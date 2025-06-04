SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gema Gold
Gema Giavari

Gema Gold

Gema Giavari
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
43%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
79
Profit Trades:
72 (91.13%)
Loss Trades:
7 (8.86%)
Best trade:
10.22 USD
Worst trade:
-19.12 USD
Gross Profit:
186.12 USD (16 503 pips)
Gross Loss:
-66.17 USD (6 237 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (113.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
113.16 USD (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.48
Trading activity:
8.63%
Max deposit load:
3.58%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.95
Long Trades:
76 (96.20%)
Short Trades:
3 (3.80%)
Profit Factor:
2.81
Expected Payoff:
1.52 USD
Average Profit:
2.59 USD
Average Loss:
-9.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-30.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.21 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
2.54%
Annual Forecast:
28.90%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
30.33 USD (9.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.81% (19.16 USD)
By Equity:
11.51% (52.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 78
AUDSGD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 120
AUDSGD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 10K
AUDSGD 7
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10.22 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +113.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.21 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.81 × 5917
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.09 × 183
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
RoboForex-ECN
3.88 × 110
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.12 × 829
63 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Low-risk, high-discipline strategy •

📈 Target: 10%–30%/month •

✅ Focused on steady growth •

😌 Trade smart, sleep well •

Trading via IC Markets:

https://icmarkets-vni.com/en/open-trading-account/live/?camp=84515


No reviews
2025.12.17 03:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 15:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 10:14
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.14 19:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 06:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 12:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.02 12:09
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 03:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.17 21:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.09 21:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.02 23:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.11 14:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 10:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.26 11:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.13 08:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.25 07:04
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.06.17 21:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.17 05:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gema Gold
30 USD per month
43%
0
0
USD
505
USD
30
0%
79
91%
9%
2.81
1.52
USD
12%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.