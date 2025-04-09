Valute / HCAT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
HCAT: Health Catalyst Inc
2.89 USD 0.13 (4.30%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HCAT ha avuto una variazione del -4.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.86 e ad un massimo di 3.03.
Segui le dinamiche di Health Catalyst Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HCAT News
- Health Catalyst names Ben Albert as president and COO
- Health Catalyst stock holds steady as Cantor Fitzgerald maintains neutral stance
- Health Catalyst partners with CyncHealth Nebraska to enhance patient data exchange
- Health Catalyst stock price target lowered to $5 at Canaccord on growth concerns
- Health Catalyst stock price target raised to $4 from $3 at Evercore ISI
- This Deutsche Bank Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Wednesday - Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT), Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)
- Health Catalyst stock rating downgraded by Piper Sandler on growth concerns
- Health Catalyst stock drops as Wells Fargo cuts price target on client shifts
- Earnings call transcript: Health Catalyst Q2 2025 results show significant EPS miss
- Health Catalyst stock downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald amid revenue concerns
- Compared to Estimates, Health Catalyst (HCAT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Health Catalyst (HCAT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Health Catalyst earnings missed by $0.63, revenue topped estimates
- Health Catalyst CEO Dan Burton to step down in June 2026
- OPRX Delivers Solid Q1 Earnings: But Can It Sustain the Momentum?
- Health Catalyst stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald
- Health Catalyst shareholders approve all proposals at annual meeting
- Health Catalyst stock downgraded by BTIG on healthcare coverage concerns
- Impax Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:PXSAX)
- Health Catalyst: Ignite Platform Is A Growth Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)
- Stifel maintains Health Catalyst stock Hold rating, $5.50 target
- Health Catalyst stock hits 52-week low at $3.54 amid market challenges
- Health Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- This PTC Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST), Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.86 3.03
Intervallo Annuale
2.79 9.24
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.02
- Apertura
- 3.02
- Bid
- 2.89
- Ask
- 3.19
- Minimo
- 2.86
- Massimo
- 3.03
- Volume
- 963
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.30%
- Variazione Mensile
- -12.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -37.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- -63.83%
21 settembre, domenica