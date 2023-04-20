Support Resistance Propulsion Targets
- インディケータ
- LEE SAMSON
- バージョン: 1.30
- アップデート済み: 9 5月 2023
- アクティベーション: 10
Good job on software development, Lee. You really put a lot into it. The indicator is excellent and of good use for intraday as well as position trading. Will follow up on more of your products. Your daily London and NY sessions are very open and transparent. Thanks. Bernard
Just bought I like it 5 stars many key essential feature powerpack! please make MT5 also okie Author? *updaated* Author is super passionate open minded and took immediate action to improve the indicator, super impressive now Best Buy for 2023, deserved more than 5 stars, Big Thank you and Loving your product more than ever! :)
Excellent indicator from the master trader/teacher MST. Thanks Lee, its really cleaned up my charts but kept all the stuff i need! This indicator is highly recommended.. if you don't have it.. get it now! 5 STARS!
Very useful indicator, the best part is Lee uses the Indicator in his daily live sessions which helps tremendously. Thanks