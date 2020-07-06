Daily Price Change Analyzer Utility

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.

Daily Price Change Analyzer Utility

Gain Deeper Insights into Market Movements with Ease!

The Daily Price Change Analyzer Utility is a powerful MT5 tool designed to track and analyze daily price movements, providing you with essential percentage change data at a glance. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor, this utility helps you understand market volatility, assess trends, and make informed trading decisions.

Key Features:

  • Real-Time Price Change Tracking – Instantly see how much an asset has moved in percentage terms.
  • Customizable Display – Configure the panel to show price changes for multiple assets.
  • Multi-Asset Support – Monitor various instruments simultaneously.
  • User-Friendly Interface – A clean and responsive panel ensures easy analysis.
  • Volatility Assessment – Helps identify high-momentum assets for better trade opportunities.

Why Use This Utility?

  • Identify strong market trends.
  • Detect overbought/oversold conditions using daily fluctuations.
  • Improve your trading strategy by assessing price movements.

Enhance your market awareness and take control of your trades with the Daily Price Change Analyzer Utility!

Check it out on MQL5

おすすめのプロダクト
Expert Slider for MetaTrader 4
Rahele Rastaghi
ユーティリティ
Expert Slider for MetaTrader 4 Expert Slider is one of the most widely used experts in the Forex financial market and Metatrader 4. Using this expert, you can easily design several slides for yourself and save several currency pairs with different templates, and according to the timer used for Each slide you set, view different currency pairs with the desired template and continue your analysis and reviews. In the technical specifications section of this expert, there are many options that can b
AllChartsSyncChanger MT4
Hiroaki Ihara
ユーティリティ
All Charts Sync Changer Mini はこちらです→ Click All Charts Sync Changer+ MT4はAll Charts Sync Changer Mini の上位版です。 あなたがマルチタイムフレーム分析家であれ、限られたモニターのトレーダーであれ、このツールはあなたの強力な味方です。 あなたのMT4を、プロフェッショナルな分析司令塔へと変貌させる。究極のチャート同期＆高速切替ツール 戦略ごとに、チャート群を丸ごと一瞬で切り替えたい。 通貨ペア、指数、コモディティ… ワークスペースが混沌としている。 マルチモニターが無くても、デスクトップ級の分析環境が欲しい。 もし、あなたが日々のこうしたフラストレーションから解放され、思考の速さでチャートを操りたいと願うなら、このツールはあなたのトレーディングステーションを、世界レベルの分析環境へと昇華させます。 All Charts Sync Changer+ MT4 は、煩雑なチャート管理を過去のものにするために設計された、次世代のユーティリティEAです。あなたの貴重な時間を、本当に重要なこと、すな
Booster Seven
David Gaganidze
ユーティリティ
Полуавтоматический торговый робот Booster Seven помогает трейдеру торговат, решения о торговле в направленнии Buy или Sell принимает трейдер. У робота на графике выведенны функции Buy, Sell, Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell limit и AUTO S/L. Также статистические параметры торговли. При выборе функции Buy торговля начнется открытием позиции Buy начальным лотом, имеющим соответствующие Stop Loss и Take Profit. Новая позиция открывается, когда цена на указанный пункт превысит отметку предыдушег
Grammy MT4
Andrey Khatimlianskii
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Grammy — is: Instant messages to your Telegram on any  trade events , Commands to  control all your terminals  from one Telegram chat, Price alerts  (crossing horizontal or trend lines), Daily, weekly and monthly  reports . You can't test this utility in the Strategy Tester. Please, contact me to get your free demo version. Why is Grammy better : Fully customizable  messages templates , Emoji  and "smart" substitution to the messages, Commands  to control all your terminals from Tel
Telegram RSI Trader
Serhii Tymchenko
ユーティリティ
Hallo traders! Just finished a telegram utility which can be of interest for smartphone live traders. What is offered inside? Main settings of EA is simple and standard you can use any pair available in MetaTrader. Mainly it was created this for BTCUSD but will work with any pair. What is the main I wanna show: we have always fresh info from market inside buttons refreshing: After start it has 0.00 lots and it will not allow trade by accidental touch. You need to add a Risk + and get 0.01 :) In
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
