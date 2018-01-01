//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 日本の国コード(ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2)

string japan_code="JP";

//--- イベントを取得する期間の境界を設定する

datetime date_from=D'01.01.2018'; // 2018のすべてのイベントを取得する

datetime date_to=0; // 0はすべての既知イベント(今後起こるものを含む)

//--- 日本のイベント値の配列を取得する

MqlCalendarValue values[];

int values_count=CalendarValueHistory(values,date_from,date_to,japan_code);

//--- 検知されたイベント値とともに移動する

if(values_count>0)

{

PrintFormat("Number of values for Japan events: %d",values_count);

//--- すべての「空の」値を削除する(actual_value==-9223372036854775808)

for(int i=values_count-1;i>=0;i--)

{

if(values[i].actual_value==-9223372036854775808)

ArrayRemove(values,i,1);

}

PrintFormat("Number of values after deleting empty ones: %d",ArraySize(values));

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Failed to receive events for the country code %s, error %d",

japan_code,GetLastError());

//--- スクリプトが完了した

return;

}

//--- values[]配列に10以上の値を残さない

if(ArraySize(values)>10)

{

PrintFormat("Reduce the list of values to 10 and display them");

ArrayRemove(values,0,ArraySize(values)-10);

}

ArrayPrint(values);



//--- 既知のvalue_idに基づいてイベント値の説明を取得する方法を表示する

for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(values);i++)

{

MqlCalendarValue value;

CalendarValueById(values[i].id,value);

PrintFormat("%d: value_id=%d value=%d impact=%s",

i,values[i].id,value.actual_value,EnumToString(ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT(value.impact_type)));

}

//---

}

/*

結果:

Number of values for Japan events: 1734

Number of values after deleting empty ones: 1017

Reduce the list of values to 10 and display them

[id] [event_id] [time] [period] [revision] [actual_value] [prev_value] [revised_prev_value] [forecast_value] [impact_type] [reserved]

[0] 56500 392030004 2019.03.28 23:30:00 2019.03.01 00:00:00 0 900000 600000 -9223372036854775808 500000 1 0

[1] 56501 392030005 2019.03.28 23:30:00 2019.03.01 00:00:00 0 700000 700000 -9223372036854775808 700000 0 0

[2] 56502 392030006 2019.03.28 23:30:00 2019.03.01 00:00:00 0 1100000 1100000 -9223372036854775808 900000 1 0

[3] 56544 392030007 2019.03.28 23:30:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00 0 2300000 2500000 -9223372036854775808 2200000 2 0

[4] 56556 392050002 2019.03.28 23:30:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00 0 1630000 1630000 1610000 1620000 1 0

[5] 55887 392020003 2019.03.28 23:50:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00 0 400000 600000 -9223372036854775808 1300000 2 0

[6] 55888 392020004 2019.03.28 23:50:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00 0 -1800000 -3300000 -9223372036854775808 -2000000 1 0

[7] 55889 392020002 2019.03.28 23:50:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00 0 200000 -2300000 -1800000 300000 2 0

[8] 55948 392020006 2019.03.28 23:50:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00 1 1400000 -3400000 -9223372036854775808 -300000 1 0

[9] 55949 392020007 2019.03.28 23:50:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00 1 -1000000 300000 -9223372036854775808 -100000 2 0

Display brief data on event values based on value_id

0: value_id=56500 value=900000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE

1: value_id=56501 value=700000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA

2: value_id=56502 value=1100000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE

3: value_id=56544 value=2300000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE

4: value_id=56556 value=1630000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE

5: value_id=55887 value=400000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE

6: value_id=55888 value=-1800000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE

7: value_id=55889 value=200000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE

8: value_id=55948 value=1400000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE

9: value_id=55949 value=-1000000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE

*/