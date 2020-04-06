Break Of Structure Master
- エキスパート
- Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
- バージョン: 2.4
- アクティベーション: 5
Professional Break of Structure & Fair Value Gap Trading System
The Yunzuh BOS FVG EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for MetaTrader 5 that implements institutional-grade market structure analysis combined with precise entry execution. Built on the principles of price action and market microstructure, this expert advisor identifies high-probability trading opportunities by detecting Break of Structure (BOS) patterns and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) across multiple timeframes.
Core Trading Methodology
Break of Structure Detection
The EA continuously monitors price action to identify structural shifts in market direction. Using configurable swing point analysis, it detects when price breaks established highs or lows, signaling potential trend continuation or reversal points. Each structural break is categorized into numbered zones, providing traders with clear visual context about market progression and momentum shifts.
Fair Value Gap Trading
Fair Value Gaps represent price voids where minimal trading activity occurred. These gaps often act as magnetic areas for price retracement. The EA identifies both bullish and bearish FVGs in real-time and executes trades when price retraces to fill these value gaps, capturing mean reversion opportunities with favorable risk-reward ratios.
Multi-Timeframe Confirmation System
To enhance trade accuracy and filter market noise, the EA incorporates a sophisticated multi-timeframe analysis framework:
-
Primary strategy execution on the selected trading timeframe
-
Optional higher timeframe trend confirmation using moving average analysis
-
Configurable dual higher timeframe validation for additional trade filtering
-
Smart synchronization of signals across timeframes to ensure alignment with broader market structure
Advanced Risk Management Suite
The EA features a comprehensive risk management system designed to protect capital while optimizing returns:
Position Sizing Flexibility
-
Fixed lot size trading for consistent position management
-
Risk-based automatic lot calculation based on account balance percentage
-
Intelligent normalization to broker-specific volume constraints
-
Small account protection with automatic minimum lot limitations
Stop Loss & Take Profit Optimization
-
Configurable stop loss and take profit levels in pips
-
Dynamic adjustment to meet broker minimum distance requirements
-
Automatic validation against freeze levels and stop levels
-
Intelligent correction of stop placement to prevent order rejection
Trailing Stop Protection
-
Advanced trailing stop mechanism with multiple safety layers
-
Extreme distance validation to prevent modification errors
-
Profit-based activation thresholds for optimal stop movement
-
Automatic disablement on repeated errors to maintain system stability
Trade Execution Engine
The execution module incorporates multiple validation layers to ensure only high-quality trades are entered:
Pre-Trade Validation
-
Maximum daily trade limit enforcement
-
Minimum bar spacing between consecutive trades
-
Real-time spread monitoring with configurable maximum thresholds
-
Position duplication prevention (with optional hedging capability)
Order Sanity Checks
-
Comprehensive stop level validation against broker requirements
-
Price-distance calculations with safety buffers
-
Margin availability verification with equity protection limits
-
Error detection and intelligent order adjustment
Performance Dashboard
An integrated visual dashboard provides real-time trading statistics:
-
Current market structure zone and trend direction
-
Daily trade counter with maximum limit tracking
-
Trailing stop system status indicator
-
Account equity and margin utilization metrics
Technical Specifications
Compatibility
-
MetaTrader 5 platform
-
Netting account mode
-
All Forex pairs and CFD instruments
-
Multiple timeframe support from M1 to MN1
System Requirements
-
Standard VPS or trading computer
-
Stable internet connection
-
MetaTrader 5 build 2000 or higher
-
Sufficient historical data for indicator calculations
Strategic Advantages
Institutional-Grade Analysis
Access professional market structure analysis typically reserved for institutional traders, automated for consistent execution without emotional interference.
Adaptive Risk Parameters
Customizable risk settings that adjust to market conditions and account size, providing scalable solutions for both retail and professional traders.
Error-Resistant Architecture
Built with redundancy and error handling at every level, ensuring continuous operation even in volatile market conditions or during broker maintenance periods.
Transparent Operation
Complete logging of all trading decisions, validations, and executions provides full auditability and learning opportunities for traders.
Ideal For
-
Discretionary traders seeking to automate their BOS/FVG strategy
-
Portfolio managers looking to add algorithmic market structure trading
-
Risk-averse traders demanding robust error handling and validation
-
Educational purposes for studying market structure and gap trading
-
Traders transitioning from manual to automated trading systems
The Yunzuh BOS FVG EA represents the culmination of extensive research into market microstructure and price action trading. By combining institutional trading concepts with rigorous risk management and error-resistant programming, it delivers a professional trading solution suitable for both capital preservation and growth objectives.