インディケータ
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (4)
インディケータ
主な目的："ピンバー"は、自動的に金融市場チャート上のピンバーを検出するように設計されています。 ピンバーは、特徴的なボディと長いテールを持つキャンドルであり、トレンドの反転または修正を知らせることができます。 それがどのように機能するか：インジケーターはチャート上の各キャンドルを分析し、キャンドルの体、尾、鼻のサイズを決定します。 事前定義されたパラメータに対応するピンバーが検出されると、インジケータはピンバーの方向（強気または弱気）に応じて、上矢印または下矢印でチャート上に パラメータ: TailToBodyRatio-テールの長さとピンバーのボディサイズの最小比率を定義します。 NoseToTailRatio-ピンバーの「ノーズ」とテールの間の最大許容比を設定します。 ArrowSize-マークされたピンバーとチャート上のピンバーを指す矢印との間の距離を定義します。 適用:"ピン棒"の表示器が潜在的な傾向の逆転ポイントを識別し、市場か近い位置を書き入れる信号を発生させるのに使用することができます。 正しく使用され、他のテクニカル指標や分析方法と組み合わせると、指標は取引結果
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
エキスパート
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
インディケータ
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
インディケータ
このプロジェクトが好きなら、5つ星レビューを残してください。 このインジケータは、指定されたためのオープン、ハイ、ロー、クローズ価格を描画します 特定のタイムゾーンの期間と調整が可能です。 これらは、多くの機関や専門家によって見られた重要なレベルです トレーダーは、彼らがより多くのかもしれない場所を知るために有用であり、 アクティブ。 利用可能な期間は次のとおりです。 前の日。 前週。 前の月。 前の四半期。 前年。 または: 現在の日。 現在の週。 現在の月。 現在の四半期。 現年。
FREE
BlueDigitsFx Symbol Changer
Ziggy Janssen
4.85 (13)
インディケータ
Free Utility Tool by BlueDigitsFx Quick symbol switching for improved trading workflow MetaTrader 4 version only Optional access to updated & support via the official BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant BlueDigitsFx Symbol Changer MT4 BlueDigitsFx Symbol Changer is a lightweight utility that allows traders to quickly change the symbol of an existing chart while keeping all indicators, objects, and chart settings intact. It is designed to improve workflow efficiency when analyzing or trading
FREE
MT4Traders
Geng Biao Li
ユーティリティ
The MT4 quick trading panel automatically calculates the order volume, allows for one-click opening and closing of positions, and one-click pending orders. When the profit-loss ratio reaches 2:1, it will automatically reduce the position by half and push the protective stop loss. Users can choose to use a trailing stop loss or not. It features account trading statistics, and the default stop loss points and default trailing stop distance can be changed by the user. It can be used in live trading
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
インディケータ
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
TaleSpin
Aleksandr Prokhorov
エキスパート
Hello dear friends! Autopilot "TaleSpin". The robot opens a grid of orders by trend. Uses a little martingel. Uses virtual StopLoss. Works on all pairs and timeframes. Input parameters: Turbo (if the deposit> = $ 300, it is much better) to turn it on when depositing less than 300 is not recommended (when turned on, it closes unprofitable transactions with a profit, as if they closed in plus, when turned off, it closes to zero, it’s better to use a very dangerous function with a very large
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (41)
エキスパート
これは、ほぼ10年前に初めて公開された私の有名なスキャルパー、ゴールドフィンチEAの最新版です。短期間で起こる急激なボラティリティの拡大で市場をスキャルピングします。突然の価格上昇の後、価格変動の慣性を利用しようとします。この新しいバージョンは、トレーダーがテスターの最適化機能を簡単に使用して最適な取引パラメーターを見つけられるように簡素化されています。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 最適化を容易にするシンプルな入力パラメーター カスタマイズ可能な取引管理設定 取引セッションの選択 平日の選択 資金管理 注意してください... 多くの要因が見返りを台無しにする可能性があるため、ダニのダフ屋は危険です。変動スプレッドとスリッページは、取引の数学的期待値を低下させ、ブローカーからの低いティック密度は幻の取引を引き起こす可能性があり、ストップレベルは利益を確保する能力を損ない、ネットワークラグはリクオートを意味します。注意が必要です。 バックテスト Expert Advisorはティックデータのみを使用します
FREE
Plain MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
ユーティリティ
This is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor that opens trades automatically based on the direction you set using the trade sell / buy on the panel. The magic of this EA is that it recognizes the objects that you draw on the chart by closing the open positions at key levels, it will notify you through the mobile notification, then it will wait for the next direction. It opens orders continuously regardless of the time frame of the chart. So you don't have to stay on a lower time frame. Instead, you c
Plot History Mt4
Kenneth Parling
ユーティリティ
