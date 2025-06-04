- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
39
Profit Trade:
38 (97.43%)
Loss Trade:
1 (2.56%)
Best Trade:
6.95 USD
Worst Trade:
-4.63 USD
Profitto lordo:
101.59 USD (7 930 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6.52 USD (459 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
32 (89.48 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
89.48 USD (32)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.33
Attività di trading:
4.58%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.35%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
20.36
Long Trade:
38 (97.44%)
Short Trade:
1 (2.56%)
Fattore di profitto:
15.58
Profitto previsto:
2.44 USD
Profitto medio:
2.67 USD
Perdita media:
-6.52 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-4.63 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4.63 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
2.51%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.07 USD
Massimale:
4.67 USD (2.37%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.37% (4.67 USD)
Per equità:
11.51% (52.52 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|38
|AUDSGD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|95
|AUDSGD
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.5K
|AUDSGD
|7
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +6.95 USD
Worst Trade: -5 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 32
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +89.48 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4.63 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.80 × 5709
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 351
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.04 × 156
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.44 × 742
Low-risk, high-discipline strategy •
📈 Target: 10%–30%/month •
✅ Focused on steady growth •
😌 Trade smart, sleep well •
Trading via IC Markets:
https://icmarkets-vni.com/en/open-trading-account/live/?camp=84515
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
36%
0
0
USD
USD
480
USD
USD
16
0%
39
97%
5%
15.58
2.44
USD
USD
12%
1:500