TradersMarket MACD

The MACD New York Session EA is a structured, rule-based trading system designed to capture high-quality trend and momentum opportunities during the most liquid part of the trading day. It is built around the classic MACD crossover concept, enhanced with session control, volatility-based risk management, and optional price action confirmation for cleaner entries. By focusing exclusively on the New York session, the EA avoids low-liquidity noise and concentrates execution where institutional participation is strongest. Each trade is filtered through clear conditions and strict risk rules, aiming for consistency rather than frequency. The logic has been extensively tested and optimized across major FX pairs and Gold to identify robust parameter zones instead of fragile, curve-fitted settings. This EA is suitable for disciplined retail traders, advanced users, and prop-style traders who value controlled exposure, transparent logic, and a systematic approach over aggressive or speculative automation.

Strategy Logic (Clear, Human-Friendly)

The EA monitors market momentum using the MACD indicator to identify when bullish or bearish pressure is starting to shift. Trades are considered when the faster MACD line crosses the slower signal line, indicating a potential trend continuation or early reversal. To improve signal quality, the system can optionally require a confirming price action pattern, such as an engulfing candle, to ensure price behavior aligns with indicator momentum.

All trades are evaluated only during the New York session, where volatility and follow-through are more reliable. Once a position is opened, risk is managed using an ATR-based stop loss that adapts to current market conditions, while take profit is defined through a configurable risk-to-reward ratio. An optional trailing stop can be enabled to protect profits if the market moves strongly in the trade’s favor. The result is a balanced approach that seeks structured entries and controlled exits rather than reactive or overtrading behavior.

What Makes This EA Different

  • Focused exclusively on New York session liquidity

  • MACD signals filtered by optional price action confirmation

  • Volatility-adaptive risk management using ATR

  • Designed around robust parameter zones, not single optimized values

  • Controlled trade frequency with optional one-trade-at-a-time logic

  • Fully configurable to suit conservative or more active styles

  • Lightweight, stable execution suitable for long-term use

Recommended Settings & Setup

General

  • Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD

  • VPS: Recommended for stable session-based execution

  • Allow Only One Trade: Enabled for most conservative setups

EURUSD (Best Overall Stability)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Fast EMA: 6–10

  • Slow EMA: 30–40

  • Signal Period: 8

  • Risk-to-Reward: 4.0–5.0

  • ATR Multiplier: 3.0–4.0

  • Trailing Stop: Enabled

  • Trailing Start: 35–50 pips

  • Trailing Follow Distance: 25–35 pips

GBPUSD

  • Timeframe: M10–M15

  • Fast EMA: 17–20

  • Slow EMA: 35–50

  • Signal Period: 5 (primary) or 14 (secondary)

  • Risk-to-Reward: 3.0–4.5

  • ATR Multiplier: ~2.0

  • Trailing Stop: Disabled (recommended)

XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Fast EMA: 11–17

  • Slow EMA: 30–45

  • Signal Period: 5–11 (8 preferred)

  • Risk-to-Reward: 3.0–3.5

  • ATR Multiplier: 2.5–3.0

  • Trailing Stop: Disabled (recommended)

Position Sizing

  • Use fixed or risk-based lot sizing

  • Recommended risk: 0.5%–1% per trade for balanced setups

What You Get After Purchase

  • Lifetime EA updates

  • Ongoing support when needed

  • Clear setup and usage documentation

  • Tested parameter guidance for major symbols

  • Simple and fast installation process

Important Disclaimers

Trading involves risk, and profits are not guaranteed. Past performance and backtest results do not predict future outcomes. Market conditions change, and no strategy performs well in all environments. Always use responsible position sizing and test on a demo account before trading live capital.


