NPWR: NET Power Inc Class A
2.44 USD 0.20 (7.58%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de NPWR a changé de -7.58% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 2.41 et à un maximum de 2.70.
Suivez la dynamique NET Power Inc Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NPWR Nouvelles
- NET Power Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NPWR)
- NET Power Inc. (NPWR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- NET Power Q2 2025 slides: Gas turbine integration drives 33% cost reduction
- NET Power: Unlocking Value After The Hype Fades (NYSE:NPWR)
- SK Inc. sells $6.5m in Net Power (NPWR) shares
- Net Power director Eunkyung Sung resigns from board effective immediately
- Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of NET Power Inc. to Contact Law Firm
- NET POWER SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against NET Power Inc. - NPWR
- NET POWER SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against
- NPWR Lawsuit Alert! Class Action Lawsuit Against NET Power Inc. - TipRanks.com
- NPWR stock touches 52-week low at $1.55 amid market challenges
- Top 3 Industrials Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio In Q2 - NET Power (NYSE:NPWR), Kforce (NYSE:KFRC)
- Trump Tariffs Roil Semiconductor Stocks, Test Loeb's Portfolio - Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS)
- Top 3 Industrials Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter - Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW), NET Power (NYSE:NPWR)
- Delta Air Lines Lowers Q1 Outlook, Joins Asana, Redwire And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Asana (NYSE:ASAN), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)
- US Stocks Likely To Open Higher After Monday's Selloff: TSLA Stock Rebounds From Its Worst Fall In 5 Years After Trump Backs Musk, Analyst Says 'Pullbacks Are Normal' - Asana (NYSE:ASAN), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)
- Nasdaq, S&P 500 Hit 6-Month Lows As Recession Fears Grow: What's Driving Markets Monday? - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
Range quotidien
2.41 2.70
Range Annuel
1.48 14.28
- Clôture Précédente
- 2.64
- Ouverture
- 2.69
- Bid
- 2.44
- Ask
- 2.74
- Plus Bas
- 2.41
- Plus Haut
- 2.70
- Volume
- 1.282 K
- Changement quotidien
- -7.58%
- Changement Mensuel
- -2.01%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -7.92%
- Changement Annuel
- -64.79%
20 septembre, samedi