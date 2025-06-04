- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
79
Profit Trades:
72 (91.13%)
Loss Trades:
7 (8.86%)
Best trade:
10.22 USD
Worst trade:
-19.12 USD
Gross Profit:
186.12 USD (16 503 pips)
Gross Loss:
-66.17 USD (6 237 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (113.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
113.16 USD (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.48
Trading activity:
8.63%
Max deposit load:
3.58%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.95
Long Trades:
76 (96.20%)
Short Trades:
3 (3.80%)
Profit Factor:
2.81
Expected Payoff:
1.52 USD
Average Profit:
2.59 USD
Average Loss:
-9.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-30.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.21 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
2.54%
Annual Forecast:
28.90%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
30.33 USD (9.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.81% (19.16 USD)
By Equity:
11.51% (52.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|78
|AUDSGD
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|120
|AUDSGD
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|10K
|AUDSGD
|7
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.22 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +113.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.21 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.80 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.81 × 5917
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.80 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.09 × 183
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.88 × 110
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.12 × 829
Low-risk, high-discipline strategy •
📈 Target: 10%–30%/month •
✅ Focused on steady growth •
😌 Trade smart, sleep well •
Trading via IC Markets:
