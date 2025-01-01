- MathProbabilityDensityNegativeBinomial
- MathCumulativeDistributionNegativeBinomial
- MathQuantileNegativeBinomial
- MathRandomNegativeBinomial
- MathMomentsNegativeBinomial
MathCumulativeDistributionNegativeBinomial
確率変数xに対して、パラメータr、pを用いて負の二項分布の確率分布関数の値を計算します。エラーの場合は、NaNを返します。
double MathCumulativeDistributionNegativeBinomial(
確率変数の配列x[]に対して、パラメータr、pを用いて負の二項分布の確率分布関数の値を計算します。エラーの場合は、falseを返します。Rのpweibull()の類似体です。
bool MathCumulativeDistributionNegativeBinomial(
パラメータ
x
[in] 確率変数の値
x[]
[in] 確率変数の値を持つ配列
r
[in] 成功したテストの数
p
[in] 成功率
tail
[in] 計算のフラグ。 true の場合、確率変数がx 以下である確率を計算する。
log_mode
[in] 値の対数を計算するためのフラグ。log_mode=trueの場合は、確率の自然対数が計算される
error_code
[out] エラーコードを格納する変数
result[]
[out] 確率関数の値の配列