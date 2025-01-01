MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計ロジスティック分布MathMomentsLogistic
MathMomentsLogistic
パラメータmu、sigmaを使用して、ロジスティク分布の最初の4次のモーメントの理論的数値を計算します。
double MathMomentsLogistic(
パラメータ
mu
[in] 分布の平均パラメータ
sigma
[in] 分布のスケールパラメータ
mean
[out] 平均値を取得するための変数
variance
[out] 分散を取得するための変数
skewness
[out] 歪みを取得するための変数
kurtosis
[out] 尖度を取得するための変数
error_code
[out] エラーコードを取得するための変数
戻り値
モーメントの計算が成功した場合はtrue、そうでない場合はfalseを返します。