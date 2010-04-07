Gmail to MT4

Gmail to MT4 is a tool that automates the process of transferring trading signals from your Gmail inbox directly to your MetaTrader 5 trading platform. It's a bridge that connects these two platforms, allowing you to receive and execute trades based on information sent via email.

  • No DLL, no .exe, and no external software
  • Can receive TradingView signals
  • Would you like more features? We'd be glad to implement them based on your needs

How to set up:

  1. Create an app password at https://myaccount.google.com/apppasswords and save it
  2. Enable "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add "mail.google.com" to the list (see screenshot)
  3. Run the EA

Trade examples:

  1. To buy 0.1 lot EURUSD, stop loss 50 ticks, take profit 25 ticks: Buy, EURUSD, risk = 0.1, sl = 50, tp = 25
  2. To sell 0.2 lot GBPUSD, stop loss 20 ticks, take profit 10 ticks: Sell, GBPUSD, risk = 0.2, sl = 20, tp = 10


おすすめのプロダクト
Copier4Free
Vladimir Tkach
ユーティリティ
The utility copies trades from the signal provider accounts (master accounts, one or multiple providers) to unlimited number of receiver accounts (slave accounts). The provider is defined by the 'provider' parameter (any combination of numbers and letters). For example, there are two providers. Run the utility in master mode on them, and set different values to the provider parameter. On the account designated for copying these signals, run two utilities in slave mode in different windows, setti
Fast Trade Copier
Volodymyr Hrybachov
4.2 (5)
ユーティリティ
The trade copier is designed for a fast and accurate copying of orders between the MetaTrader 4 terminals. The trade copier copies trades from the Master account to the Slave account by writing information to the total file, which is located in the common directory of the MetaTrader 4 terminals. This allows the trade copier to either customize various schemes for receiving and transmitting trade signals by changing the file name. Reading and writing the copier file is performed by timer. The tra
Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
通貨ストレングストレードパネルEAMT4は、初心者またはエキスパートトレーダーにとって革新的なソリューションです。通貨の強さの概念は、価格アクションと組み合わされ、8つの主要通貨の通常の28の組み合わせを除いて、任意のシンボル/ペアに適用できるため、まったく新しいレベルになります。つまり、すべての通貨、商品、暗号（インデックスではない）を含む、任意のペアの長所または短所をトレードできます。複雑な強さを解読することなく、ペアの2つの部分の強さ/弱さのバランスを視覚的に知らせる色付きのバーを使用することで、16/32シンボルを一目で明確に把握できる画期的な製品です。他の従来の通貨強度ソリューションと同様に、線またはヒストグラム。 通貨の強さのトレードパネルEAMT4は、MT4で見つけることができる最も簡単で使いやすいトレードパネルでもあります。追加のウィンドウやパネルを開く必要なしに、すべてのオプションと機能が1つのサーフェスにあります。これは、注文管理、リスク計算、部分閉鎖、アカウント保護ユーティリティのすべてを1つにまとめた、非常に便利なインターフェースです。 Currency S
Candle Size Stats
Roman Salivon
ユーティリティ
Скрипт собирает статистику по размерам свечей и сохраняет данные в файл CSV. Каждая строка таблицы - это отдельная свеча с ее характеристиками: время, направление (1 - бычья/доджи, -1 - медвежья), размер верхней и нижней тени, размер тела и полный размер свечи. Индикатор, который отбражает размеры свечей, а также построенные по этим размерам скользящие средние, можно скачать здесь . ПАРАМЕТРЫ FileName:  имя файла, в который экспортируются данные. Если оставить поле пустым, то имя файла - "Cand
Magic Curves
Aleksey Usachev
インディケータ
Indicator shows balance curves based on magic number for portfolio analysis. It allows to visually estimate different strategies performance on a single symbol. Any of magic number can be hidden by clicking on the value in legend. Parameters: HideAllOnStart - all magics are hidden and can be activated by clicking on its value; MAMode - shows average profit from trades; MAPeriod - Moving average period; Magics - a string with magic numbers separated by comma like "1,2,123". If this field is empty
