Divisas / SYM
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
SYM: Symbotic Inc - Class A
49.18 USD 2.43 (4.71%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SYM de hoy ha cambiado un -4.71%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 47.90, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 51.57.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Symbotic Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SYM News
- 7 No-Brainer Robotics Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Credo Technology and Symbotic have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: Symbotic (SYM)
- Symbotic director Krasnow sells $182,561 in class A stock
- Symbotic's Premium Valuation: Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock Now?
- J or SYM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- The AI Bust Is Coming … but Not Yet
- GE Aerospace Leads Squadron Of 9 Top Performers Onto IBD Best Stock Lists: See Other New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Beyond the AI Hype: Professor Finanzen’s Guide to Hidden Champions in 2025
- Nvidia Leads 14 Hot Hot Stocks Onto Various IBD Watchlists: Check Out Other Top Performers On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Symbotic's Strong Backlog Growth: Is it a Sign for More Upside?
- Car Vending Machine Maker Carvana Leads 8 Hot Prospects Onto IBD Best Stock Lists. Check Out The IBD 50, Other Top IBD Screens
- Dutch Bros Climbs Onto 2 Top Stock Lists, APi Hits A Record High: Check Out These And Others Just Added To IBD Watchlists
- This Quest Diagnostics Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- DA Davidson downgrades Symbotic on slower near-term growth
- Palantir, Reddit, And Intuit Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (August 18-August 22): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? Palantir, Reddit, And Intuit Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (August 18-August 22): Are The Others In Your...
- Investors Heavily Search Symbotic Inc. (SYM): Here is What You Need to Know
- SYM vs. COHR: Which Technology Services Stock Has an Edge?
- Symbotic: Deployment Headwinds Likely To Weigh On The Stock (NASDAQ:SYM)
- ChatGPT‑5 Changed the Narrative: Why AI’s Next Leap Could Shrink the Winners’ Circle
- Ford Rollin L. sells Symbotic (SYM) shares worth $4.64 million
- Why AI Robotics Stock Symbotic Surged 38.9% in July
- Ladensohn sells Symbotic (SYM) shares worth $815k
- ALYAF or SYM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Rango diario
47.90 51.57
Rango anual
16.32 55.75
- Cierres anteriores
- 51.61
- Open
- 51.19
- Bid
- 49.18
- Ask
- 49.48
- Low
- 47.90
- High
- 51.57
- Volumen
- 4.524 K
- Cambio diario
- -4.71%
- Cambio mensual
- 6.91%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 141.91%
- Cambio anual
- 101.97%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B