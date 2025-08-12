Currencies / SYM
SYM: Symbotic Inc - Class A
51.16 USD 0.23 (0.45%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SYM exchange rate has changed by -0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.01 and at a high of 52.17.
Follow Symbotic Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SYM News
Daily Range
50.01 52.17
Year Range
16.32 55.75
- Previous Close
- 51.39
- Open
- 52.00
- Bid
- 51.16
- Ask
- 51.46
- Low
- 50.01
- High
- 52.17
- Volume
- 1.697 K
- Daily Change
- -0.45%
- Month Change
- 11.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 151.65%
- Year Change
- 110.10%
