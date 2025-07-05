Currencies / TQQQ
TQQQ: ProShares UltraPro QQQ
98.96 USD 0.27 (0.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TQQQ exchange rate has changed by -0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 98.61 and at a high of 99.81.
Follow ProShares UltraPro QQQ dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TQQQ News
Daily Range
98.61 99.81
Year Range
35.00 99.81
- Previous Close
- 99.23
- Open
- 99.66
- Bid
- 98.96
- Ask
- 99.26
- Low
- 98.61
- High
- 99.81
- Volume
- 48.531 K
- Daily Change
- -0.27%
- Month Change
- 16.27%
- 6 Months Change
- 74.63%
- Year Change
- 36.87%