Plot History Mt4は、エキスパートアドバイザーが実行する取引端末とアカウントの取引履歴を分析するトレーダーにとって不可欠なスクリプトです。分析方法は、スクリプトが実行されるシンボル図と魔法の番号、1人または複数の専門家が使用するすべての魔法の特定または完全な分析に基づいています。スクリプトは取引データを分析し、これらをチャートにプロットし、エキスパートログに詳細な取引情報を印刷し、分析されたデータをcsvにエクスポートできます。 メタトレーダー5バージョン 代わりにmt5バージョンを好む場合 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/27038 スクリプトの利点 アカウントで使用されている1つまたはすべての魔法を分析する機能 すべての取引データをcsvファイルにエクスポートします すべての取引、エントリー、エグジットをチャートにプロットします。これは、プロットするかどうかのように設定できます。 エキスパートログに詳細な取引情報を印刷する アカウント取引分析を実行する方法 分析するシンボルを選択することから始め、次に、分析を特定の魔法の番
ReitakFX Trade Report
Boris Sedlar
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
For more info,  questions   and problems join to discord.gg/reitakfx Very informative and detailed tool for your account.  - pairs, number of trades, lot size, profit, lose, nett p/l, net pips - profit growth chart Instalation : - open chart and delete every other indicator on it - put this report on chart Setting : - magic number - filters (comment, symbols, currencies) - date (today, week, month custom) - Start / End date (this is for custom date) - report type (open - only active trades wi
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.59 (69)
インディケータ
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
Trade Manager Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
5 (5)
ユーティリティ
あなたの外国為替ポートフォリオを管理してください。あなたが立っている場所、何が働いているのか、そして何があなたに痛みを引き起こしているのかを即座に見てください！ ここで利用可能なMT5バージョン：https：// www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58658 Trade Managerダッシュボードは、外国為替市場での現在の各ポジションが一目でわかるように設計されており、リスク管理と通貨へのエクスポージャーを理解しやすくします。 複数のポジションで徐々に市場に参入するトレーダー、またはそれらのトレーディンググリッドとバスケット戦略にとって、これは重要な情報です。ターミナル内の複数の位置を監視することは、管理が難しいことがよくあります。 不十分なリスクの活用と使用：報酬は、新しいトレーダーや一部の経験豊富なトレーダーが直面する主要な問題です。トレードマネージャーは、各通貨へのエクスポージャーを個別に示し、一度に両方向に取引しないようにします。 特徴： オープントレード-通貨ペアでソートされた現在のオープントレードをすべて表示します。ペアだけでなく、その
Session Spreads
Brian Lillard
ユーティリティ
The ' Session Spreads ' indicator was created to show spreads, their instances and averages, over the seven main sessions. This shows the most average & useful spreads occurring the most on the seven main sessions on chart, and via/CSV files. Key Features 7 Sessions automatically adjusted to the broker GMT & DST for logging spreads. Spreads logged per session with overlays equally processed on all applicable. Instances of spreads logged per spread amount that shows the most average. Average spr
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
インディケータ
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
Market information
Makarii Gubaydullin
ユーティリティ
市場情報と詳細な統計：ボラティリティと価格バーの分析。 私の  # 1 Trade Assistant : 66+ の機能、このツールを含む  |   ご質問はこちら  まで 情報を取得するために任意の通貨ペア/取引商品を指定してください： 市場情報： 現在のスプレッド； ロングポジション（買い）のスワップ； ショートポジション（売り）のスワップ； 価格変動を分析するための時間枠と期間数を選択してください： 平均ボラティリティ； 最大ボラティリティ； 最小ボラティリティ； 最高価格； 最安価格； 上昇バー数（終値 > 始値）； 下降バー数（終値 < 始値）； 中立バー数（始値 = 終値）； インターフェースの利点： パネルを   折りたたむ ことができ、チャート上のスペースを解放します： ((^)   ボタン ); パネルを  移動  してチャート上の任意の場所に配置できます： (< MOVE >   ボタン ); ダークまたはライトのインターフェーステーマ : (" Dark "   スイッチ ); TP / RR 計算 の有効化/無効化： (" TP "   スイッチ ); 高
Ava Swan Pro Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
4.5 (2)
インディケータ
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the candlestick pattern in M30 timeframe, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the pullback of High-Low of M5 Candlestick and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on XAUUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the reversal, pullback, price action on this timeframe (for exa
FREE
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.26 (58)
インディケータ
この情報インジケーターは、アカウントの現在の状況を常に把握したい人にとって役立ちます。このインジケーターには、ポイント、パーセンテージ、通貨での利益、現在のペアのスプレッド、現在の時間枠でバーが閉じるまでの時間などのデータが表示されます。 バージョンMT5 -   より便利なインジケーター チャート上に情報線を配置するには、いくつかのオプションがあります。 価格の右側 (価格の後ろにあります); コメントとして (グラフの左上隅に); 画面の選択した隅。 情報区切り記号を選択することもできます。 | / 。 \ # インジケーターにはホットキーが組み込まれています。 キー 1 - 情報表示の種類に戻ります (価格、コメント、コーナーの右側) キー 2 - 情報表示の種類を 1 つ進みます。 キー 3 - 情報ライン表示の位置を変更します。 ホットキーは設定で再割り当てできます。 このインジケーターは使いやすく、非常に有益です。設定で不要な情報項目を無効にすることも可能です。 設定 表示された情報を置き換えるホット キー (戻る)   - 情報表示の種類に戻ります。 表示情報を切り替
FREE
SnowyOwlFree
RODION SLOTIN
3 (2)
エキスパート
The free version of the snowyowl trend adviser, which is based on determining combinations of candle patterns. A virtual trailing stop tracks each open order and groups open orders to close them simultaneously. In the free version, you can only work on one timeframe, while in the paid version, opening orders on the selected TF is a signal to open orders on lower TF.
