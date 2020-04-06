Smart Breakout Zones EA

Automated London Session Breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Product Overview

Smart Breakout Zones EA is a fully automated London Session breakout trading system developed for MetaTrader 5.

The Expert Advisor is designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities during the London session and execute trades automatically based on predefined rules.

The EA eliminates the need for manual range drawing and discretionary entries by calculating the breakout zone, displaying it on the chart, and managing trades automatically.

Trading Concept

The London session is one of the most active periods in the forex and CFD markets.

Smart Breakout Zones EA focuses on capturing price movements that occur when the market breaks out of the pre-London consolidation range.

The breakout range is calculated using user-defined hours prior to the London session. Trades are triggered only when price clearly breaks above or below this range.

Main Features

Automatic calculation and visualization of the breakout zone

Trades both bullish and bearish breakouts

One trade per breakout zone to prevent overtrading

Built-in trade filters to reduce false breakouts

Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit placement

Optional trailing stop and break-even management

Adjustable trading hours and risk settings

Trade Management

Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are placed immediately after order execution.

Optional trailing stop and break-even logic can be enabled to manage open positions according to market movement.

All parameters are configurable, allowing the EA to be adapted to different symbols and trading styles.

Recommended Usage

The EA is suitable for traders who prefer structured and rule-based trading during the London session.

It can be used by beginners who want a ready-to-run system as well as experienced traders who wish to automate a London breakout strategy.

Supported Symbols and Timeframes

The EA works with most Forex pairs, metals, and indices.

Best performance is typically observed on GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, and major indices.

Recommended timeframes are M15 to H1.

Platform Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Broker type: ECN and standard brokers supported

Product Support

Product support is provided through the MQL5 Product comments section and the MQL5.com messaging system.

Updates and fixes are delivered via the official Market update mechanism.