おすすめのプロダクト
Double SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation MT5
Smarterbot Software
3 (1)
エキスパート
Introducing an expert advisor that uses two Supertrend indicator lines, ST Fast as entry trigger and ST Slow to trade in direction of the trend. This expert advisor is designed to help you find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit, using a powerful custom optimization metric. The Supertrend indicator is a popular trend-following indicator that helps traders identify the direction of the trend and make trades accordingly. With this expert advisor, you'll be able to use the ST
HedgeStar
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
エキスパート
Hedge Star EA – Smart, Adaptive, Fully Automated Trading Intelligence ( candleforms.co ) Hedge Star EA is a next-generation automated trading system engineered to deliver stability, precision, and adaptability in changing market conditions. By combining trend analysis, hedge logic, grid mechanics, and dynamic risk-control features, the robot reacts intelligently to price movements while keeping risk tightly managed. 1. Trend-Driven Smart Entry System Hedge Star EA determines trend directio
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.75 (8)
エキスパート
誇張もなく、無謀なリスクもなし。最小限のドローダウンでトレードする：One Man Army は、個人トレードにもプロップファームトレードにも対応したマルチカレンシー自動売買システムです。 短期および中期の市場調整や反転を狙うスキャルピング戦略を採用し、**指値の保留注文（リミットオーダー）**で取引を行います。 このトレーディングボットは方向を予想しません。最も有利な価格帯で高精度にエントリーします。まさにあなたが求めていたスタイルです。では、詳しく見ていきましょう。 テストには、EURCAD通貨ペア、M15時間枠を使用してください.  One Man Army は、複数の資産とさまざまな市場局面における広範なテストに基づいて開発されました。このシステムの動作は安定的で予測可能、そして分析しやすい設計です。コントロール、安全性、そして体系的なアプローチを重視するトレーダーのために作られています。 LIVE SIGNAL "Double shot" -   Click here LIVE SIGNAL "М15" -   Click here Installation and setu
Quantum Pro Gold
Ahmed Mohammd H Alharbi
エキスパート
Quantum Pro Gold Scalper is your elite AI engine for XAUUSD on the H4 timeframe — built to hunt only the highest‑quality moves on gold with ruthless discipline and razor‑sharp risk control. USE IT ONLY 30MIN OR 4H TIMEFRAME ON GOLD USE THE SET IN THE COMMENTS SECTION FOR BEST RESULT! Meet Quantum Pro — The Gold Specialist Hello, traders! Quantum Pro Gold Scalper is a next‑generation Expert Advisor built exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the 4‑hour chart, designed for traders who care more abou
Daily HighLow Breakout EA
Fabio Conrado Ortolan
エキスパート
Dynamic Expert Advisor with Advanced Risk Management Dynamic EA for MetaTrader 5, based on daily high/low breakouts with trend filters (ADX & MAs). Includes adaptive trailing stop, daily profit/loss limits, and advanced risk management. Perfect for traders seeking consistency and capital protection. This EA was designed for traders seeking discipline, consistency, and adaptability to market conditions. It combines intelligent breakout triggers with robust technical filters, along with fully cus
EA Loc Trade
Francisco Alexandre Da Cruz Junior
エキスパート
EA developed to operate at specific price locations on the chart, in relation to a TimeFrame higher than the current one. After defining the direction of positions through locations, the EA seeks to identify candlestick patterns as a trigger to open a position. The parameters being: StartHour=00; //Start hour(operations) StartMinute=00; //Start minute(Operations); FinalHour=17; //End Hour(Operations) FinalMinute=00; //End Minutes(Operations) CloseHour=18; //Position Closing Hour (open operations
VeloCity Trader
Oliver Schwabe
エキスパート
The VeloCity Trader is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to help traders trade the markets more efficiently. This EA uses a combination of technical indicators to make buying and selling decisions. Main functions : Combination of proven indicators: RSI, MA and STO. VelocityTrader harnesses the power of RSI (Relative Strength Index), Moving Average (MA) and Stochastic Oscillator (STO) to generate precise trading signals. If the current price is above the moving average and th
Aras EA
Abdurahim Aras
エキスパート
ARAS EA – AI Supported | Advanced Algorithmic Trading Expert Advisor ARAS EA is a multi-layered algorithmic trading platform that can adapt to dynamic market conditions. With its user-friendly interface, rich strategy options, advanced artificial intelligence integration, and detailed risk management, it offers a comprehensive solution for traders of all levels. User Interface and Button Functions Core Mode Options Trade Mode / Signal Mode: When Trade Mode is active, the expert advisor autom
Moving Average Crossover With ATR
Jason Smith
エキスパート