FREE
Calc account value for MT4
Eugenio Bravetti
ユーティリティ
Script to calculate equity and balance at a specific date and time.  This script makes up for a lack of MetaTrader account history, that does not show how the balance and equity changes in time. Balance calculation includes closed orders only. Equity calculation includes orders closed before and orders that are still open at the specified time. Example: date and time set to 2020/07/06 00:00. If I had a Buy 1 lot EURUSD position opened at price 1.12470 on the 2020/07/02, the program would ca
FREE
FRM Half Trend
Noiros Tech
3.5 (2)
インディケータ
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD   The system is a free open source pine script originally published on TradingView by everget   . It was converted to Mt4 by Forex Robot Makers. This system is a  popular trend indicator based on ATR ( Average True Range ) , Moving Averages and the Donchian channel . System BackGround ATR The average true range is an indicator of the price volatility of an asse
FREE
Unselect all
Dominik Kaczorowski
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
A script that allows you to deselect all selected items on the current chart. Very simple, but at the same time can be a very useful script, especially when a keyboard shortcut is assigned to it. MT4 has the same functionality under the right mouse button, but using the keyboard shortcut running this script is much faster and more convenient. The script does not have any input parameters. Have fun using this free tool.
FREE
Trade Manager Basic Breakeven and Trailing
Luca Enrico Mattei
1 (1)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager Basic – MetaTrader 4用のブレイクイーブンおよびトレーリング管理ツール Trade Manager Basic は、MetaTrader 4向けの軽量ユーティリティ型エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）で、既存のポジションを管理するために設計されており、新しいポジションを開くことはありません。 このツールは自動的に以下を行います： 指定された利益レベルに達するとストップロスを建値に移動 一定の利益に達すると動的なトレーリングストップを開始 主な機能： 手動で開いたポジションにも対応 ブレイクイーブンおよびトレーリングの設定はカスタマイズ可能 すべてのブローカーおよび金融商品に対応（金、株価指数、原油などを含む） 使用方法： 任意のチャートにEAをアタッチするだけで、すべてのオープンポジションを監視し、設定に従ってストップロスを自動的に調整します。 注意：このEAはポジションの 新規エントリーやクローズは行いません 。既存の注文のストップロスのみを管理します。 入力パラメータ： BreakEvenTrigger ：ブレイクイーブンを発動する利益レ
FREE
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
ユーティリティ
取引 ごとのリスクの 計算、新規注文 の 簡単 な 設置、部分的 な 決済機能 を 持 つ 注文管理、 7 種類 のトレーリングストップなど 、便利 な 機能 を 備 えています 。 追加の資料と説明書 インストール手順 - アプリケーションの手順 - デモアカウント用アプリケーションの試用版 ライン機能 チャート上にオープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを表示します。この機能により、新規注文を簡単に設定することができ、注文を出す前にその特徴を確認することができます。   リスク計算 リスク計算機能は、設定されたリスクとストップロス注文のサイズを考慮して、新規注文のボリュームを計算します。ストップロスの大きさを自由に設定できると同時に、設定したリスクを守ることができます。 Lot calc ボタン - リスク 計算 を 有効 / 無効 にします 。 Risk フィールドでは 、必要 なリスクの 値 を 0 から 100 までのパーセンテージまたは 預金通貨 で 設定 します 。 設定」 タブで 、 リスク 計算 の 種類 を 選択 します ：「 $ 通貨」、「 % 残
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT4 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT4 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL4 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
ユーティリティ
Trade Copierは、取引口座間の取引をコピーして同期するように設計された専門的なユーティリティです。 コピーは、同じコンピューターまたはvps にインストールされている、サプライヤーのアカウント/端末から受信者のアカウント/端末に行われます。 購入する前に、デモ アカウントでデモ バージョンをテストできます。 デモ版 こちら 。 詳細な説明は こちら 。 主な機能と利点： MT5ネッティングアカウントを含む、MT4> MT4、MT4> MT5、MT5> MT4のコピーをサポートします。 高いコピー速度（0.5秒未満）。 ベンダーモードと受信者モードは同じ製品内に実装されています。 チャートから直接リアルタイムでコピーを制御できる、簡単で直感的なインターフェイス。 接続が切断されたり、端末が再起動されたりしても、設定と位置が失われることはありません。 コピーするシンボルを選択できます。また、受信者のシンボルを置き換えることもできます（例：EURUSD> USDJPY）。 バックコピーをサポートします。 特定の注文のみのコピーを有効にする機能。 取引開始価格の最大差と最大遅延時間を
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
ユーティリティ
