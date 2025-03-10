Currencies / NPWR
NPWR: NET Power Inc Class A
2.19 USD 0.06 (2.82%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NPWR exchange rate has changed by 2.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.07 and at a high of 2.19.
Follow NET Power Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NPWR News
- NET Power Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NPWR)
- NET Power Inc. (NPWR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- NET Power Q2 2025 slides: Gas turbine integration drives 33% cost reduction
- NET Power: Unlocking Value After The Hype Fades (NYSE:NPWR)
- SK Inc. sells $6.5m in Net Power (NPWR) shares
- Net Power director Eunkyung Sung resigns from board effective immediately
- Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of NET Power Inc. to Contact Law Firm
- NPWR Lawsuit Alert! Class Action Lawsuit Against NET Power Inc. - TipRanks.com
- NPWR stock touches 52-week low at $1.55 amid market challenges
- Top 3 Industrials Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio In Q2 - NET Power (NYSE:NPWR), Kforce (NYSE:KFRC)
- Trump Tariffs Roil Semiconductor Stocks, Test Loeb's Portfolio - Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS)
- Top 3 Industrials Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter - Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW), NET Power (NYSE:NPWR)
- Delta Air Lines Lowers Q1 Outlook, Joins Asana, Redwire And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Asana (NYSE:ASAN), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)
- US Stocks Likely To Open Higher After Monday's Selloff: TSLA Stock Rebounds From Its Worst Fall In 5 Years After Trump Backs Musk, Analyst Says 'Pullbacks Are Normal' - Asana (NYSE:ASAN), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)
- Nasdaq, S&P 500 Hit 6-Month Lows As Recession Fears Grow: What's Driving Markets Monday? - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
Daily Range
2.07 2.19
Year Range
1.48 14.28
- Previous Close
- 2.13
- Open
- 2.12
- Bid
- 2.19
- Ask
- 2.49
- Low
- 2.07
- High
- 2.19
- Volume
- 753
- Daily Change
- 2.82%
- Month Change
- -12.05%
- 6 Months Change
- -17.36%
- Year Change
- -68.40%