Symbol Manager
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
Trade Assistant B90 MT4
Mohammadbagher Ramezan Akbari
ユーティリティ
Trade Assistant B90 is designed for manual trading so that it helps us to manage capital and position well. This expert has the ability to change the default inputs of the expert as desired before use. You can see the expert entries in the photo below, each of which we explain below. 1.    Background Color : With this entry, you can change the assistant's background Color 2.    Font size: You can change the size of the fonts used in the assistant. 3.    Button‌ color: Change the color of assis
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT4 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT4 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL4 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
Copy Mt4 to Mt4 and Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
2.6 (5)
ユーティリティ
Excellent   Multiplatform   Copier of deals. I use it regularly on VPS (copy from Mt5 to Mt4). Multiplatform : copying from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4; copying from   MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 5; copying from   MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4; copying from   MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5. Modes: master   - the current terminal is   source   of trades (deals are copied from it); slave   - the current terminal is the   receiver   of trades (trades are copied to it). from myself  - mode "deals mu
Local Trade Copier
Rashed Samir
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in the   local   mode. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT5 Version MT5 Full Version (Local & Remote) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system. It fully suppo
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
ユーティリティ
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro は、MetaTrader 4向けに設計されたエキスパートアドバイザーで、ソースMT4またはMT5アカウントから同一PC上の複数のMT4またはMT5アカウントに取引をコピーします。このユーティリティは、クライアントアカウントやポートフォリオに取引を複製するのに最適で、ロットサイズ、ストップロス/テイクプロフィット、逆コピーオプションなど、カスタマイズ可能なパラメータを備えています。市場ロジックに基づく取引実行を行わず、柔軟な同期を提供し、多様なトレーディングニーズに対応します。 注 ：MT4 Local Trade Copier Proのデモ版をデモアカウントでダウンロードしてテストしてください。 こちら 。 MT5バージョンはこちらでダウンロードできます： MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro MT5 詳細なドキュメントはこちら： 完全なユーザーガイドと入力設定 機能： 宛先アカウントでのロットサイズのカスタマイズ、比例コピー対応（例：分数乗数：ソースロット0.2、乗数0.5、宛先ロット0.1）。 宛先アカウントでの
Flash Copy MT4
Trinh Dat
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
The program is use to copy trading from MT4   to MT4 and MT5  on local PC or copy  over the Internet.   Now you can easy copy trades to any where or share to friends. Only run one Flash Server on VPS, also need allow the apps if you turn on Windows Firewall. Can not add more than 20 account copier to server, include both  MT4 and MT5 Get free Copier EA for MT4 and MT5 (only  receive signal),   download here Instants copy, speed smaller 0.1 seconds, easy to setup How to setup and guide Let read a
TradesOnChart MT4
Nina Yermolenko
ユーティリティ
The utility displays in a convenient form the historical trades made on the account. You can filter trades by magic or comcent, display only profitable or losing trades, and only buy or sell trades. Using this utility, you can see trade entry and exit points, stop loss and take profit levels, trade profit, magic number and comment, order ticket and order size - you only need to run the utility on the chart of the currency pair you want information on get and customize the input parameters. MT5
EezeOrder Multiple Trades Opener
Tawanda Tinarwo
4.75 (4)
ユーティリティ
