Devises / SYM
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
SYM: Symbotic Inc - Class A
57.05 USD 5.79 (11.30%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SYM a changé de 11.30% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 51.86 et à un maximum de 57.76.
Suivez la dynamique Symbotic Inc - Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SYM Nouvelles
- Palantir, Apple Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- FUTU or SYM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Symbotic Stock Analysis: Buy or Sell?
- Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- 7 No-Brainer Robotics Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Credo Technology and Symbotic have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: Symbotic (SYM)
- Symbotic director Krasnow sells $182,561 in class A stock
- Symbotic's Premium Valuation: Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock Now?
- J or SYM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- The AI Bust Is Coming … but Not Yet
- GE Aerospace Leads Squadron Of 9 Top Performers Onto IBD Best Stock Lists: See Other New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Beyond the AI Hype: Professor Finanzen’s Guide to Hidden Champions in 2025
- Nvidia Leads 14 Hot Hot Stocks Onto Various IBD Watchlists: Check Out Other Top Performers On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Symbotic's Strong Backlog Growth: Is it a Sign for More Upside?
- Car Vending Machine Maker Carvana Leads 8 Hot Prospects Onto IBD Best Stock Lists. Check Out The IBD 50, Other Top IBD Screens
- Dutch Bros Climbs Onto 2 Top Stock Lists, APi Hits A Record High: Check Out These And Others Just Added To IBD Watchlists
- This Quest Diagnostics Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- DA Davidson downgrades Symbotic on slower near-term growth
- Palantir, Reddit, And Intuit Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (August 18-August 22): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? Palantir, Reddit, And Intuit Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (August 18-August 22): Are The Others In Your...
- Investors Heavily Search Symbotic Inc. (SYM): Here is What You Need to Know
- SYM vs. COHR: Which Technology Services Stock Has an Edge?
- Symbotic: Deployment Headwinds Likely To Weigh On The Stock (NASDAQ:SYM)
- ChatGPT‑5 Changed the Narrative: Why AI’s Next Leap Could Shrink the Winners’ Circle
Range quotidien
51.86 57.76
Range Annuel
16.32 57.76
- Clôture Précédente
- 51.26
- Ouverture
- 51.87
- Bid
- 57.05
- Ask
- 57.35
- Plus Bas
- 51.86
- Plus Haut
- 57.76
- Volume
- 8.855 K
- Changement quotidien
- 11.30%
- Changement Mensuel
- 24.02%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 180.62%
- Changement Annuel
- 134.29%
20 septembre, samedi