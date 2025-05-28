Rising Sun Gold MT5

Breakout trading is a very old method. It was born when the derivatives market was born. This method was very effective in the early market, but now with more and more false breakouts, this old method has lost its charm. However, even so, breakout trading is still an effective way to make money. It is just that it is no longer widely applicable to all varieties, but is more suitable for investment varieties with violent fluctuations and obvious trends such as gold.

I have been using breakouts to make profits on XAUUSD since the beginning of my investment career. I am familiar with this method. It is an old, simple and effective method. If you have patience and can often watch profits turn into losses or small profits turn into bigger profits without being moved, then you have the qualities to master this method. I am a professional trader and I don't like to say something flattering to please you. If you want to use this EA, please make sure you have patience.

Third-party historical data backtest, 2010--2024, Fixed lot 0.1

Features of Rising Sun Gold:

  1. All parameters have been set, and it is easy to use. Users only need to adjust the lot.
  2. Show the transaction results honestly. It will not grow straight up, but will grow in a tortuous but continuous manner.
  3. Object-oriented programming, fast program running speed
  4. One order at a time, no grid, no Martin
  5. Using Fixed Stop and Trailing Stop


application

  • Cycle: 30M or H1,30M is better.
  • Instruments: XAUUSD, Gold, GOLD
  • Minimum deposit: $100, high risk. Medium risk recommended every $150, 0.01 lot. Risk warning: Do not trade with heavy positions.
  • Account: ECN /RaW/STP
  • VPS is recommended



