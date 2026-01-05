🟦 New Year Opens With Dollar Strength — USD/JPY Hovering Near 157
The first trading session of 2026 has begun quietly — but with a clear bias toward dollar buying.
The firm tone seen into year-end has simply carried over into the new year.
-
USD/JPY: pushing into the 157s, testing higher levels
-
EUR/USD: softening into the 1.16s
-
GBP/USD: pressing toward a break below 1.34
The U.S. Dollar Index has reclaimed its 21-day moving average, hinting that the downtrend since November may be reaching a turning point.
The next key question:
Can the dollar break decisively above its 200-day moving average?
📌 Why the Dollar Is Firm: Rates, Geopolitics, and Japan — All at Once
This bout of dollar strength isn’t the product of a single catalyst — it’s the overlap of multiple themes.
🇺🇸 U.S. side
-
10-year Treasury yields rising toward 4.19%
-
Heightened tension between the U.S. and Venezuela, with spillover risks in Latin America
-
President Trump’s renewed comments regarding Greenland
➡ These dynamics have quietly increased safe-haven demand for the dollar.
🇯🇵 Japan side
-
Expectations of continued expansionary fiscal policy
-
Selling pressure in JGBs reviving concerns about fiscal sustainability
-
Occasional talk of “Japan-risk selling” re-emerging
At the same time, equities remain firm while precious metals continue to climb — a somewhat complicated risk backdrop.
🌍 Next Theme: Political Uncertainty on the International Stage
Heading into overseas trading, focus turns to how global players respond to U.S. diplomacy under the Trump administration:
-
EU: likely to adopt a more confrontational posture
-
Japan: still searching for a clear stance
-
Russia & China: criticism likely to remain mostly rhetorical
A fragmented global response keeps markets nervous and headline-driven.
📅 Key Events Today
-
Turkey CPI
-
Switzerland: Retail Sales / Manufacturing PMI
-
UK: Money Supply / Consumer Credit
-
Israel Policy Rate Decision
-
U.S. ISM Manufacturing Index
-
Forecast: 48.4
-
Prior: 48.2
-
👉 ISM deserves special attention.
A meaningful deviation from expectations could ignite the dollar right out of the gate in the new year.
🔎 Takeaways
-
New year starts with dollar-buying momentum
-
USD/JPY consolidating near 157
-
Core market drivers: geopolitics × interest rates
-
Near-term focus: ISM Manufacturing
Rather than jumping in aggressively, this is a market where:
You build positions only after confirming the data.
A cautious, data-driven approach looks best for the start of 2026.