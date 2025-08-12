QuotesSections
SYM: Symbotic Inc - Class A

51.16 USD 0.23 (0.45%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SYM exchange rate has changed by -0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.01 and at a high of 52.17.

Daily Range
50.01 52.17
Year Range
16.32 55.75
Previous Close
51.39
Open
52.00
Bid
51.16
Ask
51.46
Low
50.01
High
52.17
Volume
1.697 K
Daily Change
-0.45%
Month Change
11.22%
6 Months Change
151.65%
Year Change
110.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%