コピー機->便利で高速なインターフェースインタラクション、ユーザーはすぐに使用できます     ->>>> WindowsコンピュータまたはVPS Windowsでの使用を推奨 特徴： 多様でパーソナライズされたコピー取引設定：1. 異なるシグナルソースに異なるロットモードを設定できます。2. フォワードコピー取引とリバースコピー取引に異なるシグナルソースを設定できます。3. シグナルはコメントで設定できます。4. 契約ロットに応じてロットを調整するかどうか 多様でパーソナライズされたコピー注文設定2：1.品種ごとに異なるロットモードを設定できます2.順方向コピー注文と逆方向コピー注文に異なる品種を設定できます3.コメントでシグナルを設定できます4.契約ロットに応じてロットを調整するかどうか コメントフィルタリング、MAGICフィルタリング、シグナルロットフィルタリング、ローカル製品フィルタリング 勤務時間設定 逆同期SLAVE終了 注文バインド機能: 任意の注文を設定されたシグナルソース注文にバインドできます (テーブルをダブルクリックして編集します) アカウントリスク管理 基本
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
ユーティリティ
MetaTrader4のコピー機を取引します。     それは任意の口座からの外国為替取引、ポジション、注文をコピーします。 それは最高の貿易コピー機の1つです     MT4 - MT4、MT5 - MT4     のために     COPYLOT MT4     バージョン（または     MT4 - MT5  MT5 - MT5     のために     COPYLOT MT5     バージョン）。 MT5のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 のコピー機 バージョン       MetaTrader 5 ターミナル（   МТ5 - МТ5、МТ4 - МТ5   ）-   コピーロットクライアントMT5 独自のコピーアルゴリズムにより、すべての取引がマスターアカウントからクライアントアカウントに正確にコピーされます。 また、動作速度が速いことでも知られています。タフなエラー処理。 強力な機能セット。 プログラムは、複数
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (コピー猫MT4) は単なるローカル取引コピーツールではなく、現代の取引課題に対応するために設計された完全なリスク管理と実行フレームワークです。Propファームのチャレンジから個人の資産管理まで、強力な実行力、資金保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理を組み合わせ、あらゆる状況に適応します。 このコピーツールは Master（送信側） と Slave（受信側） の両モードで動作し、成行注文や指値注文のリアルタイム同期、取引修正、部分決済、Close By 操作をサポートします。デモ口座・リアル口座の両方に対応し、取引用パスワードまたは投資家パスワードでも利用可能です。Persistent Trade Memory 技術により、EA・ターミナル・VPS が再起動しても復元可能です。複数の Master と Slave を同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックスの自動調整やシンボルマッピングで処理されます。 マニュアル/設定: Copy Cat Trading Copier マニュアル Copy Cat Mo
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
ユーティリティ
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
これは視覚的な取引パネルであり、取引を簡単に配置および管理し、人為的エラーを回避し、取引活動を強化するのに役立ちます。使いやすい視覚的なインターフェースと、健全なリスクおよび位置管理アプローチを組み合わせています。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 驚くほど使いやすい チャートから簡単に取引 正確なリスク管理との取引、手間のかからない 資本の保存が最優先事項です 気をつけずに利益を上げましょう できるだけ早くリスクのない取引をお楽しみください 開かれているすべての取引の自動トレーリングストップ 最初のストップロスは、取引が行われるとすぐに配置されます EAは、取引を行った後に次のタスクを実行します。 最初のストップロス/テイクプロフィットは自動的に配置されます できるだけ早くフリーライドにロックします（オプション） ストップロスを初めて損益分岐点に移動します（オプション） 停止するまで、希望の方法を使用してストップロスを追跡します その他のクールな機能は次のとおりです。 優れたターミナルアクティビティレポート
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
ユーティリティ
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider は使いやすく、完全にカスタマイズ可能なツールで、Telegramに信号を送信し、あなたのアカウントを信号提供者に変えることができます。 メッセージのフォーマットは 完全にカスタマイズ可能です！ しかし、簡単な使用のために、あらかじめ定義されたテンプレートを選択し、メッセージの特定の部分を有効または無効にすることもできます。 [ デモ ]   [ マニュアル ] [ MT5バージョン ] [ Discordバージョン ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。開発者が必要なものをすべて提供します。 主要機能 購読者に送信される注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えばブロンズ、シルバー、ゴールドなど、階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。ゴールドサブスクリプションでは、すべての信号が得られますなど。 ID、シンボル、またはコメントによる注文のフ
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
ユーティリティ
Risk/Reward Toolは、MetaTrader 4でのトレード計画、可視化、執行の方法を革新するために設計されたプロフェッショナルグレードのエキスパートアドバイザーです。精密なリスク管理を重視する裁量トレーダーでも、トレード設定を視覚的にテストする必要のある戦略開発者でも、このツールはエレガントで直感的なインターフェースで必要なすべてを提供します。 基本的なポジション計算機とは異なり、Risk/Reward Toolは視覚的なトレード計画を即時執行機能、リアルタイムの損益モニタリング、包括的なトレード管理機能と組み合わせています。このツールはMT4ストラテジーテスターと完全に互換性があり、実際の資金をリスクにさらすことなくトレード戦略を練習し、アプローチを改善することができます。 ツールの完全なマニュアルはこちら: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766244 MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158601 主な機能 視覚的なトレード計画 ドラッグ＆ドロップ操作可能
Draw Agent
Omar Alkassar
ユーティリティ
Draw Agent は、すべてのチャート分析、落書き、メモなどを作成および管理するための美しく革新的な方法として設計されています。 このツールは、チャート スペースを黒板として扱い、手で描くためのフリーハンド描画方法を提供します。 このフリーハンド描画ツールを使用すると、MT4/MT5 チャートに描画して、チャート上のイベントをマークまたは強調表示できます。 エリオット波動を手で下書きしたり、チャートに線を引いたり、チャートにアイデアを示したりしたい場合に 役立つツールです。クライアント向けのライブウェビナーを実行している場合、またはスクリーンショットやチャートファイルを人々に配布している場合に特に役立ちます同じように。 Draw Agent のインストールと入力ガイド EA追加URL（   http://autofxhub.com   ）MT4/MT5端末（スクリーンショット参照） に関する通知を受け取りたい場合 。 MT4 バージョン https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14929 MT5 バージョン https://www.mql5.