Moving Averages Bot with ATR – A Comprehensive Trading Tool .     Very RARE POWERFUL AND UNIQUE moving averages BOT that incorporates ATR with Stop Loss, Take Profit Multiplier. Multiple Time Frames and a lot more.     This Bot is an impressive automated trading system that combines the simplicity of moving averages with the dynamic adaptability of the Average True Range (ATR).     Designed to enhance trading strategies by offering a balanced mix of trend-following techniques and risk manag
GoldenPulse PRO
Mehmet Kerem Semiz
エキスパート
GoldenPulse PRO – High Winrate is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) with precision and consistency. It uses a proprietary momentum/volatility framework that adapts to changing conditions, focusing on high win rate and controlled drawdown —without grid, martingale, or risky averaging. Key Features 100% automated — plug & play Optimized for XAUUSD , compatible with other symbols Smart logic — no martingale, no grid, no averaging Minimal interface — only Lot Size
MACD Cross EA
Cumhur Yugnuk
エキスパート
Expert advisor based on your own personal MACD. Whatever your strategy is, it's him. You can use it on all parities. No restrictions. Buy Settings : Buy Fast EMA Period Buy Slow EMA Period Buy Signal Period Buy Lot Size Buy Stop Loss Level Buy Take Profit Level Sell Settings : Sell Fast EMA Period Sell Slow EMA Period Sell Signal Period Sell Lot Size Sell Stop Loss Level Sell Take Profit Level
Aether Algo
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
エキスパート
Aether Algo: The Smart Scalper for EURUSD H1 Aether Algo is an intelligent automated trading system meticulously crafted for the EURUSD H1 chart. Designed to capitalize on market momentum and volatility, this Expert Advisor (EA) leverages a sophisticated combination of multiple indicators to identify high-probability entry and exit points. Key Features Advanced Multi-Indicator Strategy: Aether Algo doesn't rely on just one signal. It uses a robust strategy that analyzes data from Heiken Ashi,
SR Doji EurUsd MT5
Catalin Zachiu
エキスパート
This expert uses suport and resistance in combination with ATR to place pending orders at those levels . For closing it uses Doji candle pattern or the closing at the end of the day . It is mainly built for the EUR/USD pair , M 15 Timeframe . Every position has Stop Loss and Take Profit , does not use grid , martingale or other dangerous trading methods . Test it with the Risk Percent parameter set to 4 and see what it can do. EUR/USD only - M 15  Timeframe .
Triple MACD Scalping by Gerega
Illia Hereha
エキスパート
The  Triple MACD Scalping EA  is a fully automated trading system designed for high-frequency scalping. It utilizes three different  MACD indicators  with varying settings to confirm strong market momentum and optimize entry and exit points. This strategy is ideal for short-term traders looking for quick profits in volatile market conditions. Key Features: • Triple MACD Confirmation – Uses three MACDs with different periods to filter false signals and confirm strong trends. • High-Frequency Sc
Cross MA EA
Cumhur Yugnuk
エキスパート
Expert advisor based on your own personal moving average strategy. Whatever your strategy is, it's him. You can use it on all parities. No restrictions. Settings  Buy Settings : 1.Moving Average Period 1.Moving Average Method 2.Moving Average Period 2.Moving Average Period Buy Lot Size Buy Stop Loss Level Buy Take Profit Level Sell Settings : 3.Moving Average Period 3.Moving Average Method 4.Moving Average Period 4.Moving Average Period Sell Lot Size Sell Stop Loss Level Sell Take Profit Level
FREE
Golden Osiris EA
Luis Corso
エキスパート
What is Golden Osiris EA? Golden Osiris EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor (trading robot) specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a powerful algorithmic structure with adaptive logic to fully capitalize on market movements in the current trading environment. Developed using the latest algorithmic updates, this EA analyzes key level breakouts, price action, and signals from technical indicators specially tuned for the gold market. Key Features:
Mc Digger
Leonidas Bokias
エキスパート
MC DIGGER — EURUSD Grid Expert Advisor MC DIGGER is a disciplined grid EA for EURUSD that reacts to fresh extremes confirmed by RSI , then manages entries with ATR-based spacing, widening steps, and a basket take-profit . It includes strict position caps, equity guards, and daily loss protection designed to keep risk visible and controlled. How it trades (summary) Signal : Starts a basket only when price breaks a recent high/low (user-defined lookback) and RSI reaches an extreme (overbought for
