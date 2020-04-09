Professional Trading Analytics — A Complete Picture of Your Trading in Real Time





Do you know your true statistics?





Most traders trade blindly. They don't know their true win rate, don't understand which direction is profitable, and which is wasting their deposit. They don't see that their long trades are losing money while their short trades are profitable.





Professional Trading Analytics shows the truth about your trading — right on the chart, in real time.





What will you get?





Instant analysis of all trades:

- Balance and Equity — the current account status

- Net Profit — how much you've actually earned

- Profit Factor — the main indicator of system performance

- Maximum Drawdown — in dollars and as a percentage of balance





Deep trade statistics:

- Win Rate — the percentage of profitable trades

- Average Profit and Loss — an understanding of mathematical expectation

- Payoff Ratio — the ratio of average win to average loss

- Best and Worst Trade — the extremes of your trading





Analysis by Period:

- Today — the current day's result

- Week — weekly dynamics

- Month — monthly result

- Number of trades for each period





Professional Risk Ratios:

- Sharpe Ratio — return taking into account volatility

- Sortino Ratio — return taking into account only negative volatility

- Recovery Factor — the system's ability to recover from drawdowns

- Win and Loss Streaks — control Emotional swings





Directional analysis is a key feature:

- Separate Long and Short statistics

- Profit factor for each direction

- Find out which direction makes money and which takes it away





Compound interest forecast:

- Visualize potential growth based on current returns

- Monthly and annual forecasts

- Motivate you to see the power of consistent trading





Flexible filtering





Analyze what you need:

- All symbols — a comprehensive picture of the entire account

- Current symbol — statistics only for the open chart

- Custom symbol — select any instrument for analysis





Customizable period:

- Analysis for any number of days

- From short-term to long-term statistics





Full customization





- Font size — 8 to 16 points

- Panel width — 30% to 70% of the screen

- Position — left or right

- Language — English or Russian





Why is this important?





"You can't improve what you don't measure."





Traders don't lose money because the market is difficult. They lose because they don't know their weaknesses:





- Are you trading long in a downtrend? The dashboard will show you a loss on long positions.

- Are you overtrading? You'll see the number of trades per day.

- Are you experiencing large drawdowns? The Recovery Factor will show you if the system is coping.

- Is your win rate high, but you're running out of money? The Payoff Ratio will explain why.





Technical Features





- Works on any timeframe.

- Doesn't affect terminal performance.

- Automatically updates every 2 seconds.

- Adaptive design to fit the window size.

- Includes swaps and commissions in calculations.





Who is this utility for?





- For traders who want to understand their statistics

- For those who keep a diary and need accurate data

- For managers who need to monitor multiple strategies

- For anyone who takes trading seriously as a business





Investing in Self-Understanding





You spend hours analyzing charts. Take a second to see the truth about your trading.





Professional Trading Analytics is more than just an indicator. It's a mirror of your trading.



