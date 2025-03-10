Moedas / NPWR
NPWR: NET Power Inc Class A
2.61 USD 0.35 (15.49%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NPWR para hoje mudou para 15.49%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.28 e o mais alto foi 2.71.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas NET Power Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
NPWR Notícias
- NET Power Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NPWR)
- NET Power Inc. (NPWR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- NET Power Q2 2025 slides: Gas turbine integration drives 33% cost reduction
- NET Power: Unlocking Value After The Hype Fades (NYSE:NPWR)
- SK Inc. sells $6.5m in Net Power (NPWR) shares
- Net Power director Eunkyung Sung resigns from board effective immediately
- Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of NET Power Inc. to Contact Law Firm
- NET POWER SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against
- NPWR Lawsuit Alert! Class Action Lawsuit Against NET Power Inc. - TipRanks.com
- NPWR stock touches 52-week low at $1.55 amid market challenges
- Top 3 Industrials Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio In Q2 - NET Power (NYSE:NPWR), Kforce (NYSE:KFRC)
- Trump Tariffs Roil Semiconductor Stocks, Test Loeb's Portfolio - Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS)
- Top 3 Industrials Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter - Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW), NET Power (NYSE:NPWR)
- Delta Air Lines Lowers Q1 Outlook, Joins Asana, Redwire And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Asana (NYSE:ASAN), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)
- US Stocks Likely To Open Higher After Monday's Selloff: TSLA Stock Rebounds From Its Worst Fall In 5 Years After Trump Backs Musk, Analyst Says 'Pullbacks Are Normal' - Asana (NYSE:ASAN), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)
- Nasdaq, S&P 500 Hit 6-Month Lows As Recession Fears Grow: What's Driving Markets Monday? - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
Faixa diária
2.28 2.71
Faixa anual
1.48 14.28
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.26
- Open
- 2.29
- Bid
- 2.61
- Ask
- 2.91
- Low
- 2.28
- High
- 2.71
- Volume
- 1.092 K
- Mudança diária
- 15.49%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.82%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -1.51%
- Mudança anual
- -62.34%
