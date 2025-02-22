Valute / CNOB
CNOB: ConnectOne Bancorp Inc
25.80 USD 0.44 (1.68%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CNOB ha avuto una variazione del -1.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.78 e ad un massimo di 26.23.
Segui le dinamiche di ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.78 26.23
Intervallo Annuale
20.61 29.30
- Chiusura Precedente
- 26.24
- Apertura
- 26.18
- Bid
- 25.80
- Ask
- 26.10
- Minimo
- 25.78
- Massimo
- 26.23
- Volume
- 1.216 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.68%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.35%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.37%
20 settembre, sabato