Open multiple trades with 1 click. The EezeOrder Script is designed to make trading easy. All in 1 click, open as many trades as you want, and select the order type from a dropdown list.  No need to change chart just enter the name of the symbol Enter the number of trades you want Select whether it is a buy, sell, buy limit, sell limit, buy stop or sell stop Enter TP(in points) and SL(in points) and click OK, and trades are opened 1. Make sure Auto trading is on 2. Make sure the symbol section
Real Trade Copy MT4
Yuriy Bykov
ユーティリティ
Adviser-1つのMT5アカウントまたはMT4アカウントから別のMT4アカウントにトランザクションをコピーするためのユーティリティ。 Demo-version can be downloaded   here . ネッティング勘定とヘッジ勘定の間でポジションを任意の組み合わせでコピーできます。 あなたは、楽器の名前とコピーされる位置のマジックナンバーでフィルタを設定することができます。 これまでのところ、ソースは市場の位置に関する情報のみを送信します。 保留中の注文は、公開市場のポジションに変わると処理されます。 一方の端末では、アドバイザーは送信者モード（送信者）で起動され、他方では受信者モード（受信者）で起動されます。 端末は、データを交換するのと同じ共有データフォルダを持つように、同じサーバー上で動作する必要があります。 インストール手順 送信者アカウントの端末では、送信者モードで顧問を起動し、一般的なパラメータを設定します。 受信機アカウントの端末では、受信機モードでアドバイザーを起動し、受信機の一般的なパラメータとパラメータを設定します。 MT4->MT
Fast Easy Copy
Mustafa Eroglu
ユーティリティ
SETTINGS: Setting 1-  Will I act as server or client? : As you see, this setting for choice working mode as client or server.  ( server or client ) Setting 2-  Will I copy stoploss and takeprofit? : If true they will be copy, if false they will not be copy.  ( true or false ) Setting 3-  If I am client I multiply lots with this value: Multiplier value for transaction lots on client mode only.  ( 0.01 - 100 ) Setting 4-  If I am client I don't copy if lots greater than value: It is working on whe
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (84)
ユーティリティ
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
Auto Symbol Switcher MT4
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT4 – Watchlist Rotation for Market Watch Symbols Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 4 is a chart navigation utility that automatically rotates the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for discretionary traders, scalpers and analysts who want an organised way to scan markets without manually switching symbols in the Market Watch window. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any orders and it does not change your account in any
Auto Breakeven level
Makarii Gubaydullin
ユーティリティ
自動ブレークイーブンレベル この   ユーティリティを   使用 すると、   取引が所望の利益に達したときに自動的にSLを移動する機能を有効にできます。 特に   短期   トレーダー   にとって重要です。   オフセットオプションも利用可能です：一部の利益を保護できます。 多機能ユーティリティ : 66以上の機能、このツールを含む  |   質問がある場合は連絡してください   |   MT5バージョン 自動ブレークイーブン機能の有効化プロセス: 1.   シンボルまたは取引を選択   Auto BE機能を有効にする対象: 現在の   [Symbol]   / すべての取引   [ALL]   / または特定の取引   [Ticket] . [Symbol]または[ALL]ルールに加えて - 特定の取引に個別のルールを設定できます, チケット番号により: 個別の[Ticket]ルールが優先されます. 2. Auto BEを有効にする   取引タイプ   を選択: [ALL]: すべての有効な取引; [Longs]: 買い取引のみ; [Shorts]: 売り取引のみ; 3.  
SonicTradeCopier MT4
Farrukh Aleem
ユーティリティ
SonicTradeCopier: (Best for scalping) Easy Fast Reliable trade copier. Copy trades from one terminal to an other (internet copy feature coming soon.) MT4 to MT4. MT4 to MT5. MT5 to MT5. MT5 to MT4. MT4/MT5 to any other platform copy possibility for custom made solutions. Reverse trading. Advance filters for traders. Features: (Setting up copying policies) Sender only has to setup  signal name and start sending signals [ You must start signal sender first always ]. Receiver sets up  signal na
HFT Fast Scalping EA
Sami George Saba Zeidan
ユーティリティ
HFT FAST SCALPING EA the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending. best use for 1- Low slippage brokers for us30 and DE40 . 2- LOW OR ZERO COMMISSION BROKERS FOR EUR AND GOLD. 3-Prop firms like ftmo ,tff,.......etc This EA UNLIKE Other HFT EAs , You can see that in the parameters ,, CHOOSE LOT SIZE , MAX LOT , CHOOSE TIME , COMMENT AND OTHERS . IT STOPS 3 MINUTES AUTOMATICALLY EVERY 15 MINUTES TO PROTECT THE EQUITY FROM A BIG UNWANTED SLIPPAGE .
