterns, helping traders anticipate potential turning points before they occur. Unlike traditional oscillators that react mainly to overbought/oversold conditions, this indicator applies third derivative analysis (the "acceleration of the acceleration" of price) calculated using two independent methods within a n
FREE
TrendView
Rafael Grecco
Indicadores
TrendView — Clear Trend Visualization for Confident Trading TrendView is a free trend indicator designed to give traders a clean and reliable view of market direction. It displays clear trendlines in three colors, making it easy to identify bullish, bearish, and neutral phases without cluttering the chart with unnecessary elements. Whether you are monitoring long-term market structure or short-term price action, TrendView helps you keep your focus on the bigger picture. For traders who also w
FREE
Reversal Arrow Pro
Rafael Grecco
Indicadores
Reversal Arrow Pro — Precise Buy/Sell Reversal Signal Indicator Reversal Arrow Pro is a leading indicator designed to detect the early stages of high-probability market reversals. Unlike traditional tools that react after a trend has formed, this indicator aims to anticipate turning points using a proprietary formula based on advanced momentum analysis. What is a Leading Indicator? Most popular indicators, such as Moving Averages, MACD, and Stochastic Oscillators, are considered lagging i
TrendView Ultimate
Rafael Grecco
Indicadores
TrendView Ultimate — A Complete Trading System for Trend Clarity, Profit Insight, and Strategic Entries TrendView Ultimate is a professional trading system designed to help traders identify trend direction, high-quality entries, and potential exits with clarity, confidence, and measurable performance. More than just a trend indicator, it offers non-repainting signals, dynamic visual feedback, and a powerful statistics panel with real-time analytics, allowing traders to test, adapt, and valida
TrendView Zero Automator
Rafael Grecco
Utilitários
TrendView Zero Automator — Full Automation with One Click TrendView Zero Automator is the official automation module designed to work seamlessly with the TrendView Zero indicator. While the indicator analyzes the market, selects the best internal configuration, and generates trading signals, the Automator transforms those signals into fully automated trades. It follows the same philosophy as TrendView Zero: zero complexity and maximum clarity. A single on-screen button controls the entire sy
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário