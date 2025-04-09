QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / HCAT
Tornare a Azioni

HCAT: Health Catalyst Inc

2.89 USD 0.13 (4.30%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HCAT ha avuto una variazione del -4.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.86 e ad un massimo di 3.03.

Segui le dinamiche di Health Catalyst Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HCAT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.86 3.03
Intervallo Annuale
2.79 9.24
Chiusura Precedente
3.02
Apertura
3.02
Bid
2.89
Ask
3.19
Minimo
2.86
Massimo
3.03
Volume
963
Variazione giornaliera
-4.30%
Variazione Mensile
-12.69%
Variazione Semestrale
-37.72%
Variazione Annuale
-63.83%
21 settembre, domenica