TPSpro Trade PRO
Roman Podpora
4.67 (6)
ユーティリティ
特定のストップロス レベルに基づいてポジション サイズやリスクを即座に計算できるツールは、プロのトレーダーと初心者のトレーダーの両方にとって重要です。 TRADE PRO 取引ユーティリティは、高速かつ正確な計算を提供し、時間的制約のある不安定な市場状況での意思決定を支援します。 MT5バージョン      /   追加の設置資材 主な機能: オリジナル。シンプル。効果的。 メインの取引パネルを開くためのユニークで便利な方法: チャートの右側にマウスを移動し、適切な方向をクリックして将来の注文を配置します。 市場注文のクイックセットアップ TRADE PROを使用して、残高または資本の割合でリスクレベルを設定するか、具体的なリスク額を指定します。チャート上でストップロスレベルを視覚的に定義することで、ツールが各通貨ペアの最適なポジションサイズを自動計算します。また、指定されたリスクリワード比率に基づいて、利益目標（テイクプロフィット）を自動的に設定することもできます。 複数の指値注文を出し、総リスクを分散します (グリッド モード)。 複数の売買取引を行う場合でも、グリッド戦略に従
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
ユーティリティ
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 4 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT5バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定 トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎま
DFGX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
ユーティリティ
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Multi Copy
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
コピー機->便利で高速なインターフェースインタラクション、ユーザーはすぐに使用できます     ->>>> WindowsコンピュータまたはVPS Windowsでの使用を推奨 基本機能: コピートレードの通常のインタラクション速度は0.5秒未満です。 シグナルソースを自動的に検出し、シグナルソースアカウントのリストを表示します シンボルを自動的に一致させます。異なるプラットフォームでよく使用される取引シンボルの95％（異なるサフィックスなどの特別なケース）が自動的に一致し、基本的に手動設定は必要なく、シンボルマッピングテーブルをダブルクリックして対応するシンボルを変更できます。（マッピングテーブルにはクイック検索シンボル機能があります） 4つのロット計算モード（1. 乗数 2. 固定ロット 3. 適応リスク 4. シグナル 適応リスク ） 特別ロットモード: ストップロス資本リスクに基づいてロットサイズを計算できます (ストップロスが小さすぎる場合や、計算されたロットサイズが大きすぎる場合がありますので、注意して使用してください) 複数のプラットフォーム、複数の信号源（マスター）、複
News Dashboard MT4
Taras Slobodyanik
4.5 (8)
ユーティリティ
This dashboard displaying current news from ForexFactory.com (calendar FFC) and from the Investing.com website . You can sort news by impact and by country, and display them on the chart with one click. By holding down the 'Ctrl' key, you can select several different 'currencies' or 'impacts' to sort. Also, this utility shows not only the forecast, but also the actual values ​​after they appear on the site. You can set a separate notification for each news. You can read the news using your EA
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
ユーティリティ
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Manager Assistant MT4
Ianina Nadirova
ユーティリティ
手動取引を改善: Trade Manager Assistant による正確で高速な自動リスク管理 提供されている無料のデモ バージョンを使用して、完全なセットアップ手順を入手し、Trade Manager Assistant の機能を調べてください。より詳しい情報は https://www.mql5.com/blogs/post/758625 をご覧ください。       。 手動取引では、慎重な分析と迅速な意思決定が必要ですが、実行エラー、矛盾、取引パラメータの混乱のリスクにより、利益が損なわれ、不必要なストレスがかかる可能性があります。 Trading Manager Assistant のご紹介: 手動取引プロセスを効率化するように設計された必須アシスタントで、チャートに精度、制御、自動化された効率をもたらします。 実行の遅さや計算ミスによる取引損失とはお別れです。アシスタント ビジネス マネージャーは、プロフェッショナルのスピードと正確さで業務を遂行できるようサポートし、重要な管理タスクを処理している間、ビジネス チャンスの発見に集中できるようにします。これは単なるウィザー
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
平均化ヘルパー - この種の取引ヘルパー ツールは、次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、以前は利益がなかったポジションを平均化するのに役立ちます。 標準平均 トレンドに応じてポジションを開くヘッジ このユーティリティは、買いと売りの両方の異なる方向の複数のオープンポジションを一度に整理する機能を備えています 。例えば、売りポジションを1つ、買いポジションを1つオープンしたが、どちらも利益が出ていない場合、あるいは1つは利益が出ているものの利益が十分でない場合、この2つのポジションを平均化してプラスで取引を終了したい場合などです。これは、私の平均化支援ユーティリティが役立ちます。 平均化ヘルパー ユーティリティ - 次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、ポジションを平均化する方向、指定した利益確定サイズでプラスでポジションをクローズする方向を自動的に計算できます。 このユーティリティでは、「買い」と「売り」ボタンを使ってポジションを開くこともできます。希望する利益確定額と開始ロットを指定するだけです。ユーティリティ自体は、最初に指定した利益確定額でポジションをクローズするか、ポジションを平均
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
ユーティリティ
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
ユーティリティ
Basket EA MT4 は、強力な利益収穫ツールであり、包括的な口座保護システムがシンプルで使いやすい形で統合されたソリューションです。その主な目的は、すべてのポジションを個別管理ではなく“バスケットレベル”で一括管理することで、口座全体の損益を完全にコントロールすることにあります。EAは、テイクプロフィット、ストップロス、ブレイクイーブン、トレーリングストップといったバスケットレベルの機能を備えており、これらを口座残高の%／口座通貨の固定額／管理対象取引の平均ポイントといった形で設定できます。この柔軟性により、トレーダーは個々のリスクと利益戦略を自分に合わせてカスタマイズできます。さらに、 Basket EA MT4 は、Magic Number、通貨ペア、コメントなどに基づいて特定の取引を管理対象から除外または含めるフィルタリング機能を提供し、望む取引だけを管理できるようにします。 追加の保護機能として、高度な口座セーフガード機能を搭載しています。指定したエクイティのテイクプロフィット・ストップロス水準、または最高残高からの最大ドローダウンに達した場合、EAはすべてのオープン
