The AInalyzer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that leverages artificial intelligence to analyze market structures and automatically places visual objects directly on your charts.

Instead of spending hours manually examining charts, you'll get a clear overview of support levels, resistance zones, trend structures, and potential trading opportunities in no time – all logically presented, visually marked, and available at your fingertips.





Early Access: As a user, you'll join our community, provide feedback, and actively shape the product's development.

Key Features

AI-Driven Market Analysis – automatic pattern recognition, precise levels & chart objects

Multi-Timeframe Analysis – simultaneous analysis across different timeframes like H4, H1, and M15 for complete market insight

Advanced Technical Analysis – support/resistance, trend structure, Fibonacci, chart patterns

– support/resistance, trend structure, Fibonacci, chart patterns Smart Chart Objects – 25+ automatically placed objects, signals & annotations

– 25+ automatically placed objects, signals & annotations Auto & Manual Mode – analysis on demand or automated at regular intervals

Risk Management - trading zones with clearly marked stops, entries, and take-profits including behavioral recommendations





Benefits for Traders

Save 10+ hours per week through automated market analysis

Precise entry and exit levels based on market structure

Consistent analysis free from emotional bias

Learn chart patterns directly through AI-powered visualizations





Who is The AInalyzer for?

Day Traders

Swing Traders

Trading Educators & Coaches

Prop Trading Firms



Example Use Cases Day Trading: Identify setups on M5 to week charts within minutes

Identify setups on M5 to week charts within minutes Swing Trading: Analyze daily and weekly structures more efficiently

Analyze daily and weekly structures more efficiently Education: Use visual analyses as teaching materials for students or coaching clients

Support & Updates Regular updates & AI improvements

Video tutorials and documentation

Fast support

Important: For the AInalyzer to function in MetaTrader, "https://Softdot.Studio" must be added to the terminal's allowed domains.