Xeloria Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
エキスパート
Xeloria Expert MT5 Working best with GOLD - H1 Require minimal 100-300$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Williams %R: Williams %R is a momentum oscillator that measures the closing price in relation to the highest high over a specific period. It ranges from -10
Zenithor Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
エキスパート
Zeithor Expert MT5 Working best with GOLD - M5 Require minimal 100-200$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Rate of Change (ROC): ROC is a momentum indicator that measures the percentage change in price over a specified period. It helps identify the speed and dire
Institutional Levels
SASA MIJIN
エキスパート
Institutional Levels is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This algo is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, without reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automaticall
The Tree
Mr Navee Koonlert
エキスパート
This is EA optimizer for EURUSD Currency at M30 timeframe. The EA use Simple MA & Paraboric SAR for find Spot to open order. and usd ichimoku kinko hyo & Momentum For Confirm the trend of Price. This EA don't use  martingale method. Recommendations:  Currency pair: EURUSD Timeframe: M30 Minimum deposit : $100 Account type: Any Use low spread forex brokers Input Setting: every 500 USD use 0.2 Lot
Two Brothers AU11
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
エキスパート
Put to work now Two brother AU11 this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the AUD / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
Neuro Quant Trade for Gold
Kim Seongyu
エキスパート
NeuroQuant: GOLDに特化したトレードソリューション NeuroQuant は、 GOLD 市場向けに特化された次世代のトレーディングソリューションであり、最先端のAIとニューラルネットワーク技術を活用して、この高潜在力市場で卓越した成果を実現します。 優れたバックテスト結果 : 2024年のバックテストでは、 ショートポジションの勝率は62.5% 、 ロングポジションの勝率は56.25% で、 12倍以上の利益 を達成しました。このシステムは、 GOLD 市場のボラティリティとチャンスを的確に捉えるように特別に最適化されています。 H4タイムフレームに最適化 : NeuroQuantは、 4時間足（H4）タイムフレーム で最高の収益性を発揮し、 GOLD 市場の中期的なトレンドを効率的に捉えることができます。 スマートなトレード管理 : NeuroQuantは、 リスク管理のスマートなアプローチ を実行し、損失を迅速に抑え、利益を伸ばすことで、 GOLD のようなトレンド市場で収益を最大化します。 透明性とブローカーの考慮事項 : NeuroQuantの最終的な収益は、
Obor Pawai V75
Suharmoko
エキスパート
Obor Pawai V75 – Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Obor Pawai V75 is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). Built with a proprietary Breakout Finder system and a suite of advanced indicators, it offers both automated and customizable trading strategies for breakout, swing, and scalping scenarios. Key Features Breakout Finder Detects high-probability breakout opportunities using integrated logic from DeMarker, MACD, RSI, ATR, and Pivot Points. Desig
Tower Market Sky
Moises Javier Torres Rico
エキスパート
Introducing   TowerFX EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the EUR/CAD pair! Developed by 2 experts creating algorithmic system in the world of trading. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. *Updated version that works better for low capital on EURCAD but for high capital the results are shown in the screenshots* *Live Signal will be available soon* *Promotional P
H4 Tendence
Carlos Alfonso Barboza Espinoza
エキスパート
In this product, a trading strategy is used with one of the indicators commonly used in the market, this in conjunction with a solid experience of the market in which the change in trend is observed with a respective crossover of the indicators. The price in turn has to be aligned with the indicators in such a way that everything is accommodated. In turn, this strategy has a trailing stop set at 100 pips. PARAMETERS: inp5_VolumeSize: Its use is recommended at 0.1 for accounts that operate full l
Maximas e Minimas
Lucas Ricardo Almeida Muniz
エキスパート
Users can choose from different strategies, including the classic "Highs and Lows" and a strategy developed for daily operations using the Keltner indicator. Additionally, various indicators have been added, such as RSI, Bollinger Bands, Moving Averages with custom time intervals, and Stochastic. Each indicator allows for the establishment of specific rules for opening and closing positions. The robot offers flexibility in position-closing strategies, allowing customization with options such
GerFX Crypto Maniac MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
2.33 (3)
エキスパート
Please be aware of the risks involved using an automated trading strategy: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but execution of the SL depends on your broker, so losses can be larger if there is slippage. LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left
