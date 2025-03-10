KurseKategorien
Währungen / NPWR
Zurück zum Aktien

NPWR: NET Power Inc Class A

2.49 USD 0.15 (5.68%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von NPWR hat sich für heute um -5.68% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.43 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.70 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die NET Power Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NPWR News

Tagesspanne
2.43 2.70
Jahresspanne
1.48 14.28
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
2.64
Eröffnung
2.69
Bid
2.49
Ask
2.79
Tief
2.43
Hoch
2.70
Volumen
654
Tagesänderung
-5.68%
Monatsänderung
0.00%
6-Monatsänderung
-6.04%
Jahresänderung
-64.07%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K