Fast Trade MT4
Alexey Valeev
4.8 (5)
ユーティリティ
This trading panel has been developed for fast and comfortable operation of the financial markets. It is equipped with the necessary functions for manual and semi-automated trading. Due to the presence of the order trailing feature, trailing stop and automatic closure by equity, profit, time. You can use it to automate your trading system. All you have to do is open a position and set the parameters for maintenance, everything else will be handled by the EA. If you want to limit your losses, set
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
ユーティリティ
利益追跡機能により、MetaTrader 4で総利益/損失に達した時にポジションをクローズします。 仮想ストップ（個別注文） を有効にできます。 買いと売りのポジションを別々に計算してクローズ（別々の買い/売り） します。 すべてのシンボルまたは現在のシンボルのみをクローズして計算（すべてのシンボル） します。 利益追跡（トレーリング・プロフィット） を有効にします。 預金通貨、ポイント、残高の％で総利益または損失をクローズします。 このアプリケーションは、他のEAと一緒に、または手動取引と組み合わせて、任意のアカウントで使用するために設計されています。 MT5 のバージョン 完全な説明 +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法 ログファイルの取得方法 テストと最適化の方法 Expforex のすべての製品 取引ペアの全てまたは一部の合計バランスが設定された値以上になった時点で、すべてのポジションがクローズされ、注文が削除されます。 このバージョンは、指定された利益レベルでポジションをクローズできるだけでなく、より良い結果を得るために利益を追跡することも可能です。 C
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts AIO：マルチマーケット監視を一括で実現 — 設定不要ですぐに使えるインテリジェントツール 概要 Custom Alerts AIO は、追加のインジケーター設定が不要で、インストール後すぐに利用できる高機能マーケットスキャナーです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power を内部にすべて統合し、主要なすべての資産クラス（為替、金属、指数、暗号資産）を一括監視できます。MetaTrader の仕様により、株式は個別のシンボルとして追加可能ですが、一般的には利用頻度は低めです。 1. なぜ Custom Alerts AIO を選ぶべきか 追加ライセンス不要 • 必要なすべての Stein Investments インジケーターが内蔵されており、すぐに使用可能です。 • チャートに表示されるグラフィックは省略されており、アラート生成に特化した構成です。 市場を広範囲にカバー • 為替、金属、暗号資産、株価指数に対応（株式は手動追加可能）。 • シンボル名を入力する必要はなく、プロパティで資産クラス
作者のその他のプロダクト
EMA CrossPro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
エキスパート
取引を次のレベルに引き上げるEMA CrossPro EAをご紹介します。これは、トレンド市場での利益を最大化するために設計された高度でありながら使いやすいエキスパートアドバイザーです。このEAは、指数移動平均（EMA）の力を利用して、市場の強力なトレンドを精度高く効率的に検出し、活用します。 EMA CrossPro EAのロジック： 買いシグナル：高速EMAが低速EMAを上回ると、EAは買い注文を開始し、上昇トレンドの開始を示します。 売りシグナル：高速EMAが低速EMAを下回ると、売り注文が発生し、下降トレンドの可能性を示します。 エグジット戦略：EMAが逆方向に交差した時にポジションが自動的にクローズされ、資本を守るためにタイムリーな退出が確保されます。 柔軟なリスク管理オプション： ストップロスとテイクプロフィット：固定のストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを設定して、投資を保護し、利益を確保します。 戦略ベースの出口：戦略に基づいた出口オプションを有効にして、柔軟性を向上させます。 EMA CrossPro EAの主な機能： トレンドマスタリー：トレンド市場で優れたパフォ
Market Master EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
2.5 (2)
エキスパート
非常に重要： 「注文間の距離」を調整してください… 良い結果を得るために距離を縮めてください。距離を広げるとEAがより安全になります。 外国為替取引には無数の方法があります！ その革新的な方法の一つは、逆流に挑戦することです！ ここでは、私たちは市場と戦い、そこからパンとバターを得るために努力しています :) （取引はリスクがあり、損失が出る可能性があります！） ここからアイデアが生まれました！市場と戦うこと。 このエキスパートアドバイザーは、ヘッジング、グリッド、トレンド戦略を組み合わせて運用します。 この操作により、たとえ逆流に挑戦しても安全に運用することができます！ （取引はリスクがあり、損失が出る可能性があります！） 99.9%のティックデータによるバックテスト結果は、添付ファイルにてご確認ください。 警告： 1- このEAはトレンドに逆行して動作します！ 2- 小さな口座ではこの戦略を使用しないでください。 3- 通貨のボラティリティに応じて、注文間の距離を調整してください。デフォルト設定は、ボラティリティが中程度の通貨に適しています。 アカウントタイプ：ヘッジング レバレッ
Happy and Steady
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Happiness in Forex Means Winning! What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!" This will make you happier! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues! The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit. Expert entries are very selective, w
Safe and Steady Profits Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Safety in Forex trading is the main concern of the traders! There is no use to trade today, and loose everything tomorrow! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Here comes the power of our expert! The idea behind it is safety to the investors fund, then comes the profit. Thus this expert wont be the expert that will double your account by xx fold. It will be the expert you can rely on for steady, hassle free profits. To do so, the targets pips are minimal to insure
