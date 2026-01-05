🟦 New Year Opens With Dollar Strength — USD/JPY Hovering Near 157

The first trading session of 2026 has begun quietly — but with a clear bias toward dollar buying.

The firm tone seen into year-end has simply carried over into the new year.

USD/JPY: pushing into the 157s, testing higher levels

EUR/USD: softening into the 1.16s

GBP/USD: pressing toward a break below 1.34

The U.S. Dollar Index has reclaimed its 21-day moving average, hinting that the downtrend since November may be reaching a turning point.

The next key question:

Can the dollar break decisively above its 200-day moving average?

📌 Why the Dollar Is Firm: Rates, Geopolitics, and Japan — All at Once

This bout of dollar strength isn’t the product of a single catalyst — it’s the overlap of multiple themes.

🇺🇸 U.S. side

10-year Treasury yields rising toward 4.19%

Heightened tension between the U.S. and Venezuela, with spillover risks in Latin America

President Trump’s renewed comments regarding Greenland

➡ These dynamics have quietly increased safe-haven demand for the dollar.

🇯🇵 Japan side

Expectations of continued expansionary fiscal policy

Selling pressure in JGBs reviving concerns about fiscal sustainability

Occasional talk of “Japan-risk selling” re-emerging

At the same time, equities remain firm while precious metals continue to climb — a somewhat complicated risk backdrop.

🌍 Next Theme: Political Uncertainty on the International Stage

Heading into overseas trading, focus turns to how global players respond to U.S. diplomacy under the Trump administration:

EU: likely to adopt a more confrontational posture

Japan: still searching for a clear stance

Russia & China: criticism likely to remain mostly rhetorical

A fragmented global response keeps markets nervous and headline-driven.

📅 Key Events Today

Turkey CPI

Switzerland: Retail Sales / Manufacturing PMI

UK: Money Supply / Consumer Credit

Israel Policy Rate Decision

U.S. ISM Manufacturing Index Forecast: 48.4 Prior: 48.2



👉 ISM deserves special attention.

A meaningful deviation from expectations could ignite the dollar right out of the gate in the new year.

🔎 Takeaways

New year starts with dollar-buying momentum

USD/JPY consolidating near 157

Core market drivers: geopolitics × interest rates

Near-term focus: ISM Manufacturing

Rather than jumping in aggressively, this is a market where:

You build positions only after confirming the data.

A cautious, data-driven approach looks best for the start of 2026.