Euro Sniper Pro

Euro Sniper Pro is a high-precision trading algorithm engineered specifically for EURUSD. Unlike high-frequency scalpers, this EA adopts a "Sniper" approach—patiently waiting for high-probability setups on the M15 timeframe (and higher) before executing a trade.

Designed for traders who seek consistent growth with a safety net, Euro Sniper Pro incorporates a Smart Recovery Calculation. If the market moves against an order, the internal algorithm calculates the precise volume and position for recovery trades, turning potential losses into profits without reckless gambling.

Key Features:

  • Sniper Precision (M15+): Filters out market noise by focusing on stronger signals on M15, H1 timeframes. It only trades when the internal "Stealth Logic" confirms a high-confidence reversal.

  • Stealth Technology: All entry strategies (RSI/Volatility calculations) are hidden within the code to protect your edge from being copied.

  • Smart Recovery System: Built-in mathematical recovery logic (Advanced Martingale) to "fix" bad trades automatically, ensuring the basket closes in profit.

  • Professional Dashboard: Real-time monitoring of targets, next lot sizes, and daily Fibonacci levels.

Recommendations:

  • Symbol: EURUSD (Optimized)

  • Timeframe: M15 (Minimum) or H1 (Recommended for stability).

  • Minimum Balance:

    • $50 (Recommended for Cent/Micro accounts to manage risk effectively).

    • $500(Recommended for Standard accounts).

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher.

  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation.

Input Parameters:

  • Money Management: Auto-lot calculation or Fixed Lot options.

  • Recovery Settings: Adjustable multiplier and step for the recovery mechanism.

  • Stealth Settings: Dummy parameters included to mask the true strategy.


