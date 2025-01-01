- MathProbabilityDensityNegativeBinomial
MathCumulativeDistributionNegativeBinomial
通过r和p参数，计算随机变量x的负二项式定律下概率分布函数值。出错情况下它返回NaN。
|
double MathCumulativeDistributionNegativeBinomial(
|
double MathCumulativeDistributionNegativeBinomial(
通过r和p参数，计算随机变量数组x[]的负二项式定律下概率分布函数值。出错情况下它返回false。R语言的pweibull()模拟。
|
bool MathCumulativeDistributionNegativeBinomial(
|
bool MathCumulativeDistributionNegativeBinomial(
参数
x
[in] 随机变量值。
x[]
[in] 随机变量值数组。
r
[in] 成功测试的数量。
p
[in] 成功的概率。
tail
[in] 计算标识，如果true，则计算不超过随机变量x的概率。
log_mode
[in] 计算数值对数的标识，如果log_mode=true，则计算概率的自然对数。
error_code
[out] 存储错误代码的变量。
result[]
[out] 概率函数值数组。