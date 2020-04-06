[MT5 Version]



DoIt Gold Guardian is designed for traders who want to capitalize on gold’s explosive movements with confidence, control, and simplicity.

Specialized for long trades only, it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management.

Built for traders who seek consistent growth without fear of volatility, it delivers professional-grade performance combined with a simple, ready-to-trade setup.





Track verified results on Myfxbook: [DoIt Gold Guaridan]

(Real account, real market conditions — updated automatically.)





Only a few copies left at the current price!

Final Price: $999

🎁 Bonus: Purchase DoIt GBP Master and receive DoIt Gold Guardian or DoIt Index Vanguard for free!

(Full bonus details available in the installation guide.)





✅ Dynamic Risk Management

Set your custom risk percentage based on your account balance — take full control of your trading style.

⚙️ Ready-to-Trade Setup

Forget endless inputs and complicated setups.

Just drag, drop, set your risk — and you're ready to trade.

🛡️ Specialized Long Strategy

Focused exclusively on bullish gold trends, where the largest and fastest gains typically occur.

🔒 Smart Capital Protection

Each position includes automatic stop-loss, take-profit, and a dynamic trailing stop to secure profits while minimizing risk exposure.

♻️ No Martingale, No Grid

No dangerous recovery tactics — just sustainable, intelligent growth based on real gold market behaviors.

🔍 Proven Across Conditions

Stress-tested under high volatility, ranging periods, and explosive trends — fine-tuned for live trading conditions, not just perfect backtests.





Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: Automatically optimized by the EA

Minimum Deposit: $200

Leverage: 1:30 minimum recommended (higher leverage allows more flexibility)

Broker: Low-spread brokers suggested (details provided in the installation guide)

VPS: Reliable VPS recommended for 24/7 trading





Confidence: Trade gold without fear of sudden swings or volatility.

Simplicity: Set it up once and let the strategy handle dynamic conditions.

Freedom: Control your risk easily and adjust settings to your comfort.

Professional Results: Built to perform under real-world gold market challenges.

Master the Bullish Trend: Focus on capturing gold’s strongest and most profitable moves — without unnecessary complexity.





Need help with installation or fine-tuning your settings?

I offer full live support to ensure you get started quickly and confidently — including help adjusting the EA to your personal or prop firm trading goals.





Install DoIt Gold Guardian today and unlock a smarter way to trade gold — powered by reliability, intelligent risk management, and professional-grade automation.





🎁 Free bonus product available after purchase confirmation (check installation guide for details).

📘 Includes full user guide and setup tips for best results.





✅ View live results on Myfxbook before you decide: Check it out here