XauUsd Net Strength
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
The XauUsd Net Strength indicator is a professional-grade market strength tool designed to track and compare the relative performance of Gold (XAU) against the U.S. Dollar (USD) across a diversified basket of currency pairs. Instead of relying on a single chart, it aggregates information from multiple gold- and dollar-based pairs, applies weighting factors, and translates the results into an easy-to-read strength comparison. The indicator plots six components in a separate window: Green & Red Hi
Copyist MS
Aleksei Moshkin
4 (4)
ユーティリティ
Copyist MS is a simple and easy to use trade copier. It works as a single-file Expert Advisor with toggled Master and Slave operation modes. Configurations Type of work - work mode selection: Master or Slave; Copy by magic number - copy trade orders by magic number (configure in master terminal) Will not copy currency pairs - list of unwanted currency pairs to copy (configure in master terminal) Master account number - master-terminal trading account number; Selective copying currency pairs - i
K Trade Assistant Pro
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
アシスタント： トレードアシスタント-MT4 (クリックしてダウンロード) トレードアシスタント-MT5 (クリックしてダウンロード) 取扱説明書をよくお読みください。 基本: ポジションの素早い開閉、ワンクリックでのポジションの開閉、ワンクリックでの注文の発注 ドローライントレード 自動SL/TP シンボルで閉じる 利益保護 SLプロテクトを移動 トレーリングSL アカウントリスク管理 秩序の影 注文の自動追加 自動クローズ注文 閉じる 再度開く シンボル情報 チャットオープン データ統計 言語の選択と切り替えをサポート（現在は中国語と英語をサポート）         自動言語認識 サポート   ホットキーの開閉   バインディングでは、ショートカット キーを使用して、ポジションをすばやく開いたり閉じたりできます...     ショートカットキーを閉じる。最大30個のホットキーをサポート ロック解除はほとんどの機能をサポート   リプレイ   操作と缶   テスト環境で使用される ポジションエリアのオープンとクローズ: ワンクリックポジションオープン（     ストッププ
News Trapping Instant Button
William Putra Sera
ユーティリティ
This Utilities Expert Advisor will help traders set News Traps instantly. Usually, news-trapping traders open both SELL and BUY limit orders 10-5 minutes before high-impact news is released. You can wait until it hits Take Profit (TP), or you can also use the close button to close all or several orders in one click. Please note that even though this is an Expert Advisor (EA), it doesn't open orders automatically. Traders need to click the "OPEN TRAP!" button, and the script will execute limit
Script BEP Break Even Point Lock Pips
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
ユーティリティ
BEP (Break Even Point) for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
Just Copier MT4
Agung Imaduddin
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
News Scalping Executor Pro Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
ユーティリティ
News Scalping Executor Pro is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility   news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you
Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
ユーティリティ
Binary Options Copier Remote is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts at different computers. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Provider can give free bonus license to 10 receivers. That means those 10 receivers can copy from provider by using Binary Options Receiver Free (no cost). From 11th one, receiver have to buy Binary Options Receiver Pro (paid version) in order to copy from
ICT Concepts Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced analytical tool designed for experienced traders who follow ICT and Smart Money methodologies. It provides a full suite of ICT components—including Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Breaker Blocks, Market Structure elements, and Kill Zones—through an intuitive, easy-to-use control panel. This indicator allows ICT-based traders to seamlessly integrate these concepts into their technical analysis
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
