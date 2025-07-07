Valute / TQQQ
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
TQQQ: ProShares UltraPro QQQ
102.98 USD 2.00 (1.98%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TQQQ ha avuto una variazione del 1.98% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 101.15 e ad un massimo di 103.29.
Segui le dinamiche di ProShares UltraPro QQQ. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TQQQ News
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- Introducing TMC Research’s Recession Probability Indicator
- Tails We Win, Heads You Lose': How The U.S. Has Managed To Avoid A Recession, For Now
- SOXL: Far More Risk Than Reward Since COVID Shock (NYSEARCA:SOXL)
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Sound Of Silence
- SPXU: Drifting In The Right Direction For Now
- This 3X Leveraged QQQ ETF Is Warning Traders of the Next Major Move
- Don't Buy TQQQ After A Big Run Higher: Signs Of Market Top (NASDAQ:TQQQ)
- TQQQ: Amplify Tech Gains With This Brilliant ETF, But Be Wary Of Risks (NASDAQ:TQQQ)
- ProShares Introduces Leveraged ETF Targeting Circle's 2x Daily Stock Returns - Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:BTC)
- Recession Talk Is Back, But Confirming Data Still Missing
- Weekly Market Pulse: A River In Egypt (null:SPX)
- Erosion Goes On For SPUU (NYSEARCA:SPUU)
- Are You Brave Enough To Buy The World's 10 Riskiest ETFs?
- Echoes Of Exuberance: A Data-Driven Comparison Of The Dotcom And AI Market Eras
- Recession Risk In Autumn 2025 Rising With Tariff Uncertainty
- Recession Bells Ring Louder As Conference Board’s LEI Sinks
- Bear Market Playbook: Decoding Recession Risk, Valuation Impact, And Style Leadership
- RecessionAlert Weekly Leading Economic Index
- The Economic Cycle And The Commodity/Gold Ratio
- TQQQ: Material Out-Performance Potential (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:TQQQ)
- 2 Reasons to Buy TQQQ, and 3 Reasons Not To
- Why ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) Is Trading Lower Monday - ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)
- TQQQ: Why 3X Leveraged Nasdaq-100 Gains Could Endure At All-Time Highs
Intervallo Giornaliero
101.15 103.29
Intervallo Annuale
35.00 103.29
- Chiusura Precedente
- 100.98
- Apertura
- 101.88
- Bid
- 102.98
- Ask
- 103.28
- Minimo
- 101.15
- Massimo
- 103.29
- Volume
- 57.115 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.98%
- Variazione Mensile
- 21.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 81.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- 42.43%
21 settembre, domenica