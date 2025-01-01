- MathProbabilityDensityLogistic
- MathCumulativeDistributionLogistic
- MathQuantileLogistic
- MathRandomLogistic
- MathMomentsLogistic
確率変数xに対して、パラメータmu、sigmaを用いてロジスティク分布の確率分布関数を計算します。エラーの場合は、NaNを返します。
|
double MathCumulativeDistributionLogistic(
|
double MathCumulativeDistributionLogistic(
確率変数の配列x[]に対して、パラメータmuを用いてロジスティク分布の確率分布関数を計算します。エラーの場合は、falseを返します。
|
bool MathCumulativeDistributionLogistic(
確率変数の配列x[]に対して、パラメータmu、sigmaを用いてロジスティク分布の確率分布関数を計算します。エラーの場合は、falseを返します。Rのplogis()の類似体です。
|
bool MathCumulativeDistributionLogistic(
パラメータ
x
[in] 確率変数の値
x[]
[in] 確率変数の値を持つ配列
mu
[in] 分布の平均パラメータ
sigma
[in] 分布のスケールパラメータ
tail
[in] 計算のフラグ。 true の場合、確率変数がx 以下である確率を計算する。
log_mode
[in] 値の対数を計算するためのフラグ。log_mode=trueの場合、確率の自然対数を計算する。
error_code
[out] エラーコードを格納する変数
result[]
[out] 確率関数の値の配列