平均化ヘルパー - この種の取引ヘルパー ツールは、次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、以前は利益がなかったポジションを平均化するのに役立ちます。 標準平均 トレンドに応じてポジションを開くヘッジ このユーティリティは、買いと売りの両方の異なる方向の複数のオープンポジションを一度に整理する機能を備えています 。例えば、売りポジションを1つ、買いポジションを1つオープンしたが、どちらも利益が出ていない場合、あるいは1つは利益が出ているものの利益が十分でない場合、この2つのポジションを平均化してプラスで取引を終了したい場合などです。これは、私の平均化支援ユーティリティが役立ちます。 平均化ヘルパー ユーティリティ - 次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、ポジションを平均化する方向、指定した利益確定サイズでプラスでポジションをクローズする方向を自動的に計算できます。 このユーティリティでは、「買い」と「売り」ボタンを使ってポジションを開くこともできます。希望する利益確定額と開始ロットを指定するだけです。ユーティリティ自体は、最初に指定した利益確定額でポジションをクローズするか、ポジションを平均
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
ユーティリティ
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
ユーティリティ
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Intelligent Copier Slave
Vashim Mazhar
ユーティリティ
This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
ユーティリティ
あなたがメンバーである任意のチャンネル（プライベートおよび制限されたチャンネルを含む）からのシグナルを、直接あなたのMT4にコピーします。 このツールは、ユーザーを念頭に置いて設計されており、取引を管理および監視するために必要な多くの機能を提供しています。 この製品は、使いやすく視覚的に魅力的なグラフィカルインターフェースで提供されています。設定をカスタマイズして、数分で製品を使用開始できます！ ユーザーガイド + デモ  | MT5版 | Discord版 デモを試したい場合は、ユーザーガイドを参照してください。 Telegram To MT5レシーバーは、ストラテジーテスターでは機能しません！ Telegram To MT4の特長 一度に複数のチャンネルからシグナルをコピー プライベートおよび制限されたチャンネルからシグナルをコピー BotトークンやチャットIDは不要です（必要な場合は引き続き使用できます） リスク％または固定ロットを使用して取引 特定のシンボルを除外 すべてのシグナルをコピーするか、コピーするシグナルをカスタマイズするかを選択 すべてのシグナルを認識するため
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
ユーティリティ
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts AIO：マルチマーケット監視を一括で実現 — 設定不要ですぐに使えるインテリジェントツール 概要 Custom Alerts AIO は、追加のインジケーター設定が不要で、インストール後すぐに利用できる高機能マーケットスキャナーです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power を内部にすべて統合し、主要なすべての資産クラス（為替、金属、指数、暗号資産）を一括監視できます。MetaTrader の仕様により、株式は個別のシンボルとして追加可能ですが、一般的には利用頻度は低めです。 1. なぜ Custom Alerts AIO を選ぶべきか 追加ライセンス不要 • 必要なすべての Stein Investments インジケーターが内蔵されており、すぐに使用可能です。 • チャートに表示されるグラフィックは省略されており、アラート生成に特化した構成です。 市場を広範囲にカバー • 為替、金属、暗号資産、株価指数に対応（株式は手動追加可能）。 • シンボル名を入力する必要はなく、プロパティで資産クラス
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
ユーティリティ
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
ユーティリティ
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – MT4向け 高度リスク管理・トレードコントロールシステム 無料版： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 概要 Crystal Trade Manager PRO（CTM）は、MetaTrader 4 のために設計された、プロフェッショナル向けのリスク管理および取引管理ユーティリティです。 厳密な執行、強力な資金保護、高度な自動化を必要とするトレーダーのために構築されています。 本システムは、リスク管理、エクイティ保護、日次制限、SL/TP の自動設定を行い、プロレベルの高速ワンクリック取引パネルを提供します。 Prop Firm チャレンジ、デイトレード、スキャルピング、資金運用者に最適です。 MT5版も利用可能です。 主な特徴 1. 高度なリスク・ドローダウン保護 日次ドローダウン上限を 1%〜70% の範囲で設定可能。 上限超過時、 全てのポジションを即時クローズ 。 オプションで 全ての保留注文（Pending Orders）を自動削除 。 日次ロックアウトモード：翌日
News Trapper EA
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
4.85 (13)
ユーティリティ
Hi, all.  News trapper EA It is an expert for trading news very safe expert  Automated Trading on the news of the economic calendar. It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. The Expert is very simple to use.      sale will end after 48 h how to install it     and set files     read the blog         after purchase contact me to add you to   VIP   channel  The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the econo
FiboPlusMultiTF
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
A ready-made multitimeframe trading system based on automatic plotting and tracking of Fibonacci levels for buying and selling any symbol. Advantages Determines the trend direction based on a complex of 14 indicators ( Cx ), extremums of ZigZag ( Z ), RSI ( R ), Impulse ( I ) Displaying the values of 14 indicators comprising the trend direction ( Cx ) Plotting horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, channels View the plotting option of Fibonacci levels on any timeframe, with the abilit
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
ユーティリティ
LIMITED OFFER - JUST FOR 2 DAYS | 50% BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT $640 -> $320 Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading
Online Accounts Manager MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
