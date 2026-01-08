U.S. Employment Data in Focus Again Today
— Jobless Claims and Unit Labor Costs Ahead, With Eyes on Tomorrow’s U.S. Jobs Report
This week, the market’s initial reaction to the Venezuela-related crisis has largely run its course.
Crude oil and precious metals have shifted into a corrective phase, and the post-crisis surge in:
-
Safe-haven buying
-
Risk-off flows
has temporarily subsided.
Market attention is now clearly turning toward tomorrow’s U.S. employment report.
◆ Review of Yesterday’s U.S. Labor Indicators — Mixed Signals
ADP Employment Report (December)
-
Actual: +41k
-
Forecast: +50k
-
Prior: -32k, revised up to -29k
→ Below expectations, but not as weak as the previous reading.
ISM Non-Manufacturing Index
-
Headline index: Improved
-
Employment component: 52.0 (prior 48.9)
→ Service-sector employment returned to expansion territory.
JOLTS Job Openings
-
Actual: 7.146 million
-
Prior: 7.670 million
→ Hiring demand continues to slow.
👉 Overall, the data painted a mixed picture — neither clearly strong nor clearly weak.
◆ Today’s Focus: U.S. Employment-Related Data
Against this uncertain backdrop, the following indicators are due today:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims
-
Forecast: 212k
-
Prior: 199k
→ A modest deterioration is expected after recent strength.
U.S. Unit Labor Costs (Q3)
-
Forecast: -0.1%
-
Prior: +1.0%
→ Slowing wage-cost pressures are anticipated.
None of today’s releases are expected to signal a renewed surge in labor market strength.
◆ Broader Market Context
At this stage:
-
No decisive data has emerged to shape expectations for tomorrow’s jobs report
-
The initial Venezuela-driven risk reaction has faded
-
Market conditions remain prone to corrective pressure
Going forward, markets are likely to trade while watching:
-
Potential equity market pullbacks
-
A pause in the recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields
◆ Ahead in Overseas Markets: A Broad Lineup of Data
United States
-
Challenger Job Cuts (December)
-
Trade Balance (October)
-
Labor Productivity (Q3, preliminary)
-
Wholesale Inventories (October, final)
◆ Survey-Based & Inflation Expectation Indicators
-
UK DMP Inflation Survey (December)
-
U.S. NY Fed Inflation Expectations (December)
That said, markets broadly believe:
The Fed’s policy focus has shifted from inflation toward employment.
As a result, tomorrow’s U.S. employment report remains the single most important event.
◆ Speaking Events
-
Swiss National Bank minutes (Dec. 11 meeting)
-
Fed Governor Mester: TV appearance and speech
◆ London Session: Dollar Index Edges Higher
The dollar index continues to post modest daily gains.
-
Early London high: 98.823
-
Prior New York close (98.684) acting as support
-
Re-testing the 200-day moving average (98.857)
Dollar Index: 98.80 (+0.11 / +0.11%)
From a technical perspective, the near-term focus is whether the index can decisively break above the 200-day moving average.
🔎 Summary
-
Venezuela-driven risk premium has faded
-
U.S. labor indicators remain mixed
-
Today’s data are a “warm-up,” with tomorrow’s jobs report the main event
-
Dollar Index is testing its 200-day moving average