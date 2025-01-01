- MathProbabilityDensityNegativeBinomial
- MathCumulativeDistributionNegativeBinomial
- MathQuantileNegativeBinomial
- MathRandomNegativeBinomial
- MathMomentsNegativeBinomial
MathCumulativeDistributionNegativeBinomial
Calculates the value of the probability distribution function for negative binomial law with the r and p parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.
double MathCumulativeDistributionNegativeBinomial(
double MathCumulativeDistributionNegativeBinomial(
Calculates the value of the probability distribution function for negative binomial law with the r and p parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.
bool MathCumulativeDistributionNegativeBinomial(
Calculates the value of the probability distribution function for negative binomial law with the r and p parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.
bool MathCumulativeDistributionNegativeBinomial(
Parameters
x
[in] Value of random variable.
x[]
[in] Array with the values of random variable.
r
[in] Number of successful tests.
p
[in] Probability of success.
tail
[in] Flag of calculation, if true, then the probability of random variable not exceeding x is calculated.
log_mode
[in] Flag to calculate the logarithm of the value, if log_mode=true, then the natural logarithm of the probability is calculated.
error_code
[out] Variable to store the error code.
result[]
[out] Array for values of the probability function.