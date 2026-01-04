The Market’s Real Attitude in a Flat Tape — Waiting for the Next Trigger
✅ Trading Results (Dec 29 – Jan 2)

📊 Weekly Total: 0 JPY (0 USD)

  • Main Account: 0 USD

  • Small Account: 0 USD

Summary:
With year-end liquidity extremely thin, the risk-reward simply didn’t justify entries — we finished the period flat (no trades).

📊 FX Market Recap

Review: Dec 29 – Jan 2
— Range-bound markets while traders “wait for confirmation.”

Overall Picture

  • USD/JPY: oscillating between 155–157

  • EUR/USD: locked in the 1.17s

  • GBP/USD: stuck between 1.34–1.35

Trading was dominated by position adjustments, not new ideas.
The key theme:

“What will be the next real driver?”

USD/JPY: BoJ Signals vs CPI — Net Result: Range

BoJ “Summary of Opinions” leaned hawkish, highlighting openness to further hikes.
But:

  • Tokyo CPI slowed → rate-hike expectations cooled.

👉 Yen buying and selling offset each other, settling the pair near 156.00.

In the options market, downside hedges toward 150 have quietly increased:

Investors are starting to price a “tail-risk drop.”

U.S. Rates & FOMC — Impact Limited

FOMC minutes:

Additional easing will proceed “gradually.”

Jobless claims and ISM delivered no surprises.

👉 Short-term rate outlook remains uncertain
And uncertainty = FX stays stuck.

Venezuela Situation — Headlines, Not a Shock

Reports that the U.S. detained Maduro and his wife raised eyebrows —
but market impact is expected to be limited:

  • Oil production remains below 1% of global supply

  • Operations look targeted, not full-scale conflict

  • Markets are already thinking ahead to possible sanctions relief & rebuilding

👉 Shock risk appears contained for now.

EUR & GBP — Political Noise, No Breakout

EUR: fiscal debates in Germany + Ukraine headlines = lots of noise, no direction.
GBP: budget anxiety has eased, but rate-cut expectations cap upside.

👉 Both remain range-bound.

🔮 Looking Ahead (from Jan 5 onward)

Theme: “Jobs × Inflation × The BoJ tone”

⭐ 1) U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls — The Main Event (Jan 9)

Recent pattern:

  • Broader unemployment metrics worsening

  • But GDP still running above 4%

Market expectations

Indicator Forecast
Payrolls +60k
Jobless rate 4.5%

Reaction Scenarios

  • Strong data → rate-cut hopes fade → USD up / JPY down

  • Weak data → risk-off → USD selling but JPY likely outperforms

⚠ Expect whipsaws:

Initial spike → quick reversal → then real direction.

⭐ 2) Japan: Real Wages (Nov)

Likely negative for the 11th straight month, though improving slightly.

👉 Weak wage momentum = BoJ remains cautious
Yen retains a depreciation bias.

⭐ 3) BoJ Branch Managers’ Meeting

Focus on:

  • Corporate pricing behavior

  • Spring wage-negotiation outlook

  • Regional demand conditions

👉 Hawkish = yen stronger
👉 Cautious = yen weaker

Markets still do not price “immediate” hikes, which matters.

⭐ 4) Australia CPI (Nov)

  • Surprise higher → rate-hike talk → AUD stronger

  • Soft → AUD weaker

Market is now more sensitive to inflation itself than commodities.

⭐ 5) Eurozone CPI

  • Continued declines → reinforces ECB cut expectations → EUR soft

  • Upside surprise → short-term EUR bounce only

🧭 Trading View (Game Plan)

  • USD/JPY: expected range 155.0–157.8
    “Sell rallies, buy dips,” but event risk dominates

  • EUR/USD: back-and-forth between 1.16 high–1.18

  • GBP/USD: box range centered 1.34

👉 Event management matters more than directional bias.

✅ Bottom Line

Markets are shifting back to data — not geopolitics.

  • Venezuela → calmly digested

  • Ahead: U.S. jobs, BoJ tone, CPI momentum

👉 A week to search for early signs of the next trend — inside the range.

📜 Afterword — Motivation Isn’t Found. It’s Grown Quietly.

Weight-management articles often sound like “willpower talk.”
But motivation rarely appears magically — it grows from:

Small actions → small wins → wanting to continue.

Exactly like trading.

🏁 Before You Start — People With a “Reason” Don’t Break Easily

Writing down:

  • why you want change

  • how you want to live

makes you far more resilient — just like traders who know:

“Why am I using this strategy?”

They stay calm through drawdowns.

🚶‍♂️ Measure the Process, Not Just the Result

Celebrate:

  • taking a walk

  • skipping late-night snacks

  • logging progress for 3 days

Focus on behavioral wins, not only the final number —
the same lesson trading teaches us.

🤝 Systems Beat Willpower

Use:

  • tracking apps

  • supportive people

  • scheduled activities

  • expert help

Not to “restrict yourself,”
but to build an environment that protects you.

🌿 Summary

Both dieting and trading involve stumbles. That’s normal.

✔ Don’t beat yourself up
✔ Reset — today
✔ Recognize small progress

Over time, results change quietly — then dramatically.

Next week, focus less on speed and more on direction.
Move at your pace — the quiet, consistent traders are the ones who go farthest.


