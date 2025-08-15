CotationsSections
Devises / SYM
Retour à Actions

SYM: Symbotic Inc - Class A

57.05 USD 5.79 (11.30%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SYM a changé de 11.30% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 51.86 et à un maximum de 57.76.

Suivez la dynamique Symbotic Inc - Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SYM Nouvelles

Range quotidien
51.86 57.76
Range Annuel
16.32 57.76
Clôture Précédente
51.26
Ouverture
51.87
Bid
57.05
Ask
57.35
Plus Bas
51.86
Plus Haut
57.76
Volume
8.855 K
Changement quotidien
11.30%
Changement Mensuel
24.02%
Changement à 6 Mois
180.62%
Changement Annuel
134.29%
20 septembre, samedi