SYM: Symbotic Inc - Class A
57.05 USD 5.79 (11.30%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SYM ha avuto una variazione del 11.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 51.86 e ad un massimo di 57.76.
Segui le dinamiche di Symbotic Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SYM News
Intervallo Giornaliero
51.86 57.76
Intervallo Annuale
16.32 57.76
- Chiusura Precedente
- 51.26
- Apertura
- 51.87
- Bid
- 57.05
- Ask
- 57.35
- Minimo
- 51.86
- Massimo
- 57.76
- Volume
- 8.855 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 11.30%
- Variazione Mensile
- 24.02%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 180.62%
- Variazione Annuale
- 134.29%
20 settembre, sabato