Gold Matrix Pending Pro
Handy Ban
エキスパート
Gold Matrix Pending Pro v1.1 – Advanced XAUUSD Pending Order EA Smart. Precise. Profitable. Gold Matrix Pending Pro v1.1 is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , designed to trade using smart pending order logic with built-in floating profit management and controlled martingale strategy. The EA focuses on safety, consistency, and automation , making it ideal for both beginner and experienced traders. Key Features Pending Order Strategy Places either Buy Stop
ATRx Martingale EA 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
エキスパート
This is a simple trading robot which works on the EMA crossover strategy. It uses ATR indicator based hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade. Also uses very risky Martingale Lot System. As mentioned early, this is a martingale system which may or may not wipe your trading account. You must use it with proper input settings and proper money-risk management. Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: H1 ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS: Minimum balance             =    $1000 Minimum leverage            =     1
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
エキスパート
AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
エキスパート
特 別価格  $109  (通常価格: $365) 。 セットアップと使用ガイド :  ABS Channel 。 リアルタイム監視:   ABS Signal 。  ライブシグナルのセットアップファイル 基本セットアップファイル ABS EAとは? ABS EAは、H1時間足の XAUUSD(ゴールド) 専用に開発されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。 マーチンゲールシステム に基づいており、 組み込みのリスク管理機能 により. 初心者から経験豊富なトレーダー向けに設計されたABS EAは、セットアップが簡単で、完全自動化されており、さまざまな取引スタイルに合わせてカスタマイズ可能です。 主な機能 ユーザー定義の安全設定を備えたマーチンゲール戦略 柔軟なロット管理:固定ロットまたは自動ロット 選択した閾値で取引を一時停止する最大ドローダウン制限 簡単なセットアップ:チャートに添付し、設定を構成して取引 技術仕様 シンボル: XAUUSD 時間足: H1 最低入金額: $300 推奨入金額: $1,000 口座タイプ: ECN / Raw Spread レバレッジ:
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (8)
エキスパート
X Fusion AI — ニューラル適応型ハイブリッド取引システム 期間限定割引。残り7件（全20件）— まもなく完売。 現在の特別価格は149ドルで、まもなく999ドルに戻ります。 動作デモ 実運用パフォーマンス ご購入後、推奨パラメータ、使用方法、注意事項、運用のコツなどの情報を受け取るために、必ず私たちにプライベートメッセージをお送りください。 ご支援いただき、誠にありがとうございます。 1. 概要 X Fusion AI は、従来の取引ロジックとニューラル風の適応メカニズムを組み合わせた自動売買システムです。 本システムは価格を予測することを目的とせず、市場環境の変化を分析し、それに応じて内部ロジックを調整します。 主な特徴は以下の通りです： 多様な市場環境への適応 市場条件の変化に対する安定した動作 ドローダウン管理の強化 ノイズや低品質シグナルのフィルタリング 本システムは、市場の流れを評価し、構造変化に応じて反応することに重点を置いています。 2. 実績参照（MQL5 内部シグナル） 以下の MQL5 シグナルで運用状況を確認できます： メインシグナル： https:
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 このEAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべての取引は、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します。 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に続く潜在的な強気反転シグナルを識別するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
4 (3)
エキスパート
世界初のゴールドとビットコイン間の公開裁定アルゴリズム！ 毎日セール開催中！ ライブシグナル -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: 時間の経過とともに推奨されるブローカー：   IC Markets 取引ペア:   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 添付ファイルのシンボル:   XAUUSD H1 取引した通貨ペアが 「Market Watch」 ウィンドウに追加されていることを必ず確認してください。 口座タイプ: ECN/ロースプレッド プレフィックス設定: ブローカーがシンボルプレフィックス付きの通貨ペアを持っている場合、例えば - XAUUSD   _i 次に設定にプレフィックスを入力します：   「   _   i」 金 vs ビットコイン裁定取引: これは、これらの資産間の価格差を利用する戦略ですが、通常は直接取引されるペアではなく、競合する「安全資産」として機能します。トレーダーは、市場の不確実性やトレンド反転の時期に、金がビットコインに対して割安になる（またはその逆）のを狙い、より安価な資産を購入し、より高値で売却
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
エキスパート
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
作者のその他のプロダクト
TradersMarket Moving Average Crossover
Luka Savic
エキスパート
A reliable Moving Average crossover system engineered to detect early trend acceleration on intraday markets. Built from multi-year testing and refined using robust parameter clustering, this EA offers a clean and repeatable approach to automation — without curve-fit indicators or risky recovery logic. Whether you prefer higher trade frequency or filtered, high-confidence setups, the flexibility is already built in. 1. Strategy Logic The EA continuously monitors the relationship between a fast S
TradersMarket RSI Bot
Luka Savic
エキスパート
RSI Reversal Pro is a clean, precision-engineered Expert Advisor built on one of the most time-tested concepts in trading: momentum exhaustion and reversal. It identifies shifts in buyer/seller strength using the Relative Strength Index and executes trades only when price confirms that momentum has turned. The system is designed to exploit short-term retracements and intraday reversals with disciplined risk control and consistent signal quality. Every component has been tested across multiple pa
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信