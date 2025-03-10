Valute / NPWR
NPWR: NET Power Inc Class A
2.44 USD 0.20 (7.58%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NPWR ha avuto una variazione del -7.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.41 e ad un massimo di 2.70.
Segui le dinamiche di NET Power Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
NPWR News
- NET Power Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NPWR)
- NET Power Inc. (NPWR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- NET Power Q2 2025 slides: Gas turbine integration drives 33% cost reduction
- NET Power: Unlocking Value After The Hype Fades (NYSE:NPWR)
- SK Inc. sells $6.5m in Net Power (NPWR) shares
- Net Power director Eunkyung Sung resigns from board effective immediately
- Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of NET Power Inc. to Contact Law Firm
- NET POWER SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against NET Power Inc. - NPWR
- NET POWER SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against
- NPWR Lawsuit Alert! Class Action Lawsuit Against NET Power Inc. - TipRanks.com
- NPWR stock touches 52-week low at $1.55 amid market challenges
- Top 3 Industrials Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio In Q2 - NET Power (NYSE:NPWR), Kforce (NYSE:KFRC)
- Trump Tariffs Roil Semiconductor Stocks, Test Loeb's Portfolio - Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS)
- Top 3 Industrials Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter - Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW), NET Power (NYSE:NPWR)
- Delta Air Lines Lowers Q1 Outlook, Joins Asana, Redwire And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Asana (NYSE:ASAN), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)
- US Stocks Likely To Open Higher After Monday's Selloff: TSLA Stock Rebounds From Its Worst Fall In 5 Years After Trump Backs Musk, Analyst Says 'Pullbacks Are Normal' - Asana (NYSE:ASAN), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)
- Nasdaq, S&P 500 Hit 6-Month Lows As Recession Fears Grow: What's Driving Markets Monday? - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.41 2.70
Intervallo Annuale
1.48 14.28
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.64
- Apertura
- 2.69
- Bid
- 2.44
- Ask
- 2.74
- Minimo
- 2.41
- Massimo
- 2.70
- Volume
- 1.282 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -7.58%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -7.92%
- Variazione Annuale
- -64.79%
21 settembre, domenica