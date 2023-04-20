Support Resistance Propulsion Targets

5
支持線と抵抗線、そしてローソク足のギャップをチャート上に自動的に表示するため、価格が次に向かう可能性のある場所や反転する可能性のある場所を確認することができます。

このインジケーターは、私のウェブサイト（The Market Structure Trader）で教えているポジショントレード手法の一部として使用するように設計されており、ターゲットとエントリーの可能性のための重要な情報を表示します。

このインジケーターには、2つのコア機能と4つの追加機能があります：
コア機能1 - 日足、週足、月足のサポートラインとレジスタンスラインの自動表示
このインジケーターは、直近2日間、最大6週間前、数ヶ月前のサポートレベルとレジスタンスレベルを自動的に引き込みます。これらのレベルの見た目は完全にカスタマイズすることができ、いくつ表示されるかを表示することもできます。これらの重要な水準は、しばしば主要な支持線と抵抗線として機能し、価格が転換して引き戻されたり反転したりする場所です。また、価格が向かうターゲットでもあるため、価格が転換する前に、取引に利用できる潜在的な距離を素早く確認することができます。

コア・フィーチャー2 - プロパルジョン・キャンドル・ギャップ・ターゲット
推進力のあるギャップ・キャンドルは、銀行や機関投資家があらゆる市場で大きなポジションを実行することで生まれる、強く速い動きです。これらの大きなローソクは、形成された後、2つの重要な目的を果たす。

1. 1.方向性を示すシグナルとして機能する。大口の市場参加者が選んだ方向は、一度形成されると、価格が一定期間動き続けることが多い。

2. 2.さらに重要なことは、これらの領域は、しばしば他の大企業が自分のポジションで「オフサイド」に捕まり、価格がこれらのレベルまでリトレースされるため、ターゲットとして機能します（スクリーンショットを参照）。

推進ローソク足のギャップは、取引に入る際に、主にターゲットとなるため、移動の最も可能性の高い終点がどこにあるかを確認するのに便利です。これらのエリアは、短期間で90％以上の確率で再テストされることが分かっています。取引に参加する理由が何であれ、価格がどこに向かっているのかを高い確度で知ることは、非常に有益なことです。また、リスクとリターンを考慮したトレードを行う場合にも、重要な判断材料として活用できます。あるリスクとリターンの比率を目標に取引している場合、その範囲内で推進力のあるローソク足のギャップターゲットが見えない、または近すぎるものが見える場合、その取引が実行可能かどうかを判断するのに役立ちます。

***追加機能***について
チャート上に楽器とタイムフレームを表示する
取引している商品のチャートにシンボルとタイムフレームを表示します。スクリーンショットを撮ると、何が取引されていたのか、分析のためのタイムフレームを簡単に特定できるので、今後の取引分析に便利です。

取引履歴をチャートに表示する
過去の取引を自動的にチャートにプロットするので、過去のパフォーマンスを分析し、エントリーとイグジットがどの程度良かったかを確認することができ、改善に役立ちます。

損益分岐点または平均価格＋利益ピップを表示する
この機能は、複数の取引でポジションをスケールイン、スケールアウトするトレーダーにとって便利です。ブレークイーブンラインは、ロングポジションとショートポジションの平均価格を別々にプロットします。取引中にドルコスト平均法、ヘッジ、またはマーチンゲールスタイルのエントリー方法を使用している場合、取引で損益分岐点に戻る位置を即座に確認できます。また、あなたのトレードが利益またはドローダウンにあるピップ数もチャート上に表示されるので、あなたのポジションをピップ数で確認することができます。

キャンドルカウントダウンタイマー
現在のローソク足が閉じるまでの残り時間を、チャート上で見ている時間枠で表示します。スキャルパーや、ローソク足が閉じた時にしかトレードをしない人には非常に便利で、次のシグナルが発生するタイミングを簡単に確認することができます。
レビュー 6
sahilrao
49
sahilrao 2023.04.27 03:23 
 

Very useful indicator, the best part is Lee uses the Indicator in his daily live sessions which helps tremendously. Thanks

BernardWG
334
BernardWG 2023.04.26 18:14 
 

Good job on software development, Lee. You really put a lot into it. The indicator is excellent and of good use for intraday as well as position trading. Will follow up on more of your products. Your daily London and NY sessions are very open and transparent. Thanks. Bernard

Junaid Munawar
1062
Junaid Munawar 2023.04.26 12:01 
 

Good Indicator

