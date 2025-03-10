Währungen / NPWR
NPWR: NET Power Inc Class A
2.49 USD 0.15 (5.68%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von NPWR hat sich für heute um -5.68% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.43 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.70 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die NET Power Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NPWR News
Tagesspanne
2.43 2.70
Jahresspanne
1.48 14.28
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.64
- Eröffnung
- 2.69
- Bid
- 2.49
- Ask
- 2.79
- Tief
- 2.43
- Hoch
- 2.70
- Volumen
- 654
- Tagesänderung
- -5.68%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.00%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -6.04%
- Jahresänderung
- -64.07%