Penny Collector EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
Penny Collector Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
エキスパート
Some users are very comfort 2 able keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) If you cannot wait on your trades, then this expert will be the best for you! The expert tries to enter trades on a high probability of success, and in most cases it do catch the right wave. If not , don't worry because the expert will deal with the situation by itself and will take the trades to profits! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) You
Drag Race Scalper
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Drag Race Scalper" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! A drag racing scalper! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is fo
Against The Surf EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arrive safely even if it worked against the surf! (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) Please find the 99.9% tick data back test res
Cent Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Cent Collector is the second Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the second EA : Cent Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will work on managing itself by averaging and will cash out as soon as it could. This version is called Cent
Yen Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Yen Collector is the Third Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller The second one was Cent collector:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65344?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the third EA : Yen Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will w
Super Hedge Fighter EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
エキスパート
**非常に重要：**「注文間隔」の設定を調整してください。最良の結果を得るために、2から10の範囲で間隔を狭くしてください。 FXやボラティリティの高い市場での取引は非常に難しく、リスクが伴います。ほとんどの戦略が常に100%の成功を保証するわけではありません！ 新しいエキスパートアドバイザー「Super Hedge Fighter EA」を使用すると、市場を新たな視点で見ることができます！ ボラティリティを恐れることはなくなり、それが収入源となるでしょう。 「Super Hedge Fighter EA」は、不安定な時期に特化して設計されたユニークなエキスパートで、厳しい市場の動きにも完璧に対応します。 また、設定を少し調整することで安定した市場でも使用できます。 FX取引にはリスクがつきものですが、今ではプロフェッショナルな方法でリスクに対処することができます！ このEAは、純粋なトレンドフォロー戦略を用いており、現在の市場の動きに従って運用されます。 この戦略でマーチンゲールを使用することもでき、これにより取引の退出速度が向上します。これはオプションですが、口座
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Speedy EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not allowed, please disable either Sell or Buy) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other pro
Diamond EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
Impala EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell f
EX Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Fox EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Good Mood Trading EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Hope EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
More Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Tiger EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
インディケータ
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
インディケータ
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
Visual Falcon Turn Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
インディケータ
Introducing the Falcon Turn Indicator Designed for customization and optimization, this indicator empowers traders to adapt it to their unique strategies. Why Choose the Falcon Turn Indicator? The Falcon Turn Indicator leverages the power of the Parabolic SAR strategy to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities with precision and clarity. It is perfect for trend-following enthusiasts and those who value flexibility in fine-tuning their trading tools. Key Features: Parabolic SAR-Based Sign
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信