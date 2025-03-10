QuotazioniSezioni
NPWR
NPWR: NET Power Inc Class A

2.44 USD 0.20 (7.58%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NPWR ha avuto una variazione del -7.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.41 e ad un massimo di 2.70.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.41 2.70
Intervallo Annuale
1.48 14.28
Chiusura Precedente
2.64
Apertura
2.69
Bid
2.44
Ask
2.74
Minimo
2.41
Massimo
2.70
Volume
1.282 K
Variazione giornaliera
-7.58%
Variazione Mensile
-2.01%
Variazione Semestrale
-7.92%
Variazione Annuale
-64.79%