あなたがメンバーである任意のチャンネルからシグナルをコピーします（   ボットトークンや管理者権限は必要ありません  MT4に直接送信します。 ユーザーを考慮して設計され、必要な多くの機能を提供します この製品は使いやすく、ビジュアルに魅力的なグラフィカルインターフェースで提供されています。設定をカスタマイズして、数分で製品を使用開始できます！ ユーザーガイド + デモ  | MT5バージョン | テレグラムバージョン デモを試したい場合は、ユーザーガイドに移動してください。 ディスコードからMT4への送信はストラテジーテスターで動作しません。 ディスコード   からMT4への特徴 メンバーである任意のチャンネルからコピーします。ボットトークンやチャットIDは必要ありません リスク%または固定ロットを使用して取引します 特定のシンボルを除外します すべてのシグナルをコピーするか、コピーするシグナルをカスタマイズします すべてのシグナルを認識するための単語やフレーズを設定します（デフォルトは99%のシグナルプロバイダーで動作するはずです） 希望するときにのみシグナルをコピーするため
Reward Multiplier MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT5 version   here You only open the first order. When your tr
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
ユーティリティ
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
ユーティリティ
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
ユーティリティ
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
ユーティリティ
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
Transaction Repeater Full
Alexandr Bryzgalov
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Copies transactions between MT4 terminals. Possibilities: quick copy start minimum processor load direct and reverse (reverse) copying. copying Take Profit and Stop Loss levels copying deferred and their changes copy transactions one to many copy trades many to one local copy only Attention: The product is designed for copying trades only within a single computer or VPS with access to the desktop. The product will not work on the built-in Virtual Hosting of the terminal. We will help you set up
RunwiseFX Configurable Strategy Automator
Runwise Limited
4.95 (22)
ユーティリティ
The product combines a manual trade panel with the ability to perform actions automatically in a highly configurable way. Actions include capturing indicator values and then based on those values raising alerts, open/close or partially close trades, scale-in, setting up pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit and more. On-chart controls can be configured, such as tick boxes and buttons, so can be fully interactive. The EA also handles money management, news events, hidden stop loss, tak
Price Action DashBoard
Chantal Sala
4.17 (6)
ユーティリティ
The Price Action Dashboard is an innovative tool to help the trader to control a large number of financial instruments. This tool is designed to automatically suggest signals and price conditions. The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting price action conditions with graphic elements. The Dashboard can suggest you the strength of the trend identifying directional movement, it is an indispensable tool for those who want to open position themselves using market trends identifiers. The
Elliott Wave Counter
Omar Alkassar
ユーティリティ
エリオット波動カウンターは、エリオット波動を迅速かつユーザーフレンドリーに手動でマークアップするためのパネルです。マークの色とレベルを選択できます。最後のマークアップとツールによって作成されたマークアップ全体を削除する機能もあります。マークアップはワンクリックで作成されます。 5 回クリック - 5 つの波があります。エリオット波動カウンターは、エリオット波動の初心者にもプロのアナリストにも最適なツールです。 エリオット波動カウンターのインストールと入力ガイド 取得したい場合     EA 追加 URL (  http://autofxhub.com   ) MT5 端末に関する 通知 (スクリーンショットを参照)。 MT4 バージョン https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14016 MT5 バージョン https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/15081 一般的な入力: 波の種類ボタン: このボタンを使用すると、ユーザーはチャートで強調表示する波のパターンの種類を選択できます。使用可能なオプションには、イン
作者のその他のプロダクト
Gmail to MT5
Nguyen Hoang Phu
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Gmail to MT5 is a tool that automates the process of transferring trading signals from your Gmail inbox directly to your MetaTrader 5 trading platform. It's a bridge that connects these two platforms, allowing you to receive and execute trades based on information sent via email. No DLL, no .exe, and no external software Can receive TradingView signals Would you like more features? We'd be glad to implement them based on your needs How to set up: Create an app password at https://myaccount.googl
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信