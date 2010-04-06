Expert Advisor for US100 at the US session open (15:30 CET/Italian time). It builds a range from the first candle (configurable length) and enables trades only after that candle closes, when price breaks the range.

Operation

Configurable initial window (e.g., 15:30–15:35).

Long above the range high, short below the range low.

Stop loss: opposite side of the range or configurable percentage.

Take profit: percentage or range multiples.

Optional filters: Moving Average, Ichimoku.

Controls: max spread, max slippage.

Sizing: risk-percent per trade.

Key Inputs

Range duration; entry mode (market/pending); SL/TP mode (opposite/percentage/multiples); filters (MA, Ichimoku); risk % or fixed lot; broker time offset.

Notes

Designed for US100; testing is required on other instruments (real-tick data recommended).

Disclaimer

No profit guarantees. Historical/backtest examples do not represent real trading.