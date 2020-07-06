• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.

• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.

• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.



Daily Price Change Analyzer Utility

Gain Deeper Insights into Market Movements with Ease!

The Daily Price Change Analyzer Utility is a powerful MT5 tool designed to track and analyze daily price movements, providing you with essential percentage change data at a glance. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor, this utility helps you understand market volatility, assess trends, and make informed trading decisions.

Key Features:

Real-Time Price Change Tracking – Instantly see how much an asset has moved in percentage terms.

Customizable Display – Configure the panel to show price changes for multiple assets.

Multi-Asset Support – Monitor various instruments simultaneously.

User-Friendly Interface – A clean and responsive panel ensures easy analysis.

Volatility Assessment – Helps identify high-momentum assets for better trade opportunities.

Why Use This Utility?

Identify strong market trends.

Detect overbought/oversold conditions using daily fluctuations.

Improve your trading strategy by assessing price movements.

Enhance your market awareness and take control of your trades with the Daily Price Change Analyzer Utility!

Check it out on MQL5