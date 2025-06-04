SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Gema Gold
Gema Giavari

Gema Gold

Gema Giavari
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
16 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 36%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
39
Profit Trade:
38 (97.43%)
Loss Trade:
1 (2.56%)
Best Trade:
6.95 USD
Worst Trade:
-4.63 USD
Profitto lordo:
101.59 USD (7 930 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6.52 USD (459 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
32 (89.48 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
89.48 USD (32)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.33
Attività di trading:
4.58%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.35%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
20.36
Long Trade:
38 (97.44%)
Short Trade:
1 (2.56%)
Fattore di profitto:
15.58
Profitto previsto:
2.44 USD
Profitto medio:
2.67 USD
Perdita media:
-6.52 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-4.63 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4.63 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
2.51%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.07 USD
Massimale:
4.67 USD (2.37%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.37% (4.67 USD)
Per equità:
11.51% (52.52 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 38
AUDSGD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 95
AUDSGD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 7.5K
AUDSGD 7
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +6.95 USD
Worst Trade: -5 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 32
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +89.48 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4.63 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.80 × 5709
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.44 × 742
59 più
Low-risk, high-discipline strategy •

📈 Target: 10%–30%/month •

✅ Focused on steady growth •

😌 Trade smart, sleep well •

Trading via IC Markets:

https://icmarkets-vni.com/en/open-trading-account/live/?camp=84515


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.11 14:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 10:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.26 11:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.13 08:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.25 07:04
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.06.17 21:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.17 05:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.11 03:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.11 02:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.10 07:07
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.06.10 06:07
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.06.05 11:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.05 11:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.05 11:36
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.06.05 10:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.05 10:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.05 10:30
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.06.04 15:45
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.04 15:45
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Gema Gold
30USD al mese
36%
0
0
USD
480
USD
16
0%
39
97%
5%
15.58
2.44
USD
12%
1:500
