XAU Precision Flow
- エキスパート
- Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
- バージョン: 1.4
- アクティベーション: 10
XAU Precision Flow EA is a professional-grade trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).
It applies a multi-layered confirmation framework using higher-timeframe market structure, momentum alignment, and trend continuation behavior. This ensures that every trade is taken with directional bias already established, significantly reducing noise and false entries that are common in lower-timeframe gold trading.
Monitor Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2341015
The EA focuses on high-probability directional movements, entering only when market conditions meet strict alignment criteria.
No grid, no martingale, no hedging, no averaging down — one clean position at a time.
Key Features
-
Built exclusively for XAUUSD (highly optimized behavior for Gold volatility)
-
Directional trading only — avoids chop & indecision phases
- Strict multi-timeframe signal confirmation
-
Single-position logic — no martingale, no grid, no recovery stacking
-
Fixed risk with configurable Stop Loss & Take Profit
-
1:3 Risk-Reward framework for long-term growth
-
Works on all account types (ECN, Raw Spread, Standard)
-
Compatible with prop firm funded accounts
-
Very low CPU and memory usage
Risk Management
The EA uses a fixed Stop Loss per trade and a Take Profit target 3x greater than the risk, supporting stable long-term account growth.
The user can adjust:
-
Lot size
-
Stop Loss size (in pips or points depending on broker spec)
-
Magic number (for multi-symbol setups)
-
Optional re-entry behavior if price resumes original direction
Trading Style
-
Focuses on trend-aligned continuation entries
-
Avoids flat or undecided markets
-
Filters out low-probability momentum spikes
-
Trades less frequently, but with higher entry quality
This is not a high-frequency scalper.
This EA is designed for consistency and precision, rather than noise-based micro-scalping.
Recommended Setup
|Parameter
|Setting
|Symbol
|XAUUSD only
|Timeframe to Attach the EA
|M30
|Minimum Balance
|100 USD+ (micro lots allowed)
|Account Types
|ECN / Raw / Standard
|VPS
|Recommended for uninterrupted trading
Who is This EA For?
-
Traders who prefer clean, high-probability entries
-
Traders avoiding martingale/grid risks
-
Funded traders & prop firm accounts
Important
No EA can eliminate risk entirely.
Use appropriate position sizing and trade only on capital you are prepared to manage responsibly.