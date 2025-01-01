ドキュメントセクション
負の二項分布

このセクションには、負の二項分布を使用するための関数が含まれています。密度、確率、分位数を計算し、負の二項法則に従って分布した疑似乱数を生成することができます。負の二項分布は下記の式で定義されています。

pdf_negative_binomial_distribution

ここで

  • x — 確率変数の値
  • r — 成功したテストの数
  • p — 成功率

DemoNegativeBinomial

ライブラリは、個々の確率変数の計算に加えて、確率変数の配列を扱う能力も実装しています。  

関数

説明

MathProbabilityDensityNegativeBinomial

負の二項分布の確率密度関数を計算します

MathCumulativeDistributionNegativeBinomial

負の二項確率分布関数の値を計算します

MathQuantileNegativeBinomial

指定された確率に対する負の二項逆分布関数の値を計算します

MathRandomNegativeBinomial

負の二項分布に従って分布した擬似乱数変数/擬似乱数変数の配列を生成します

MathMomentsNegativeBinomial

負の二項分布の最初の4次のモーメントの理論的数値を計算します

例:

#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
#include <Math\Stat\NegativeBinomial.mqh>
#include <Math\Stat\Math.mqh>
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 入力パラメータ
input double n_par=40;       // テスト数
input double p_par=0.75;     // 各テストの成功率
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラムを開始する関数                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
 {
//--- 価格チャートを非表示にする
  ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false);
//--- 擬似乱数生成器を初期化する  
  MathSrand(GetTickCount());
//--- 確率変数のサンプルを生成する
  long chart=0;
  string name="GraphicNormal";
  int n=1000000;       // サンプルの値の数
  int ncells=19;       // ヒストグラムの間隔の数
  double x[];         // ヒストグラム間隔の中心
  double y[];         // 間隔内のサンプルからの値の数
  double data[];       // 確率変数値のサンプル
  double max,min;     // サンプルの最大値と最小値
//--- 負の二項分布からサンプルを取得する
  MathRandomNegativeBinomial(n_par,p_par,n,data);
//--- ヒストグラムをプロットするためのデータを計算する
  CalculateHistogramArray(data,x,y,max,min,ncells);
//--- [min、max]の間隔で理論的に計算されたデータを取得する
  double x2[];
  double y2[];
  MathSequence(0,n_par,1,x2);
  MathProbabilityDensityNegativeBinomial(x2,n_par,p_par,false,y2);
//--- 規模を設定する
  double theor_max=y2[ArrayMaximum(y2)];
  double sample_max=y[ArrayMaximum(y)];
  double k=sample_max/theor_max;
  for(int i=0; i<ncells; i++)
     y[i]/=k;
//--- チャートを出力する
  CGraphic graphic;
  if(ObjectFind(chart,name)<0)
     graphic.Create(chart,name,0,0,0,780,380);
  else
     graphic.Attach(chart,name);
  graphic.BackgroundMain(StringFormat("Negative Binomial distributionn n=%G p=%G",n_par,p_par));
  graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- カーブをプロットする
  graphic.CurveAdd(x,y,CURVE_HISTOGRAM,"Sample").HistogramWidth(6);
//--- 今度は分布密度の理論曲線をプロットする
  graphic.CurveAdd(x2,y2,CURVE_LINES,"Theory").LinesSmooth(true);
  graphic.CurvePlotAll();
//--- カーブをプロットする
  graphic.Update();
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  データセットの頻度を計算する                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CalculateHistogramArray(const double &data[],double &intervals[],double &frequency[],
                            double &maxv,double &minv,const int cells=10)
 {
  if(cells<=1) return (false);
  int size=ArraySize(data);
  if(size<cells*10) return (false);
  minv=data[ArrayMinimum(data)];
  maxv=data[ArrayMaximum(data)];
  double range=maxv-minv;
  double width=range/cells;
  if(width==0) return false;
  ArrayResize(intervals,cells);
  ArrayResize(frequency,cells);
//--- 間隔の中心を定義する
  for(int i=0; i<cells; i++)
    {
     intervals[i]=minv+(i+0.5)*width;
     frequency[i]=0;
    }
//--- 間隔内に入る頻度を記入する
  for(int i=0; i<size; i++)
    {
    int ind=int((data[i]-minv)/width);
    if(ind>=cells) ind=cells-1;
     frequency[ind]++;
    }
  return (true);
 }