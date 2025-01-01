#property description "Example of using the CalendarValueLastByEvent function"

#property description " for tracking the release of the Nonfarm Payrolls report."

#property description "To achieve this, get the current change ID"

#property description " of the Calendar database. Then, use this ID to receive"

#property description " only new events via the timer survey"

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| エキスパート初期化関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- タイマーを作成する

EventSetTimer(60);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| エキスパート初期化解除関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

//--- タイマーを破壊する

EventKillTimer();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| エキスパートティック関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//---



}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Timer関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTimer()

{

//--- カレンダーデータベース変更ID

static ulong calendar_change_id=0;

//--- 1番目の実行属性

static bool first=true;

//--- イベントID

static ulong event_id=0;

//--- イベント名

static string event_name=NULL;

//--- イベント値の配列

MqlCalendarValue values[];

//--- 初期化を行う - 現在のcalendar_change_idを取得する

if(first)

{

MqlCalendarEvent events[];

//--- 米国の国コード(ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2)

string USA_code="US";

//--- 米国のイベントを取得する

int events_count=CalendarEventByCountry(USA_code,events);

//--- 必要なイベントの'events'配列内の位置

int event_pos=-1;

//--- 米国のイベントを操作ログに表示する

if(events_count>0)

{

PrintFormat("%s: USA events: %d",__FUNCTION__,events_count);

for(int i=0;i<events_count;i++)

{

string event_name_low=events[i].name;

//--- イベント名を小文字に変換する

if(!StringToLower(event_name_low))

{

PrintFormat("StringToLower() returned %d error",GetLastError());

//--- 前もって関数を終了する

return;

}

//--- 「非農業部門就業者数」イベントを探す

if(StringFind(event_name_low,"nonfarm payrolls")!=-1)

{

//--- イベントが見つかったのでIDを記憶する

event_id=events[i].id;

//--- 「非農業部門就業者数」イベント名を書く

event_name=events[i].name;

//--- イベントの'events[]' 配列内の位置を記憶する

event_pos=i;

//--- カレンダーには名前に「非農業部門就業者数」を含むイベントが複数ある

PrintFormat("Event \"Nonfarm Payrolls\" found: event_id=%d event_name=%s",event_id,event_name);

//--- この例をよく理解するためには、'break'演算子をコメントアウトしてすべてのイベントを表示できる

break;

}

}

//--- 「非農業部門就業者数」以降のイベントを削除してリストを減らす

ArrayRemove(events,event_pos+1);

//--- より便利な分析のために「非農業部門就業者数」以前の9つのイベントをそのままにする

ArrayRemove(events,0,event_pos-9);

ArrayPrint(events);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("%s: CalendarEventByCountry(%s) returned 0 events, error code=%d",

USA_code,__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());

//--- 操作は失敗して終了したため、タイマーの次の呼び出し中に再試行する

return;

}



//--- 指定されたイベントのカレンダーデータベース変更IDを取得する

if(CalendarValueLastByEvent(event_id,calendar_change_id,values)>0)

{

//--- このコードブロックは最初の起動時には実行できないがとにかく追加する

PrintFormat("%s: Received the Calendar database current ID: change_id=%d",

__FUNCTION__,calendar_change_id);

//--- フラグを設定してタイマーの次のイベントの前に終了する

first=false;

return;

}

else

{

//--- データが受信されない)これは最初の起動では正常である)、エラーがないか確認する

int error_code=GetLastError();

if(error_code==0)

{

PrintFormat("%s: Received the Calendar database current ID: change_id=%d",

__FUNCTION__,calendar_change_id);

//--- フラグを設定してタイマーの次のイベントの前に終了する

first=false;

//--- calendar_change_idを取得した

return;

}

else

{

//--- 本当のエラー

PrintFormat("%s: Failed to get values for event_id=%d",__FUNCTION__,event_id);

PrintFormat("Error code: %d",error_code);

//--- 操作は失敗して終了したため、タイマーの次の呼び出し中に再試行する

return;

}

}

}



//--- カレンダーの変更IDの最後の既知の値(change_id)がある

ulong old_change_id=calendar_change_id;

//--- 「非農業部門就業者数」イベント値を確認する

if(CalendarValueLastByEvent(event_id,calendar_change_id,values)>0)

{

PrintFormat("%s: Received new events for \"%s\": %d",

__FUNCTION__,event_name,ArraySize(values));

//--- 'values'配列のデータを操作ログで表示する

ArrayPrint(values);

//--- 前のカレンダーIDと新しいカレンダーIDの値を操作ログで表示する

PrintFormat("%s: Previous change_id=%d, new change_id=%d",

__FUNCTION__,old_change_id,calendar_change_id);

/*

非農業部門就業者数データの発表を処理するコードをここで書く

*/

}

//---

}

/*

結果:

OnTimer: USA events: 202

Event "Nonfarm Payrolls" found: event_id=840030016 event_name=Nonfarm Payrolls

[id] [type] [sector] [frequency] [time_mode] [country_id] [unit] [importance] [multiplier] [digits] [source_url] [event_code] [name] [reserved]

[0] 840030007 1 4 2 0 840 1 1 0 1 "https://www.bls.gov" "consumer-price-index-yy" "CPI y/y" 0

[1] 840030008 1 4 2 0 840 1 1 0 1 "https://www.bls.gov" "consumer-price-index-ex-food-energy-yy" "Core CPI y/y" 0

[2] 840030009 1 4 2 0 840 0 1 0 3 "https://www.bls.gov" "consumer-price-index-nsa" "CPI n.s.a." 0

[3] 840030010 1 4 2 0 840 0 1 0 3 "https://www.bls.gov" "consumer-price-index-ex-food-energy" "Core CPI" 0

[4] 840030011 1 4 2 0 840 1 1 0 1 "https://www.bls.gov" "import-price-index-mm" "Import Price Index m/m" 0

[5] 840030012 1 4 2 0 840 1 1 0 1 "https://www.bls.gov" "import-price-index-yy" "Import Price Index y/y" 0

[6] 840030013 1 4 2 0 840 1 1 0 1 "https://www.bls.gov" "export-price-index-mm" "Export Price Index m/m" 0

[7] 840030014 1 4 2 0 840 1 1 0 1 "https://www.bls.gov" "export-price-index-yy" "Export Price Index y/y" 0

[8] 840030015 1 3 2 0 840 1 2 0 1 "https://www.bls.gov" "unemployment-rate" "Unemployment Rate" 0

[9] 840030016 1 3 2 0 840 4 3 1 0 "https://www.bls.gov" "nonfarm-payrolls" "Nonfarm Payrolls" 0

OnTimer: Received the Calendar database current ID: change_id=33986560



*/