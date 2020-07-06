Daily Price Change Analyzer Utility

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I'm always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.

Daily Price Change Analyzer Utility

Gain Deeper Insights into Market Movements with Ease!

The Daily Price Change Analyzer Utility is a powerful MT5 tool designed to track and analyze daily price movements, providing you with essential percentage change data at a glance. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor, this utility helps you understand market volatility, assess trends, and make informed trading decisions.

Key Features:

  • Real-Time Price Change Tracking – Instantly see how much an asset has moved in percentage terms.
  • Customizable Display – Configure the panel to show price changes for multiple assets.
  • Multi-Asset Support – Monitor various instruments simultaneously.
  • User-Friendly Interface – A clean and responsive panel ensures easy analysis.
  • Volatility Assessment – Helps identify high-momentum assets for better trade opportunities.

Why Use This Utility?

  • Identify strong market trends.
  • Detect overbought/oversold conditions using daily fluctuations.
  • Improve your trading strategy by assessing price movements.

Enhance your market awareness and take control of your trades with the Daily Price Change Analyzer Utility!

Check it out on MQL5

